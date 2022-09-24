How to Watch Purdue Football's Homecoming Game Against Florida Atlantic
Purdue football is back at home Saturday for its Homecoming game against Florida Atlantic, the final nonconference matchup of the season. The two teams are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football returns to Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday for a Homecoming matchup with Florida Atlantic, the team's final nonconference game of the season.
The Boilermakers are coming off a deflating 32-29 road loss at the hands of Syracuse, putting them at 1-2 on the season. The team will look to get back to its winning ways before resuming Big Ten play.
"It's disappointing, it hurts, it stings. It's like an uppercut to your gut, but that's football," coach Jeff Brohm said. "You gotta learn from it. I think we've addressed it about as much as you possibly can, and now you don't want to overkill it. Just get back to playing football."
This will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs. After this week, Purdue resumes its conference schedule with a road game against Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's matchup between Purdue and Florida Atlantic:
How to watch Purdue vs. Florida Atlantic
- When: Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Ind.
- TV: BTN
- Live Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )
- Radio: Purdue Sports Radio Network (96.5 FM WAZY)
Series History
- All-Time Series: This is the first-ever meeting between Purdue and Florida Atlantic. Jeff Brohm has a 2-1 coaching record against the Owls that dates back to before he took the helm for the Boilermakers.
Purdue's 2022 Stats (Per Game)
- Points: 38.7
- Points Allowed: 22.3
- Rush Yards: 118.0
- Pass Yards: 359.3
- Total Offense: 477.3
- Total Defense: 285.7
Florida Atlantic's 2022 Stats (Per Game)
- Points: 34.3
- Points Allowed: 25.8
- Rush Yards: 221.5
- Pass Yards: 250.3
- Total Offense: 471.8
- Total Defense: 413.5
Meet the Coaches
Jeff Brohm (Purdue)
- Jeff Brohm enters his sixth season at the helm for the Boilermakers. He has posted a 29-31 overall record with the program.
- Brohm has a career head coaching record of 59-41. His alma mater is Louisville (1994).
Willia Taggart (Florida Atlantic)
- Willie Taggart is in his third season coaching the Owls. During his tenure, the team has posted a 12-13 overall record.
- This is Mallory's 13th season as a collegiate head coach, and he's posted an overall record of 68-75. His alma mater is Western Kentucky (1998).
Read More
- Aidan O'Connell a Game-Time Decision: Purdue sixth-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell will be a game-time decision for the team's upcoming matchup against Florida Atlantic. CLICK HERE
- Jeff Brohm's Final Thoughts Before Florida Atlantic: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm met with the media Thursday to give his final thoughts before the team's upcoming matchup with Florida Atlantic. The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside Ross-Ade Stadium. CLICK HERE
- Walk-On Devin Mockobee Taking Advantage of Increasing Opportunity: Redshirt freshman running back Devin Mockobee — a native of Boonville, Ind. — has found the end zone in back-to-back games for Purdue football. He led the team with 78 rushing yards in a 56-0 win over Indiana State. CLICK HERE
- Chris Barclay Not Surprised by Zander Horvath's Early NFL Success: Former Purdue running back Zander Horvath leads the Los Angeles Chargers with two touchdown receptions after two weeks of play. CLICK HERE
- Jeff Brohm Addresses Purdue's Penalty Issue: Purdue football was penalized 13 times for 144 yards in a 32-29 loss to Syracuse last Saturday on the road. The Boilermakers are the second-most penalized team in the Big Ten through their first three games of the season. CLICK HERE
Comments / 0