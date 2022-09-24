ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson receives stern warning from Ed Reed after failing to secure extension with Ravens

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to sign a new extension before the season began and he’s surely making the team regret their inability to hand him a new deal, playing like an MVP early on. With Jackson now betting on himself next offseason, Ravens legend Ed Reed had a stern message for the signal-caller: Do your absolute best to stay healthy.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s 4-word response to Mac Jones’ injury following loss vs. Ravens

The New England Patriots fell to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but that might not be their biggest loss from Sunday’s game. Quarterback Mac Jones went down with an apparent left leg injury and is having the injury evaluated, the Patriots announced following the game. The injury occurred on Jones’ final play of the game when Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell appeared to land on Jones’ leg after he threw an interception to Ravens corner Marcus Peters.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Browns get encouraging Myles Garrett update after scary accident

Everyone let out a huge sigh of relief upon learning that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett did not suffer any life-threatening injuries in a car accident Monday in Berea, Ohio. Even more encouraging to know is that Garrett is expected to be discharged from the hospital before the end of the day, according to his agent, Nicole Lynn.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Sports
ClutchPoints

‘What the heck is happening?’: Saquon Barkley’s heartbreaking response to Sterling Shepard’s knee injury

The New York Giants did not only lose the battle against the Dallas Cowboys, 23-16, they also lost the war after they lost wide receiver Sterling Shepard to what appears to be a serious knee injury during the dying embers of the game. To rub salt on the Giants’ wound, Shepard’s injury occurred during their […] The post ‘What the heck is happening?’: Saquon Barkley’s heartbreaking response to Sterling Shepard’s knee injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

David Montgomery gets ‘good’ injury update after leaving Bears-Texans early

The Chicago Bears picked up a win in Week 3, but there was some concern among the fanbase after David Montgomery left the game with an injury. While Khalil Herbert picked up the slack for Montgomery amid his injury, the Bears got some encouraging news on their starting RB after the game. Head coach Matt Eberflus revealed that Montgomery is considered day-to-day going forward in what the coach described as some good news following initial tests, via Chris Emma.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Tua Tagovailoa’s scary head injury isn’t the only worry for Dolphins after Week 3

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got banged up in the Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills and will look to get ready to take the field again on Thursday Night for the Week 4 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa appeared to take a big hit to the head in the game, and it was a major concern when he came up wobbling, appearing very dazed. While Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocols and returned to the game, head coach Mike McDaniel revealed there were some other ailments the Dolphins star picked up in the game, too.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson, Jimmy Garoppolo get ultimate clowning after brutal 49ers-Broncos clash

On Sunday night, the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers played a grueling, hard-fought football game in the Mile High City. The Broncos ended up winning 11-10 on a late fourth-quarter touchdown. Despite the exciting finish, fans online were not very happy with each team’s performance. It’s not entirely shocking for San Francisco, as most […] The post Russell Wilson, Jimmy Garoppolo get ultimate clowning after brutal 49ers-Broncos clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Chiefs HC Andy Reid needs to break up Patrick Mahomes, Eric Bieniemy at halftime

Quarterbacks across the NFL always want to make the most out of each and every drive on offense. When Patrick Mahomes looked to do just that during the late stages of the first half in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 3 road matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had other plans in […] The post Chiefs HC Andy Reid needs to break up Patrick Mahomes, Eric Bieniemy at halftime appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Andy Reid’s immediate message to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs that left Carlos Dunlap floored

The Kansas City Chiefs lost their first game of the year Sunday afternoon, dropping a close decision to the Indianapolis Colts 20-17. There were a number of key mistakes from the Chiefs players that ultimately cost them the game. But afterwards, head coach Andy Reid took it on the chin while addressing his team. According […] The post Andy Reid’s immediate message to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs that left Carlos Dunlap floored appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football
ClutchPoints

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson reveals the one major factor behind Trevor Lawrence’s 3-TD performance vs. Chargers

Trevor Lawrence had a career day in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 38-10 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3. Lawrence simply had his way over the course of this contest, as he guided the Jaguars offense to seven total scoring drives. He also not only involved his usual top targets in the passing […] The post Jaguars HC Doug Pederson reveals the one major factor behind Trevor Lawrence’s 3-TD performance vs. Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

The earliest Dak Prescott will return from thumb surgery for Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are once again looking to overcome an injury-caused absence from Dak Prescott. Fortunately, unlike the gruesome ankle injury that knocked him out for the final 11 games of the 2020s season, the thumb injury he has now will only keep him sidelined for a handful of weeks. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL […] The post The earliest Dak Prescott will return from thumb surgery for Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

D’Andre Swift’s expected injury timeline, per Lions’ Dan Campbell

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift picked up an injury in the Week 3 loss against the Minnesota Vikings and early indications suggest he’s set for a stint on the sideline. Via Dave Birkett, Swift could miss time with his shoulder injury, and head coach Dan Campbell suggested that keeping him out until after Detroit’s bye week could be the best course of action.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones ‘screaming in pain’ after suffering leg injury in Patriots vs. Ravens

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones took a big shot late in the fourth quarter against the Ravens in Week 3 and immediately limped off the field. The injury occurred late in the game and did not look good for the Patriots second-year quarterback. Jones went straight into the locker room and was unable to […] The post Mac Jones ‘screaming in pain’ after suffering leg injury in Patriots vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
112K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy