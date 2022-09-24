ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

KTLO

Man who attempted to urinate on jail staff gets probation

A Mountain Home man charged with an altercation at the Baxter County Detention Center during which he attempted to urinate on staff appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last week. 28-year-old Jacob Wesley Rees entered a guilty plea to charges of impairing the operations of a vital public facility. He...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Fulton County inmate accused of injuring deputy with kick to knee

A man originally being jailed in Fulton County for public intoxication is now accused of injuring a deputy’s knee, requiring him to need an MRI. Forty-four-year-old Jason Pittman is charged with felony counts of second-degree escape and second-degree battery. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Fulton County Sheriff’s...
FULTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Traffic stop by Arkansas State Police leads to multiple charges for MH man

A traffic stop by Arkansas State Police leads to an arrest of a Mountain Home man on multiple charges after he ran from the trooper. 44-year-old Jason Chorba is charged with driving on a suspended license, no liability insurance, failure to register vehicle, no seatbelt, fictitious license sticker, obstruction of government operations, fleeing on foot, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Bond revoked for Sharp County man facing felony charges for spiking wife’s drink

A Sharp County man is facing felony charges for putting methamphetamine in his wife’s drink without her knowledge. According to the probable cause affidavit, 34-year-old Caleb L. Hale of Williford, and his wife were in the Sharp County Courthouse on matter concerning their children in early September. During the hearing they were ordered to take a drug test and the couple advised the court they would test positive for marijuana. Hale stated he might test positive for methamphetamine. When the test’s came back, Hale’s wife tested positive for methamphetamine, and was very adamant she had not used the substance.
SHARP COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Man charged after authorities say wife’s drink was spiked with meth

A Sharp County man has been arrested after authorities allege he spiked his wife’s drink with meth. According to circuit court records, Caleb L. Hale, 34, of Williford, was charged with one felony count of the introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person. The charge...
SHARP COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Man charged with thefts wants bond lowered — judge doesn’t approve

A man first charged with breaking into a single vehicle and ending up being accused of doing the same thing six more times appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Twenty-six-year-old Nathaniel Ryan Kramer of Salesville has been an inmate in the Baxter County jail since July 28 with bond set at slightly more than $50,000.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Woman facing charges involving stolen credit card numbers

A Batesville woman is facing various theft and fraud charges involving stolen credit card numbers. Independence County Circuit Court information says Christine Antoinette Newman, 39, has been charged with 11 felonies and five misdemeanors involving theft of property, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, identity fraud, and forgery.
BATESVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Sheriff: Man admitted to spiking wife’s drink with meth

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces a felony drug charge after investigators said he admitted to spiking his wife’s drink with methamphetamine. Sharp County sheriff’s deputies arrested 34-year-old Caleb Lee Hale of Williford on one count of introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person, a Class Y felony.
SHARP COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Woman who robbed bank wants bond lowered — judge says no

A woman who passed a note to a teller at the First Security Bank branch inside the Mountain Home Walmart demanding money and warning she had a bomb in her purse appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Fifty-one-year-old Crystal Sherr of Calico Rock had already pled not guilty to...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

State to seek death penalty against accused murderer in Marion County

The state has filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty for a man accused of killing a Flippin couple and stealing their truck. Sixty-four-year-old Dale Mark Stikeleather, who lists an address along Mallard Lane in Flippin, is charged with two counts of capital murder, aggravated residential burglary, theft of property and committing a felony with a firearm.
KTLO

Sulphur Rock woman arrested in connection to local drug trafficking case

A Sulphur Rock woman has been arrested in connection with a recent drug trafficking case against 34-year-old Bobby Joe Gray, whom authorities say is her boyfriend. 33-year-old Lauren Ariel Jernigan was arrested Wednesday, while visiting Gray at the Baxter County Detention Center. Law enforcement discovered through phone recordings with him, she had removed evidence from the scene while authorities were conducting a search of his residence.
SULPHUR ROCK, AR
Kait 8

SCAM ALERT: Deputies warn of text messaging scam hitting county

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Deputies are warning you there’s a scam floating around Izard County, and your personal information could be stolen. On Thursday, Sept. 23, the Izard County Sheriff’s Office said they were made aware of someone using their landline phone number to send text messages to people.
IZARD COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Free flu shot clinic Friday at First United Methodist Church

With flu season right around the corner, the Baxter County Health Unit will be hosting a free drive-thru flu shot clinic Friday from 9 to 3 at the First United Methodist Church located at 605 West 6th Street in Mountain Home. Organizers for the event ask that patients enter on...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Baxter County Group B jurors do not report Monday

The Baxter County Circuit Court Group B jury panel will not need to report for duty on Monday. According to Baxter County and Circuit Clerk Canda Reese, the next date Group B jurors will need to report to the Baxter County Court Complex is Tuesday morning at 9.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Northeast Arkansas city to replace years-old sewer main pipes

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - One city in Northeast Arkansas is keeping its citizens safe by ensuring clean water. Since taking office in 2017, Cave City Mayor Jonas Anderson knew the city’s sewer system, which is around 60 years old, would need some work. Now, it’s happening, and the...
CAVE CITY, AR

