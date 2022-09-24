ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

Ian Moore Plans to Commit Within a Few Weeks and Enjoyed His Visit to Ohio State, Michael Smith Feels Ohio State is Recruiting Him Hard

Ohio State won’t have to wait much longer to find out whether or not it will land one of its top offensive line targets in the 2024 class. Four-star Indiana offensive lineman Ian Moore told Eleven Warriors he’s planning on visiting Wisconsin this weekend, then will decide where he’ll play collegiately in the coming weeks.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Kicker Parker Lewis Cleared to Play by NCAA

Parker Lewis is now eligible to play for Ohio State. Lewis has been cleared to play by the NCAA, Eleven Warriors has confirmed, making him immediately eligible to play as soon as this week after he missed the first four games of the season due to an eligibility issue following his transfer from USC.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Keon Keeley's Decision Could Be Down to Ohio State and Alabama, Four-star 2024 TE Damarion Witten Enjoyed His Visit to OSU, 2025 OL Jake Cook to Visit Columbus Saturday

After two visits this month to Columbus, Ohio State has to feel good about where it stands with five-star 2023 defensive end Keon Keeley. While it should be noted no commitment appears imminent, and Keeley likely fully intends to make his scheduled official visit to Alabama on Oct. 8, the talented pass rusher and his family wouldn’t have made a trip to OSU on their own dime if the Buckeyes weren’t in clear consideration for the 6-foot-6, 242-pound standout.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State's First-Quarter Mauling Dooms Wisconsin in 52-21 Big Ten Battle

Well, it may not have been the 11-touchdown explosion the team logged against Toledo, but Ohio State's offense still put up a boatload of points in their Big Ten opener. Wisconsin's defense had neither an answer for C.J. Stroud and the Buckeye wide receivers nor TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams on the ground.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Jaxon Smith-Njigba “Still Has A Mindset of Day-to-Day” As He Continues to Work Through Hamstring Injury

The first four games of Ohio State’s 2022 season haven’t gone the way anyone thought they would for Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Smith-Njigba, who broke school records by catching 95 passes for 1,606 yards last season, has only four catches for 36 yards this season. One-third of the way through Ohio State’s regular season, Smith-Njigba has played only 38 snaps. Since suffering a hamstring injury in the first quarter of the Buckeyes’ season opener against Notre Dame, Smith-Njigba has missed two of the last three games, sitting out the second game of the year against Arkansas State and this past weekend’s game against Wisconsin after playing 23 snaps against Toledo.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Buckeyes Throttle Wisconsin In Big Ten Opener

The news wasn't great before the game as Ohio State announced it would be without Jaxon Smith-Njigba and both starting cornerbacks but the evening turned into a breeze as C.J. Stroud and company torched Wisconsin, 52-21, in a blacked out Ohio Stadium. Entering as 19-point favorites, Ryan Day's squad jumped...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Emeka Egbuka, Tommy Eichenberg Earn Top Honors for Ohio State's Win Over Wisconsin

After every win this season, Eleven Warriors will honor Ohio State's top offensive and defensive performers with player of the game awards. Emeka Egbuka is the Eleven Warriors offensive player of the game and Tommy Eichenberg is our defensive player of the game for their stellar outings in the Buckeyes' 52-21 win over Wisconsin in the team's Big Ten opener on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Photos from Ohio State's 52-21 Victory over Wisconsin

While it wasn't his most efficient day in an Ohio State uniform, C.J. Stroud had another productive day at the office Saturday, throwing for 281 yards on 17 of 27 passing for five touchdowns and one interception in Ohio State's 52-21 victory over Wisconsin in its Big Ten opener. TreVeyon...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Opens As 39-Point Favorite Against Rutgers

Heading into a fifth consecutive home game in Columbus to start the season, Ohio State finds itself as a 39-point favorite less than a week out from its Week 5 meeting with Rutgers in the Buckeyes' first meeting with a Big Ten East opponent. The projected point total sits at...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

OSU Showed “What We’re Capable Of,” C.J. Stroud is “Never Gonna Play Perfect," Tanner McCalister Says It Was “Kind of Scary” Playing With Two First-Time Starters

Ohio State’s first Big Ten test turned out to be an easy A on Saturday night. Wisconsin put up little in the way of resistance to a scarlet and gray slaughter that saw the Buckeyes score more points on the Badgers than any team in eight years, when Ohio State put a 59-0 beating on them in the 2014 Big Ten Championship Game.
COLUMBUS, OH

