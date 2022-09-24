Read full article on original website
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
williamsonherald.com
Football: 5 WillCo teams show some movement in latest AP Polls
Williamson County high school football teams showed some movement in the latest weekly edition of the Associated Press Top 10 polls for each classification. In Class 6A, Ravenwood moved up one spot to No. 5 after a 28-10 win over Hendersonville Friday. The Raptors are 4-2 overall and face Summit in a Region 7-6A contest in Week 7.
Middle Tennessee coach, ex-FSU QB Rick Stockstill slams Miami after upset win
Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill made sure Miami knows his Blue Raiders were the better team during Saturday's 45-31 victory over the Hurricanes. Middle Tennessee torched Miami with over 500 yards of total offense, including touchdown passes spanning 71, 69 and 98 yards to smack a team previously ranked No. 25 in the country.
Four private high schools in Memphis listed as best in Tennessee
Find out what the top ten private high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
atozsports.com
Billy Napier’s reaction on Monday after losing to Tennessee should make Vols fans smile
Tennessee Vols fans were in an unfamiliar position on Monday. Instead of mourning another loss to the Gators, Vols fans were able to continue their celebration after watching Tennessee beat Florida on Saturday. They also got to watch an opposing coach talk about what went wrong instead of an orange-clad...
williamsonherald.com
‘Let’s play now!’ — Brentwood’s Miles Together inclusive playground opens for all to enjoy
After two years of fundraising, planning and constructing a park that will serve all families, the Miles Together inclusive playground at Granny White Park in Brentwood opened on Saturday before a large crowd of families, government officials and community leaders. Miles Peck, for whom the park is named, spoke to...
Best public high schools in Tennessee
Find out what Tennessee's top ten public high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
wgnsradio.com
From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall
(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
smokeybarn.com
What’s Going On At Greenbrier Middle School? Smokey Has The Scoop
GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Construction is underway at Greenbrier Middle School as the school adds a new 31,312-square-foot expansion to their campus. The new facility is being built at the rear of the school’s main campus and, according to Robertson County Schools PIO Jim Bellis, the addition will include 15 new classrooms and a theater.
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
wkdzradio.com
Clarksville Man Injured In Christian County Crash
A Clarksville man was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Barkers Mill Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sisco Harrison was eastbound when another vehicle crossed into his lane of travel causing him to run off the road and hit a culvert.
3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
fox17.com
Three siblings killed by a train in Middle Tennessee
MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. -- Three family members are killed after their car is hit by a train in Marshall County. The deadly crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Depot Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville, died in the crash.
WSMV
Nashville Powerball winner to receive $50,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket near Belmont University won $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Tennessee Lottery said on Sunday. The Nashville player, one of two to win in Tennessee on Saturday, matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball....
williamsonherald.com
Obituary: Herchel Wayne Winstead
Herchel Wayne Winstead, age 84 of College Grove, TN passed away September 24, 2022. He was born in Washburn, TN to the late Shields & Mary Winstead. He was a member of Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Herchel was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He worked at...
Hillsboro Village mourns loss of McDougal's Chicken after major fire
The future of McDougal's Chicken in Hillsboro Village could be in jeopardy, after a large fire there Monday afternoon.
yr.media
My Pivot From An HBCU To A PWI
Imagine being thrilled to become a part of something bigger than yourself; a chance to be surrounded by Black excellence and the opportunity to flourish in that same environment. During the spring of my senior year, I visited Tennessee State University with the notion that I was already done applying for schools (with Eastern Illinois University being one of those schools).
radio7media.com
Halloween Night Check Points
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS HALLOWEEN NIGHT IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MAURY COUNTY ON STATE HIGHWAY 7 POINT 1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH AT US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
helpmechas.com
Banana Pudding Festival And Other Good Times Coming To Nashvegas This Fall
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The National Banana Pudding Festival will be held on October 1st and 2nd. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard has some of the best outdoor festivals and adventures for fall visitors, including the National Banana Pudding Festival. For $5, guests can sample 10 delectable banana pudding recipes at “The Puddin’ Path.” Centerville, Tennessee, October 1-2. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard is a fall wonderland, with more than 50 deciduous tree species on display along scenic vistas, rivers, streams, parks, and natural areas. The historic Natchez Trace Parkway runs for 100 miles through NBBY. Plan a trip to Nashville’s Big Back Yard this fall.
clarksvillenow.com
Jeremy Wright announces write-in campaign for Ward 2 on Clarksville City Council
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Jeremy Wright has announced he is running as a write-in campaign to represent Ward 2 on the Clarksville City Council. Wright is a lifelong Tennessean and has lived in Clarksville since 2018 with his wife and 10-month-old son. He has an associate’s degree from Nashville State Community College and a bachelor’s degree from MTSU.
cohaitungchi.com
8 Stunning Waterfalls Within a Short Drive of Nashville
Did you know that Tennessee is home to hundreds of waterfalls? If you’re in the market for some inspiration and activity courtesy of Mother Nature, pack some snacks and your sunscreen, and take a hike to a waterfall near Nashville! Every waterfall listed here is a short 80-minute to 2-hour drive from Nashville. Get out an explore!
