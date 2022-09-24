ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.5 FM WIFC

Badgers Fall Flat Against Buckeyes in B1G Opener

COLUMBUS, OH (WSAU) — Ohio State raced out to three early touchdowns and more than 100 yards of total offense in the first quarter and never looked back, embarrassing the Wisconsin Badgers 52-21 in front of a national TV audience. Cade Stover caught a pair of touchdown passes in...
MADISON, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

One Dead in Two-Semi Crash on US 10 in Portage County

TOWN OF STOCKTON, WI (WSAU) — Two semis collided in Portage County on Tuesday, resulting in one death and shutting down eastbound lanes of US Highway 10 for nearly six hours. According to the State Patrol, it happened near County Road LN in the Town of Stockton at around...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy