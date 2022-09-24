Campus News: The Week of Sept. 24

Marietta residents Karyssa Hiller and Sasha Johnson were among the 3,000 new students who started their studies at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont for the fall 2022 semester. Hiller plans to study in the College of Agriculture & Life Sciences. Johnson plans to study in the Grossman School of Business.Georgia State University student Davena Mgbeokwere o fthe Cumberland area received a fellowship with the Brains & Behavior Fellows program. She is a doctoral student in Psychology in the College of Arts and Sciences.Kimberly Hartley of Marietta was named to the summer Honors list at Mercy College of Ohio.