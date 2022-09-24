ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

A private island in Canada with a 4-bedroom home is on sale for less than the average house in America. Take a look.

By Anneta Konstantinides
 3 days ago
This private island in Canada is on sale for just $380,000. Private Islands Inc.
  • Duval Island, a private island in Ontario, Canada, is on the market for $380,000.
  • It's made up of 5.40 acres of land and features a four-bedroom home, as well as a guest cottage.
  • The bedrooms and wraparound deck provide stunning views of the lake.

Sarah
3d ago

I would love living there. I am already jealous of the person who will.

