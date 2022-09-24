ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, IA

Deadline Approaching for Main Street Washington Executive Director Applications

The application deadline for the open Executive Director position for Main Street Washington is September 30th. Maddie Widmer, the board president of Main Street Washington, said that the deadline extension was to ensure that all candidates got a fair shot at applying. Widmer also stated that the first event expected to be under the supervision of the new Executive Director for Main Street Washington would be during the winter schedule.
WASHINGTON, IA
Kalona Area Chamber of Commerce Holding Annual Meeting

The Kalona Area Chamber of Commerce invites the community to their annual meeting Tuesday, October 25. The event will be held at the Kalona Brewing Co. from 6-8 p.m. The evening includes dinner, a recap of the year’s events, and a drawing for the Kalona Traveling Quilt. Ryan Miller of Farmers Hen House will be speaking.
KALONA, IA
Plans In Motion For Henry County Animal Shelter

Henry County has long been in need of an animal shelter, and after closing on a property site, the dream is close to becoming a reality. Located at 2205 E. Washington Street in Mount Pleasant, the facility was obtained by non-profit group, All God’s Creatures (AGC). AGC hopes to finish renovations and open the shelter next year.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
Jefferson County Conservation Board Meeting Preview

Next week, the Jefferson County Conservation Board will meet. There will be an update from the director and employees. The Jefferson County Park Master Plan will be reviewed. The board will then consider both the Round Prairie Park Change of Use Plan and the Whitham Woods Trail Project Update. The...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IA
Kenneth Hanson

Celebration of life services for 79-year-old Kenneth Hanson of Washington will be held Tuesday, October 4 at 10:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church. Calling hours will begin at Noon Monday, October 3, at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Interment will be held at Elm Grove Cemetery. Memorials have been established for the Washington County Hospital Foundation, the YMCA of Washington County, and the Washington Area Performing Arts and Events Center.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Parking Variance Granted for Marion Avenue Baptist Church

During the September 20th Washington City Council meeting, the council was presented with a request from Marion Avenue Baptist Church about a possible variance being granted to help alleviate parking concerns with their bus program. During previous council meetings, citizens and council members raised concerns that the busses blocked the view of those at the stop signs on South Marion Ave.
WASHINGTON, IA
Around 12k in eastern Iowa to receive one-time payment from energy assistance program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Around 12,000 households in Eastern Iowa will be issued a one-time additional benefit payment in September. The payment is for those who applied for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last season in the following counties: Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington.
IOWA STATE
Cedar Rapids School District Leader Makes Difficult Announcement

The Cedar Rapids community is rallying around Noreen Bush this morning. According to KCRG, after announcing earlier this month that she was taking medical leave to focus on her cancer treatment, the Cedar Rapids Community School District Superintendent has made the difficult decision to submit her resignation from her position, effective at the end of the current school year. An announcement from the President of the district's board of directors stated:
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Solon man among two people injured in Tama County accident

A Solon man was among two people injured in a Tama County car accident Monday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2013 Ford F-450 became disabled and was forced to park in the right lane of westbound Highway 30 near Tama just after 8am. A westbound semi being driven by 63-year-old John Perkins of Eagle River, Wisconsin struck the unoccupied vehicle from behind, then jackknifed into the median and caught fire. Perkins was pulled from the cab by first responders and taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, His condition has not been released.
TAMA COUNTY, IA
Halcyon House Washington Page Adam Miller

On today’s Program, I’m speaking with Adam Miller, the Special Education Director for Washington Community Schools, and we’re talking about the new strategic plan for the Special Education Department. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
WASHINGTON, IA
Fire damages assisted living facility in North Liberty

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Sunday afternoon fire caused damage to an assisted living facility in North Liberty, according to officials. At around 3:45 p.m., the North Liberty Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at Country View, located at 1515 W Penn Street. Crews were able to extinguish the fire.
Iowa City woman accused of employing juvenile to complete drug deal

An Iowa City woman has been arrested after she allegedly used a juvenile to complete a drug deal for her. Police say the incident occurred the evening of May 9th at Mercer Park. 18-year-old Bernice Johnson of Catskill Court reportedly contacted a juvenile male using Snapchat to arrange to distribute 3.3 grams of marijuana to an adult male.
IOWA CITY, IA
Without New Buyer, Favorite Iowa Restaurant Closing Soon

In the current economy, it is no doubt going to be difficult for anyone to start a new business, and unfortunately, that challenge may extend to stepping in to take over a highly-established one as well. Dan and Deb Klouda, owners of Joensy's Restaurant in Center Point, have been looking...
Registration Deadline Approaching for Oktoberfest Golf Tournament

The Washington Golf and Country Club and the Washington Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the Birdies, Beers, Brats Oktoberfest Golf Tournament on Friday, September 30th. The shotgun start for the four-person best ball tournament will be at 10:00 am. Participants are encouraged to dress up for the event in their best Oktoberfest outfits as prizes will be awarded for the “Most Fun” & “Best” costumes.
WASHINGTON, IA

