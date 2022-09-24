How to Watch Purdue Football's Homecoming Game Against Florida Atlantic

Purdue football is back at home Saturday for its Homecoming game against Florida Atlantic, the final nonconference matchup of the season. The two teams are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football returns to Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday for a Homecoming matchup with Florida Atlantic, the team's final nonconference game of the season.

The Boilermakers are coming off a deflating 32-29 road loss at the hands of Syracuse, putting them at 1-2 on the season. The team will look to get back to its winning ways before resuming Big Ten play.

"It's disappointing, it hurts, it stings. It's like an uppercut to your gut, but that's football," coach Jeff Brohm said. "You gotta learn from it. I think we've addressed it about as much as you possibly can, and now you don't want to overkill it. Just get back to playing football."

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs. After this week, Purdue resumes its conference schedule with a road game against Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's matchup between Purdue and Florida Atlantic:

How to watch Purdue vs. Florida Atlantic

When: Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Ind.

Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Ind. TV: BTN

fuboTV ( Start your free trial ) Radio: Purdue Sports Radio Network (96.5 FM WAZY)

Series History

All-Time Series: This is the first-ever meeting between Purdue and Florida Atlantic. Jeff Brohm has a 2-1 coaching record against the Owls that dates back to before he took the helm for the Boilermakers.

Purdue's 2022 Stats (Per Game)

Points: 38.7

38.7 Points Allowed: 22.3

22.3 Rush Yards: 118.0

118.0 Pass Yards: 359.3

359.3 Total Offense: 477.3

477.3 Total Defense: 285.7

Florida Atlantic's 2022 Stats (Per Game)

Points: 34.3

34.3 Points Allowed: 25.8

25.8 Rush Yards: 221.5

221.5 Pass Yards: 250.3

250.3 Total Offense: 471.8

471.8 Total Defense: 413.5

Meet the Coaches

Jeff Brohm (Purdue)

Jeff Brohm enters his sixth season at the helm for the Boilermakers. He has posted a 29-31 overall record with the program.

Brohm has a career head coaching record of 59-41. His alma mater is Louisville (1994).

Willia Taggart (Florida Atlantic)

Willie Taggart is in his third season coaching the Owls. During his tenure, the team has posted a 12-13 overall record.

This is Mallory's 13th season as a collegiate head coach, and he's posted an overall record of 68-75. His alma mater is Western Kentucky (1998).

