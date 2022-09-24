Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Exhibitions at Wexner Center for the Arts bring the worlds of revolutionary artists to ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Ohio State breaks records in diversity, academics for fourth-consecutive yearThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Extends Its Big Ten Home Win Streak, Julian Fleming is Proving Himself and Luke Wypler is College Football's Best Center
Ohio State has been hard to beat, and there are several reasons why that's the case. I'll explain a few of them in this Skull Session because, frankly, I don't have enough room to write about all of them here. Let's have a good Tuesday, shall we?. HOME-FIELD ADVANTAGE. For...
Eleven Warriors
Buckeyes' Badger Beatdown Gives Glimpse of What Ohio State Is Capable of on Both Sides of the Ball
Ohio State pulled back the curtain on its vaunted offense against Toledo two weekends past, and followed that masterpiece of with a drubbing of a traditional conference power in Wisconsin a week later. Things are looking good for Ryan Day's squad, and it's hard not to get too greedy thinking...
Eleven Warriors
Ian Moore Plans to Commit Within a Few Weeks and Enjoyed His Visit to Ohio State, Michael Smith Feels Ohio State is Recruiting Him Hard
Ohio State won’t have to wait much longer to find out whether or not it will land one of its top offensive line targets in the 2024 class. Four-star Indiana offensive lineman Ian Moore told Eleven Warriors he’s planning on visiting Wisconsin this weekend, then will decide where he’ll play collegiately in the coming weeks.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Kicker Parker Lewis Cleared to Play by NCAA
Parker Lewis is now eligible to play for Ohio State. Lewis has been cleared to play by the NCAA, Eleven Warriors has confirmed, making him immediately eligible to play as soon as this week after he missed the first four games of the season due to an eligibility issue following his transfer from USC.
Eleven Warriors
Recruits Were Impressed by Ohio State’s Offense and Ohio Stadium’s Atmosphere in the Buckeyes’ 52-21 Win over Wisconsin
There may not have been as many recruiting visitors for Ohio State’s 52-21 win over Wisconsin Saturday as there were for Notre Dame, but the Buckeyes still had no shortage of high-profile targets on campus during the team’s Big Ten opener. A few dozen recruits made the trek...
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Discusses Standout Performers from Wisconsin Game, “Continuing to Build and Grow and Enhance” Against Rutgers
Ryan Day’s first media appearance of the week started with a bit of a trick question: Could he have scripted a better start than the Buckeyes had against Wisconsin?. “Yes, we’ll work on getting to that point,” Day replied after a laugh. It will be hard to...
Eleven Warriors
Keon Keeley's Decision Could Be Down to Ohio State and Alabama, Four-star 2024 TE Damarion Witten Enjoyed His Visit to OSU, 2025 OL Jake Cook to Visit Columbus Saturday
After two visits this month to Columbus, Ohio State has to feel good about where it stands with five-star 2023 defensive end Keon Keeley. While it should be noted no commitment appears imminent, and Keeley likely fully intends to make his scheduled official visit to Alabama on Oct. 8, the talented pass rusher and his family wouldn’t have made a trip to OSU on their own dime if the Buckeyes weren’t in clear consideration for the 6-foot-6, 242-pound standout.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Separates Itself From Big Ten Contenders With Statement Win While Michigan Shows Signs of Weakness in Conference Opener
Most pundits already viewed the Buckeyes as the class of the conference entering this weekend. But before Ohio State and Michigan began their Big Ten schedule, there was at least a conversation to be had. By Saturday's end, there was no longer a question regarding who holds the title of...
Eleven Warriors
Tommy Eichenberg Named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week For His Performance Against Wisconsin
Tommy Eichenberg has been an integral part of the Ohio State defense through the season's first four weeks, making tackles and causing frequent disruption for opposing offenses. The Big Ten acknowledged Eichenberg's most recent outing of 14 tackles and two tackles for loss against Wisconsin with a Big Ten co-defensive...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's First-Quarter Mauling Dooms Wisconsin in 52-21 Big Ten Battle
Well, it may not have been the 11-touchdown explosion the team logged against Toledo, but Ohio State's offense still put up a boatload of points in their Big Ten opener. Wisconsin's defense had neither an answer for C.J. Stroud and the Buckeye wide receivers nor TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams on the ground.
