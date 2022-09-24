Read full article on original website
electrek.co
A fire broke out at Tesla Gigafactory Berlin; locals call for production stop
A fire broke out at Tesla Gigafactory Berlin’s recycling plant in the early hours of the morning, and now a local group that has been fighting the project is using the fire to call for stopping production. In the early hours of the morning, Tesla’s own fire brigade at...
electrek.co
Tesla Semi electric trucks spotted being shipped around ahead of deliveries
Several Tesla Semi electric trucks have been spotted being shipped around the country ahead of the long-awaited start of deliveries. Tesla Semi, an all-electric class 8 truck, was unveiled back in 2017. At the time, it was supposed to come as soon as 2019. The vehicle program was delayed for...
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: Check out this $1,100 ‘street legal’ 3-wheeled electric flatbed truck
The biggest downside to all of the cool and wild electric vehicles I regularly find as part of the Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week column is that most would never be street legal. But this fun-looking little flatbed trike truck seems to have solved that problem, at least in name only.
Popeyes Calls Cops on College Student for Buying Food for a Homeless Man in Viral TikTok
It's understandable why a local business wouldn't want its customers to purchase items for particular individuals who loiter on their property and may have given them trouble in the past. For example, when I was a student at Rutgers University-Newark, the owners of the EZ Mart would try and dissuade...
Employee knocks over entire display of wine bottles because she's eating an apple at work
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was working at my liquor store job as a cashier and stocker when I noticed a display of wine bottles that needed to be restocked. Being the diligent employee that I was, I decided to take care of it right away. I went to the back room to grab a box of wine bottles, and that's when I made my mistake. I was hungry, so I decided to eat an apple while I worked. The store owner didn't allow us to take breaks. So if you wanted to snack, you had to multitask.
CNBC
'I work just 3.5 days a week': This 28-year old quit his job—now he makes $189,000 a year off 7 income streams
In 2017, after I graduated from college, I started working as an engineer at an oil company. I was 23 and making $98,500 a year. At first, I thought I had my dream job. But after seeing senior leaders work 60-hour weeks with routine travel, I realized that it wasn't the lifestyle I wanted. My father passed away when I was three years old, so having family time was always very valuable to me.
Walmart Lets People Sleep in Their Parking Lots Overnight
Relatively few people in America sleep in their cars, even rarely. For those who do, the nation’s largest retailer is accommodating.
Boss refuses to let teen worker leave as long as customers keep showing up: 'You're never closed if you have customers'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was my first night working alone at the ice cream stand, and I was just about to close up for the night. I turned off the outside lights and started cleaning up when I suddenly heard voices outside. I went to the window and saw that there were people lined up, even though the store was clearly closed. They must have found their way through the dark parking lot and come to the window in search of ice cream.
electrek.co
Watch Eviation’s all-electric Alice aircraft first flight
Eviation Alice, an all-electric aircraft that appears to be closest to being commercially viable, had its first flight, and it was successful. After Eviation unveiled the prototype of its Alice aircraft back in 2017, the company attracted a lot of attention and comparison with Tesla because the aircraft was among the first all-electric plane that was viable for actual commercial use.
Call Kurtis: Amazon seller sending returned items to Vacaville couple's home
VACAVILLE - When packages addressed to Expedia kept showing up at a Vacaville viewer's home and he couldn't get them to stop, they called me to investigate. Most of the items were damaged, and no one could seem to figure out why he was getting them. It took some reaching out to find out.Ring doorbell footage shows Tony Pirondini's wife, Jennifer, rushing to stop the UPS man from delivering the 14th package, a large standing basketball hoop addressed to the Returns Department for Expedia Virtual Card. It's the second one they've received. "A lot of pet supplies," said Tony, who...
electrek.co
Testing Harley’s LiveWire S2 Del Mar electric motorcycle: First you ride it, then you want to buy it
If the last thing you need is to try and convince your significant other of why you need to buy another motorcycle, then do yourself a favor and don’t ever get on a LiveWire S2 Del Mar. Because as soon as you do, you’re going to want one. Trust me, it happened to me.
electrek.co
Tenways CGO800S belt-drive commuter electric bike review: A lot to like!
After having previously tested out Tenways’ first single-speed electric bicycle last year, I was excited to give the brand’s newest model a try. Now that I’ve spent some good saddle time on the Tenways CGO800S, here’s what I think about this new ride. First of all,...
electrek.co
Huck Cycles Overland is a US-made Mad Max-style electric moped proving popular in big cities
Huck Cycles, a North Carolina electric moped maker, is finding that its off-road optimized electric moped is actually proving quite popular for city riders as well. It’s a surprising finding, considering the bike was originally designed for hunters, campers and other outdoor enthusiasts that wanted a powerful but (relatively) lightweight electric two-wheeler.
What’s that bag of white stuff? Some Uber drivers worry they’re drug mules
A bag of white stuff. A cigar box wrapped tightly in duct tape. A bottle of pills labeled as a prescription amphetamine. Drivers for Uber’s courier service don’t always know what’s inside the suspicious-looking packages that people ask them to deliver — but some know they don’t want to be a part of it.
electrek.co
Tesla expects ‘very high volume’ deliveries at end of quarter, asks workers to help
Tesla is expecting a “very high volume” of vehicle deliveries during the end of the quarter, and it is asking all employees to help – even those outside of the sale and delivery organization. Over the last year, CEO Elon Musk has said that Tesla would try...
electrek.co
Here’s how the UK power sector could ditch 99% of natural gas by 2030
The UK’s power sector can bring natural gas generation down to just 1% of electricity by 2030, which would avoid £93 billion ($99.6 billion) in gas costs in the same period, according to new modeling from London-based independent energy think tank Ember. UK wholesale gas prices have skyrocketed...
electrek.co
Volkswagen’s PowerCo forms new partnership to produce battery materials for 2.2M EVs
Volkswagen’s new battery company, PowerCo, announced Monday that it would be forming a joint venture with Umicore to produce battery materials for around 2.2 million EVs. The new joint venture is a significant milestone, establishing one of the first fully integrated auto supply chains as VW looks to ramp up EV sales.
electrek.co
BMW CFO sees ‘very good order’ situation with EVs, projects 400,000 pure electric vehicle sales
BMW is the latest automaker suggesting a wave of EV buyers is expected to hit the market in the coming year. The German automaker’s CFO, Nickolas Peter, said in a video conference Monday he expects pure electric vehicle sales to reach 400,000 next year as demand continues building and supply chains ease.
China’s Mistakes Can Be America’s Gain
Xi Jinping should be enjoying his final days in charge of China. For decades now, the Chinese Communist Party has regularly replaced its senior leadership—a system crucial to the nation’s success—and after 10 years in power, Xi would be due to step aside and allow a new team to guide the country’s future. But when the country’s top cadres meet in Beijing on October 16 for the 20th Party Congress, Xi is widely expected to break precedent and extend his rule for at least another five years.
electrek.co
Coal-dependent Queensland will build Australia’s largest state-owned wind farm
Queensland, which has the highest dependence on coal of any Australian state, has announced that it will spend AU $776 million (US $500 million) to build Australia’s largest publicly owned wind farm. The Tarong West wind farm will be sited in Ironpot, 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) southwest of Kingaroy,...
