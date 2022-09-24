ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Researchers claim to have built Europe's first 'zero-emission' house powered by hydrogen

By Baba Tamim
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 3 days ago

Researchers in Italy claim to have built Europe's first house powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

This solution was developed by scientists at the University of Sannio in southern Italy in collaboration with private companies, Euronews reported on Thursday.

"Lately, we have focussed on the issue of CO2 emissions in the environment and worked on the idea of using hydrogen to make this house a completely self-sufficient system," Gerardo Canfora, the dean of the University of Sannio, told Euronews.

The energy crisis and climate change are forcing European institutions to find ways to reduce their use of fossil fuels and reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. And this newly engineered house hits both marks.

The Benevento building is a student house as well as a living laboratory - a real-life experiment to assess the benefits and limitations of these technologies for future homes and offices.

According to the team at the University of Sannio, the hydrogen-powered fuel cells generate the electricity and heating required to meet the building's needs.

Not only that, but the building generates renewable energy from solar and geothermal sources, earning it the title of "zero-emission building."

The Stress Consortium, a technical research center for sustainable construction, provided assistance in the building's design and construction.

It's touted to serve as inspiration for upcoming plans to power homes and businesses with hydrogen fuel cells.

Earlier claims of a hydrogen-powered house

The first entirely energy-sufficient house in the world was claimed to be built by Swedish centenarian Hans Olof Nilsson in the suburbs of Gothenburg, Europe. It's powered by the sun and hydrogen.

Most Popular

His residence is claimed to be off the grid since March 2015.

The 160 square meters of solar panels on the smart home supply it with electricity all year long. When there is less need for energy, the extra electricity is used to power a hydrogen fuel cell.

The originality of this strategy charmed the Swedish authorities. And the town of Vagarda made the decision to work with Nilsson in 2017 to renovate 172 social housing units.

Europe's energy crisis and hydrogen-power ambitions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FcTCY_0i8cJUQ700
Russia and EU gas pipeline, illustration. Itsanan Sampuntarat/istock

Last week, the European Commission approved public financing from thirteen Member States totaling up to €5.2 billion for the second significant project of common interest in Europe in the hydrogen value chain.

Thirteen Member States—Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, and Sweden—coordinated the preparation and notification of the project, known as "IPCEI Hy2Use."

The European Hydrogen Bank has been established, with ambitions to spend up to €3 billion in hydrogen technology, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's most recent State of the Union address.

"Hydrogen can be a game changer for Europe. It is key in diversifying our energy sources and helping us reduce our dependency on Russian gas. We need to bring this niche market to scale," he said.

"That is why we are creating a Hydrogen Bank. And we will also increase our financial participation in Important Projects of Common European Interest. This will help enabling breakthrough innovation and positive spill-overs for all of the EU economy and help power the economy of the future," he added.

"Most likely, this hydrogen bank will be needed to fill the gap between the production of energy from fossil fuels and the production of electric power through the use of hydrogen, which is a carrier that does not cause pollution," STRESS President Ennio Rubino told Euronews.

Comments / 1

Related
Interesting Engineering

A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity

Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Markets Insider

Germany is now generating nearly a third of its electricity from coal as it scrambles to replace Russian gas before winter

Germany is relying more on coal to produce electricity as Europe's energy crisis worsens. Coal-generated electricity rose by 17.2% year-on-year in the first half, per Destatis data. Meanwhile, Germany only derived 11.7% of its electricity from natural gas, down from 14.4%. Germany is relying more on coal to generate electricity,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Fuel#Renewable Energy#Hydrogen Production#The University Of Sannio#Euronews#European#Ea
The Independent

Hydrogen fuel cell breakthrough is ‘more efficient than diesel engines’

A hydrogen fuel cell startup has claimed that its latest technology provides better fuel economy than a diesel engine.Canada-based Loop Energy unveiled its new hydrogen fuel cell at the IAA Transportation 2022 conference in Germany this week, saying it marks “a milestone” for the transport industry’s transition to clean energies.At current fuel price levels, a commercial truck equipped with the S1200 hydrogen fuel cell could travel 179km (111 miles) with $100 worth of fuel, compared to 175km for a diesel truck with the same amount of fuel.“This is another sign to the transport industry that the transition away from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
maritime-executive.com

First Offshore Floating Hydrogen Production Pilot Begins Tests

The concept of developing hydrogen offshore linked to wind farms is taking a step forward with the first test unit having been dedicated in France. The Sealhyfe platform was installed on a Wavegem wave energy platform and is now preparing for tests alongside a pier in the port of Saint-Nazaire, France before it is moved to a position off the Atlantic coast for the second phase of the tests.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Portugal
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Sweden
Country
Greece
Country
Netherlands
Fortune

‘Civilization will crumble’ if the world doesn’t continue using oil and gas, Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of electric car giant Tesla, says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022. Mankind must rely on oil and gas “in the short term” or “civilization will crumble,” Elon Musk told reporters Monday at an energy conference in Norway—a striking statement from the co-founder and CEO of top electric car maker Tesla.
TRAFFIC
Jax Hudur

The Blind Mystic Whose Predictions for 2022 Have Become True

While it’s challenging to come to terms with prophecies in our modern times, one Bulgarian blind woman has been consistently making prophecies that have come true. She predicted Princess Diana’s death, the 9/11 attacks on America, and even foresaw President Obama’s coming to power when he became the first US black president.
Markets Insider

Germany's takeover of Russian refineries frees the nation from dependence on Moscow, Chancellor Olaf Scholz says

Germany took control Friday of Russian-owned Rosneft's subsidiary in the country, which included three oil refineries. The move signals freedom for Germany from Russian dependence, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "We are making ourselves independent of Russia, and any decisions that are taken there," he said at a news conference.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
119K+
Followers
12K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy