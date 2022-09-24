Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Rural communities in the Chippewa Valley will have access to higher Internet speeds
VILLAGE OF FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - Rural communities in the Chippewa Valley will have additional access to a much need resource. Spectrum is expanding service to communities that include the Town of Seymour and the Village of Fall Creek. “It’s going to be a big time matter. If you...
Xcel Spokesperson: Energy prices to rise 23% this winter
Xcel Energy Spokesperson Chris Ouellette said Xcel is not profiting from the price increase. She said the added costs are because the price of natural gas has reached a 15-year high nationwide.
spectrumnews1.com
Auditing her life: Top Wisconsin leader retires after 45 years
MADISON, Wis. — After serving Wisconsin tirelessly for 45 years, one of the state’s highest ranking civil servants in the Department of Revenue retires this week. Division of Income, Sales and Excise Tax Administrator Diane Hardt started her storied-career in the late 70s as an entry-level auditor. Fresh out of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, she said she could never imagine that she would go on to achieve the heights of a managerial role.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Hobbit Home’: Wisconsin house literally nestled in the hillside
RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the more artistically unique homes in all of Wisconsin is looking for new dwellers, and it is truly a must-see. This distinctive home is built partially underground, and is dubbed the ‘Hobbit Home.’ No, it was not designed by J. R. R. Tolkien, but rather by well-known architect Mike McGuire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 WI Schools Finally Figure Out Solution To Phones In Class Issue
Students with cell phones in class are a huge problem for teachers but two schools in Wisconsin have created unique methods to solve the issue. Cell phones are both a blessing and a curse. It's great to have the technology and it can be beneficial. At the same time, they are a huge problem too. Children are addicted to screen time. They spend hours on end on phones. It doesn't matter where they go, devices are always in their hands. The issue has really started affecting kids' lives, especially in school.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Mosaic, YWCA Unite as One Organization
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Two local non-profits are combining into one. According to a press release, the YWCA and Mosiac have united under the brand Mosaic of North Central Wisconsin. Both groups say they can better serve residents together through an enhanced capacity for service. Mosaic of North Central...
Only One MN County is on the 2022 List of Drunkest U.S. Counties
The 2022 list of the drunkest counties in the U.S. is out-- and only one county here in Minnesota made the list this year. Do you know which one it is?. Being that I'm a Wisconsin native, these drunk county lists always catch my attention-- because usually, the list is pretty much made up of ONLY Wisconsin counties. And, that's pretty much the case again this year, though ONE Minnesota county also made the list.
seehafernews.com
DWD Praises Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry for Work Done with Fast Forward Grant
The Department of Workforce Development is praising Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc for the work they did with the Fast Forward Grant. DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek met with WAF CEO, Sachin Shivaram, to tour the facility and a new training center made possible through a Wisconsin Fast Forward grant of nearly $194,000.
IN THIS ARTICLE
news8000.com
Nursing home complaints rise in Wisconsin, staffing is cited
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year as the state struggles to find enough nurses and nursing home inspectors. State officials have contracted with two private companies — Healthcare Management Solutions and Long Term...
This Is The Most Misspelled Word In Wisconsin
As someone who is terrible at spelling, I truly sympathize with this story. Honestly, if it wasn't for spell check every other word I'd type would be misspelled. A few recent studies looked at the most misspelled words in each state, and while some of them are a bit funny, I totally understand how others are misspelled. Today we are going to look at what word Wisconsin struggles with the most.
nbc15.com
Madison gas prices soar
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As anyone who went by a gas station in Madison over the past week can certainly attest, drivers will need to dig a lot deeper the next time they fill their tanks. Average gas prices in the Wisconsin capital spiked more than 40 cents in the...
boreal.org
Oldest canoe ever found in Great Lakes region excavated in Wisconsin
Maritime archaeologists in Wisconsin have recovered a canoe that they say is around 3,000 years old, making it the oldest boat ever found in the Great Lakes region. The Wisconsin Historical Society (WHS) said the canoe was found in Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin Thursday. The canoe is carved from a single piece of white oak and measures about 14.5 feet long.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpr.org
'It’s just the air we breathe': Madison author’s new book taps into alcoholism in Wisconsin
The Madison author of a new book said she would have sought help to quit drinking sooner if there had been more representation of alcoholism in books and television, especially in Wisconsin — a state with a pervasive drinking culture. Maggie Ginsberg’s debut novel, "Still True," is about family...
Wausau area obituaries September 26, 2022
Ashley A. Lindquist, young age of 33, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, in Mosinee, Wisconsin. Ashley was born on October 22, 1988, in Berwyn, Illinois to Clifford and April (Haymes) Lindquist. She is a loving mother of two children. She is also a caring and gentle daughter, sister, and friend. She enjoyed being outdoors and looked forward to gatherings with friends and family. She has worked at Mullins Cheese as an Assistant manager for about 12 years.
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin gas prices skyrocket
(WLUK) -- Wisconsin gas prices are now higher than the national average. Drivers are paying nearly 50 cents more for a gallon of gas in Green Bay, according to GasBuddy. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Green Bay was priced at $2.89/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.10/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.89/g while the highest was $4.14/g, a difference of $1.25/g.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Wisconsin
If you are looking for new, exciting places for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing places that are worth discovering, even if just for a 2-3 day getaway. Here's what made it on the list.
onfocus.news
Local Business Opens Storage Units in Former Figi’s Building
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The Weiler family has opened new storage units in the former Figi’s building on South Central Avenue (across from Hotel Marshfield). “The units are heated and great for campers, boats, cars, and more,” said Wayne Weiler, owner. “We know there is a demand for this type of storage locally, so we’ve been renovating this space to make it available for that purpose.”
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: Jill Underly and her bad math
MADISON — Wisconsin has a problem. It has an education chief that doesn’t do math. In fact, Department of Public Instruction Superintendent Jill Underly won’t even talk about the math. As in, the alarmingly low math proficiency scores of the 811,000 children under her guidance. In her...
Minnesota and Iowa Homeowners Could Be Out Thousands Because of Huge Mistake
WARNING! Before that freeze happens in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, or Illinois, there is one thing that you MUST take care of that will take you less than a minute and could save you thousands and thousands of dollars. You've probably heard by now that winter weather is on the way....
Nature.com
These scientists traced a new coronavirus lineage to one office — through sewage
You have full access to this article via your institution. Virologist Dave O’Connor admits that he was getting desperate when he started asking dog owners for poo samples. For much of 2022, O’Connor, at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and his colleagues have been tracking a heavily mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Early this year, they discovered the variant in Wisconsin waste water drawn from more than 100,000 people.
Comments / 0