Eleven Warriors
Tanner McCalister, JK Johnson and Jyaire Brown Step Up to Lead Banged-Up Ohio State Secondary Against Wisconsin
Outside of Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State’s secondary against Wisconsin consisted of players who either barely played during the 2021 season or weren’t with the Buckeyes at all a year ago. Josh Proctor, who suffered a season-ending leg fracture in Ohio State’s second game of the 2021 season, and...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Bottles Wisconsin Up While Getting Loose for 52 Points on the Badgers
In what was expected to be a tough test to start Big Ten play, Ohio State rolled Wisconsin 52-21 at home Saturday night, notching the Buckeyes' ninth straight win against the Badgers, and it was never really in doubt. 31 Points. Ohio State scored on their first five possessions of...
Eleven Warriors
"Credit to Ohio State... Really Good Football Team, a Lot of Respect for Ryan [Day] and What They Do."
Paul Chryst reflected on what went wrong with Wisconsin following the Badgers' 52-21 defeat at the hands of Ohio State on Saturday night, but made sure to offer praise to the Buckeyes before detailing his own team's shortcomings. "First of all, credit to Ohio State. It's a really good football...
Eleven Warriors
Jaxon Smith-Njigba “Still Has A Mindset of Day-to-Day” As He Continues to Work Through Hamstring Injury
The first four games of Ohio State’s 2022 season haven’t gone the way anyone thought they would for Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Smith-Njigba, who broke school records by catching 95 passes for 1,606 yards last season, has only four catches for 36 yards this season. One-third of the way through Ohio State’s regular season, Smith-Njigba has played only 38 snaps. Since suffering a hamstring injury in the first quarter of the Buckeyes’ season opener against Notre Dame, Smith-Njigba has missed two of the last three games, sitting out the second game of the year against Arkansas State and this past weekend’s game against Wisconsin after playing 23 snaps against Toledo.
Eleven Warriors
Buckeyes Throttle Wisconsin In Big Ten Opener
The news wasn't great before the game as Ohio State announced it would be without Jaxon Smith-Njigba and both starting cornerbacks but the evening turned into a breeze as C.J. Stroud and company torched Wisconsin, 52-21, in a blacked out Ohio Stadium. Entering as 19-point favorites, Ryan Day's squad jumped...
Eleven Warriors
Emeka Egbuka, Tommy Eichenberg Earn Top Honors for Ohio State's Win Over Wisconsin
After every win this season, Eleven Warriors will honor Ohio State's top offensive and defensive performers with player of the game awards. Emeka Egbuka is the Eleven Warriors offensive player of the game and Tommy Eichenberg is our defensive player of the game for their stellar outings in the Buckeyes' 52-21 win over Wisconsin in the team's Big Ten opener on Saturday.
Eleven Warriors
Photos from Ohio State's 52-21 Victory over Wisconsin
While it wasn't his most efficient day in an Ohio State uniform, C.J. Stroud had another productive day at the office Saturday, throwing for 281 yards on 17 of 27 passing for five touchdowns and one interception in Ohio State's 52-21 victory over Wisconsin in its Big Ten opener. TreVeyon...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Opens As 39-Point Favorite Against Rutgers
Heading into a fifth consecutive home game in Columbus to start the season, Ohio State finds itself as a 39-point favorite less than a week out from its Week 5 meeting with Rutgers in the Buckeyes' first meeting with a Big Ten East opponent. The projected point total sits at...
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann, Buckeye Basketball Team Talk Expectations For 2022-23 Season At Ohio State Media Day
It's not here just yet, but Buckeye basketball is quickly approaching as September draws to a close. There's no better reminder of that fact than Ohio State media day, which allowed us to speak with every member of the revamped 2022-23 Buckeye roster during a 45-minute open interview window on Monday.
Eleven Warriors
OSU Showed “What We’re Capable Of,” C.J. Stroud is “Never Gonna Play Perfect," Tanner McCalister Says It Was “Kind of Scary” Playing With Two First-Time Starters
Ohio State’s first Big Ten test turned out to be an easy A on Saturday night. Wisconsin put up little in the way of resistance to a scarlet and gray slaughter that saw the Buckeyes score more points on the Badgers than any team in eight years, when Ohio State put a 59-0 beating on them in the 2014 Big Ten Championship Game.
