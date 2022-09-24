Country Cookin'

HELLO AGAIN!

As we say goodbye to summer with the end of September, we are heading into October and the start of the holidays. Beginning with Halloween. At least we still have Indian Summer to look forward to, i dread the cold weather and snow. If the old wife's tale about how many fogs, we have in August/September is how many snows we will have. If that holds true, we will have oodles of snow this winter but i hope it is wrong. I like a little snow for Christmas and then I am ready for springtime. But we get what the good Lord gives us and like it. I have a special cake in a jar that is a good give away at Christmas, add a pretty ribbon and you have a homemade gift. Let me hear from you if you enjoy the column.

APPLE CAKE IN A MASON JAR

Ingredients: 2/3 cup shortening 2 2/3 cups white sugar 4 eggs 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg; 1 1/2 teaspoons salt ;2 teaspoons baking soda; 3 cups all-purpose flour ;2/3 cup water; 3 cups grated apple; 2/3 cup raisins; 2/3 cup chopped walnuts.

Directions: Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Lightly grease the insides of 8 straight-sided wide-mouth pint canning jars. Sift together flour, baking soda, salt, nutmeg and cinnamon. Set aside. Cream shortening and sugar until fluffy. Add eggs and beat in well. Add flour alternately with water and mix until smooth. Fold in apples, raisins and nuts. Fill jars 1/2 full of batter, being careful to keep the rims clean. Wipe off any batter that gets on the rims. Bake at 325 degrees for 45 minutes. Meanwhile, sterilize the lids and rings in boiling water. As soon as cake is done, remove from oven one at a time, wipe rims of jars and put on lid and ring. Jars will seal as cakes cool. Place the jars on the counter and listen for them to "ping" as they seal. If you miss the "ping", wait until they are completely cool and press on the top of the lid. If it doesn't move at all, it's sealed. Jars should be eaten or kept in refrigerator for up to a week. Great gift at Christmas time tied up with a pretty rafia bow.

APPLE BROWNIES

Ingredients: 1/2 cup butter, melted 1 cup white sugar 1 egg 3 medium apples - peeled, cored and thinly sliced 1/2 cup chopped walnuts 1 cup all-purpose flour 1/4 teaspoon salt 1/2 teaspoon baking powder 1/2 teaspoon baking soda 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon.

Directions: cream butter and sugar together until fluffy, add other ingredients ending with the walnuts. Mix well. Pour into a prepared pan and bake at 350 for 30 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

APPLE RAISIN BREAD PUDDING

Ingredients: 1 pound loaf raisin bread, cubed 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, diced 1 cup diced peeled apples; 8 eggs 2 1/2 cups half-and-half cream; 6 tablespoons butter, melted; 1/4 cup maple syrup.

Directions: Coat a 9x13 inch baking dish with cooking spray. Arrange 1/2 of the cubed raisin bread in the bottom of the dish. Sprinkle the cream cheese evenly over the bread, and top with the apples. If you like extra raisins, add them now. Top with remaining bread. In a large bowl, beat the eggs with the cream, butter, and maple syrup. Pour over the bread mixture. Cover with plastic wrap and press down so that all bread pieces are soaked. Refrigerate at least 2 hours. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Bake 45 minutes in the preheated oven. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.

Keep on Country Cookin'...Enjoy!