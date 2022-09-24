Students with cell phones in class are a huge problem for teachers but two schools in Wisconsin have created unique methods to solve the issue. Cell phones are both a blessing and a curse. It's great to have the technology and it can be beneficial. At the same time, they are a huge problem too. Children are addicted to screen time. They spend hours on end on phones. It doesn't matter where they go, devices are always in their hands. The issue has really started affecting kids' lives, especially in school.

