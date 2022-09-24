ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

williamsonherald.com

Football: 5 WillCo teams show some movement in latest AP Polls

Williamson County high school football teams showed some movement in the latest weekly edition of the Associated Press Top 10 polls for each classification. In Class 6A, Ravenwood moved up one spot to No. 5 after a 28-10 win over Hendersonville Friday. The Raptors are 4-2 overall and face Summit in a Region 7-6A contest in Week 7.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall

(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
smokeybarn.com

What’s Going On At Greenbrier Middle School? Smokey Has The Scoop

GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Construction is underway at Greenbrier Middle School as the school adds a new 31,312-square-foot expansion to their campus. The new facility is being built at the rear of the school’s main campus and, according to Robertson County Schools PIO Jim Bellis, the addition will include 15 new classrooms and a theater.
GREENBRIER, TN
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee

If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
wkdzradio.com

Clarksville Man Injured In Christian County Crash

A Clarksville man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Barkers Mill Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sisco Harrison was eastbound when another vehicle crossed into his lane of travel causing him to run off the road and hit a culvert.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Three siblings killed by a train in Middle Tennessee

MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. -- Three family members are killed after their car is hit by a train in Marshall County. The deadly crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Depot Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville, died in the crash.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Nashville Powerball winner to receive $50,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket near Belmont University won $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. The Nashville player, one of two to win in Tennessee on Saturday, matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball....
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Obituary: Herchel Wayne Winstead

Herchel Wayne Winstead, age 84 of College Grove, TN passed away September 24, 2022. He was born in Washburn, TN to the late Shields & Mary Winstead. He was a member of Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Herchel was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He worked at...
COLLEGE GROVE, TN
yr.media

My Pivot From An HBCU To A PWI

Imagine being thrilled to become a part of something bigger than yourself; a chance to be surrounded by Black excellence and the opportunity to flourish in that same environment. During the spring of my senior year, I visited Tennessee State University with the notion that I was already done applying for schools (with Eastern Illinois University being one of those schools).
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Halloween Night Check Points

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS HALLOWEEN NIGHT IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MAURY COUNTY ON STATE HIGHWAY 7 POINT 1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH AT US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
helpmechas.com

Banana Pudding Festival And Other Good Times Coming To Nashvegas This Fall

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The National Banana Pudding Festival will be held on October 1st and 2nd. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard has some of the best outdoor festivals and adventures for fall visitors, including the National Banana Pudding Festival. For $5, guests can sample 10 delectable banana pudding recipes at “The Puddin’ Path.” Centerville, Tennessee, October 1-2. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard is a fall wonderland, with more than 50 deciduous tree species on display along scenic vistas, rivers, streams, parks, and natural areas. The historic Natchez Trace Parkway runs for 100 miles through NBBY. Plan a trip to Nashville’s Big Back Yard this fall.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Jeremy Wright announces write-in campaign for Ward 2 on Clarksville City Council

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Jeremy Wright has announced he is running as a write-in campaign to represent Ward 2 on the Clarksville City Council. Wright is a lifelong Tennessean and has lived in Clarksville since 2018 with his wife and 10-month-old son. He has an associate’s degree from Nashville State Community College and a bachelor’s degree from MTSU.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
cohaitungchi.com

8 Stunning Waterfalls Within a Short Drive of Nashville

Did you know that Tennessee is home to hundreds of waterfalls? If you’re in the market for some inspiration and activity courtesy of Mother Nature, pack some snacks and your sunscreen, and take a hike to a waterfall near Nashville! Every waterfall listed here is a short 80-minute to 2-hour drive from Nashville. Get out an explore!
NASHVILLE, TN

