Read full article on original website
Related
kciiradio.com
Deadline Approaching for Main Street Washington Executive Director Applications
The application deadline for the open Executive Director position for Main Street Washington is September 30th. Maddie Widmer, the board president of Main Street Washington, said that the deadline extension was to ensure that all candidates got a fair shot at applying. Widmer also stated that the first event expected to be under the supervision of the new Executive Director for Main Street Washington would be during the winter schedule.
kciiradio.com
Sheriff Schneider Discusses The Importance Of Being Aware On The Road This Harvest Season
It’s harvest traffic season in Iowa, and KCII News spoke with Washington County Sheriff Jared Schneider about the importance of traffic safety. This time of year, drivers will notice ag-equipment moving to different fields or grain wagons transporting grain into town. Sheriff Schneider tells KCII News that drivers in...
kciiradio.com
Kalona Area Chamber of Commerce Holding Annual Meeting
The Kalona Area Chamber of Commerce invites the community to their annual meeting Tuesday, October 25. The event will be held at the Kalona Brewing Co. from 6-8 p.m. The evening includes dinner, a recap of the year’s events, and a drawing for the Kalona Traveling Quilt. Ryan Miller of Farmers Hen House will be speaking.
cbs2iowa.com
Emotional end to CRCSD school board meeting after accepting Noreen Bush's resignation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — It was an emotional end to Monday night's school board meeting as the board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Noreen Bush. Bush will remain in her position until the end of the school year, but is currently on medical leave. For more...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kciiradio.com
Plans In Motion For Henry County Animal Shelter
Henry County has long been in need of an animal shelter, and after closing on a property site, the dream is close to becoming a reality. Located at 2205 E. Washington Street in Mount Pleasant, the facility was obtained by non-profit group, All God’s Creatures (AGC). AGC hopes to finish renovations and open the shelter next year.
kciiradio.com
Jefferson County Conservation Board Meeting Preview
Next week, the Jefferson County Conservation Board will meet. There will be an update from the director and employees. The Jefferson County Park Master Plan will be reviewed. The board will then consider both the Round Prairie Park Change of Use Plan and the Whitham Woods Trail Project Update. The...
kciiradio.com
Kenneth Hanson
Celebration of life services for 79-year-old Kenneth Hanson of Washington will be held Tuesday, October 4 at 10:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church. Calling hours will begin at Noon Monday, October 3, at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Interment will be held at Elm Grove Cemetery. Memorials have been established for the Washington County Hospital Foundation, the YMCA of Washington County, and the Washington Area Performing Arts and Events Center.
kciiradio.com
Parking Variance Granted for Marion Avenue Baptist Church
During the September 20th Washington City Council meeting, the council was presented with a request from Marion Avenue Baptist Church about a possible variance being granted to help alleviate parking concerns with their bus program. During previous council meetings, citizens and council members raised concerns that the busses blocked the view of those at the stop signs on South Marion Ave.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs2iowa.com
Around 12k in eastern Iowa to receive one-time payment from energy assistance program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Around 12,000 households in Eastern Iowa will be issued a one-time additional benefit payment in September. The payment is for those who applied for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last season in the following counties: Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington.
Fire Damages Eastern Iowa Assisted Living Facility
(North Liberty, IA) — A fire Sunday caused damage to an assisted living facility in North Liberty. K-C-R-G/T-V reports the North Liberty Fire Department was called to Country View around 3:45 p-m. Firefighters were able to put out the fire, and no one was injured. Investigators are still looking for the cause.
Cedar Rapids School District Leader Makes Difficult Announcement
The Cedar Rapids community is rallying around Noreen Bush this morning. According to KCRG, after announcing earlier this month that she was taking medical leave to focus on her cancer treatment, the Cedar Rapids Community School District Superintendent has made the difficult decision to submit her resignation from her position, effective at the end of the current school year. An announcement from the President of the district's board of directors stated:
IDOT Wants to Rebuild an I-380 Interchange in Cedar Rapids Metro
The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) has big plans for one of the I-380 interchanges in the Cedar Rapids metro, as work continues on a new interchange on the north end of the corridor. The IDOT has revealed that they're "looking at rebuilding the interchange on Interstate 380 at Boyson...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCJJ
Solon man among two people injured in Tama County accident
A Solon man was among two people injured in a Tama County car accident Monday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2013 Ford F-450 became disabled and was forced to park in the right lane of westbound Highway 30 near Tama just after 8am. A westbound semi being driven by 63-year-old John Perkins of Eagle River, Wisconsin struck the unoccupied vehicle from behind, then jackknifed into the median and caught fire. Perkins was pulled from the cab by first responders and taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, His condition has not been released.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page Adam Miller
On today’s Program, I’m speaking with Adam Miller, the Special Education Director for Washington Community Schools, and we’re talking about the new strategic plan for the Special Education Department. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
3 News Now
Out-of-state number called Iowan with election misinformation, secretary of state reports
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said voters should be on the lookout for election misinformation after an Iowa voter reportedly received a phone call with incorrect voting instructions. Pate’s office received information this week that a Mahaska County voter received a call from an out-of-state number. The caller told...
KCRG.com
Fire damages assisted living facility in North Liberty
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Sunday afternoon fire caused damage to an assisted living facility in North Liberty, according to officials. At around 3:45 p.m., the North Liberty Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at Country View, located at 1515 W Penn Street. Crews were able to extinguish the fire.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman accused of employing juvenile to complete drug deal
An Iowa City woman has been arrested after she allegedly used a juvenile to complete a drug deal for her. Police say the incident occurred the evening of May 9th at Mercer Park. 18-year-old Bernice Johnson of Catskill Court reportedly contacted a juvenile male using Snapchat to arrange to distribute 3.3 grams of marijuana to an adult male.
Without New Buyer, Favorite Iowa Restaurant Closing Soon
In the current economy, it is no doubt going to be difficult for anyone to start a new business, and unfortunately, that challenge may extend to stepping in to take over a highly-established one as well. Dan and Deb Klouda, owners of Joensy's Restaurant in Center Point, have been looking...
All the Big Iowa Concerts Scheduled for the Rest of 2022 [LIST]
There are still MANY more concerts to look forward to this year! Here are many the shows we know about as of September 27th:. Friday, September 30th at 8 p.m. Thursday, October 6th at 8 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. Thursday, October 20th at 7 p.m. Wooly's in...
kciiradio.com
Registration Deadline Approaching for Oktoberfest Golf Tournament
The Washington Golf and Country Club and the Washington Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the Birdies, Beers, Brats Oktoberfest Golf Tournament on Friday, September 30th. The shotgun start for the four-person best ball tournament will be at 10:00 am. Participants are encouraged to dress up for the event in their best Oktoberfest outfits as prizes will be awarded for the “Most Fun” & “Best” costumes.
Comments / 0