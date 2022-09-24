Read full article on original website
Ann Arbor’s Bloom City Club opens new Ypsilanti dispensary
ANN ARBOR – Michigan-based Bloom City Club is growing with the addition of a new Ypsilanti location. Having opened in mid-September, the new dispensary at 121 E. Michigan Ave. offers recreational cannabis products. “Our flagship location is nearby in Ann Arbor so it just makes sense to bring the...
New street closures coming for Ann Arbor high-rise construction project
ANN ARBOR, MI - Utility construction for a new 13-story high-rise being built along the University of Michigan’s central campus is slated to close more streets in October. Vic Village South, the apartment building slated for 1100 South University Ave., will take the place of what was once a row of one- and two-story commercial buildings demolished in late 2020 to make way for the project.
2 vying for new Michigan House seat from Ann Arbor to Plymouth
ANN ARBOR, MI — Two candidates are competing in the Nov. 8 election for a new Michigan House seat stretching from downtown Ann Arbor to South Lyon, Northville and Plymouth. Washtenaw County Commissioner Jason Morgan, D-Ann Arbor, faces Wayne County Republican Richard Sharland of Plymouth Township in the 23rd District race.
Ypsilanti-area nonprofit celebrates 40th anniversary with community mural
YPSILANTI TWP., MI - A recently-completed mural by an Ypsilanti Township nonprofit is brightening up Ecorse Road with a message of building community to alleviate poverty and suffering. The mural is the finished product of volunteers and staff members at Friends In Deed who collaborated with TreeTown Murals to create...
dbusiness.com
Henry Ford Health First in Michigan to Offer Blood Test that Detects 50 Types of Cancer
Henry Ford Health, an academic medical center based in Detroit, will be the first health care provider in Michigan to offer Galleri, a multi-cancer early detection (MCED) blood test from GRAIL. Henry Ford is among an early group of health care providers in the U.S. to offer this MCED test.
Fisher House, which offers free lodging for families of veterans, dedicated in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI – VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (VAAAHS) held a dedication ceremony for Michigan’s first Fisher House on Friday, Sept. 23, and dedicated it to America’s service men, service women and their loved ones. Fisher House, located at 2215 Fuller Court in Ann Arbor, provides...
Meet the candidates for a new state Senate seat stretching from Ann Arbor to Jackson
ANN ARBOR, MI - Current elected officials hailing from different sides of the Washtenaw-Jackson county line will go head-to-head in a race to decide a new Michigan Senate district stretching from Jackson to Ann Arbor in the November general election. Democrat Sue Shink, an attorney and current chair of the...
Michigan Daily
From The Daily: State Street construction reveals deeper transportation dilemma
If you’ve been on Central Campus since the start of the semester, you know it’s impossible to miss the construction on State Street. The project, which began in early June, has closed off the section of the street between William Street and North University Avenue. The project is designed to remove the curb in this space, making it more accessible to pedestrians and, in the warmer months, outdoor dining. While the project was initially slated to be completed by Labor Day, a number of factors have caused that date to be pushed back into October at the earliest. Beyond its immediate impacts on foot traffic and commerce, this project has revealed a number of issues with Ann Arbor’s public transportation system and furthered the debate about Ann Arbor’s walkability (or lack thereof).
dbusiness.com
Lela Hickonbottom Joins DMC Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan as Chief Nursing Officer
Detroit Medical Center (DMC) announced Lela Hickonbottom has joined the DMC Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan (RIM) as chief nursing officer. She comes to RIM after 20 years as the CNO at Special Tree Rehabilitation System in Romulus. In that position she played a key role in implementing the organization’s electronic health records system, quality improvement initiatives, expansion of the student nursing clinical program, and instituting nursing performance measures to enhance patient outcomes.
5 things to know about Ann Arbor’s climate-action tax proposal
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor voters have a big question to decide in the Nov. 8 election — whether to approve a 20-year tax to help the city deal with climate change. The climate-action millage is the only tax proposal on the November ballot in Ann Arbor.
WXYZ
Less than 1% of Detroiters enrolled in parking fine reduction program over registration issues
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A program designed to help cut parking fines for Detroiters in half will certainly help some people, but for others, participating in it means spending a lot more for car insurance. The City of Detroit's Parking Fine Reduction Program has been spearheaded by Council President Mary...
New Ann Arbor condos are a Michigan football fan’s dream
ANN ARBOR, MI — For University of Michigan football fan Patti Stacey, there was one big selling point to buying a condo on the south edge of downtown Ann Arbor. “Location, location, location is No. 1,” she said of her new digs, a stone’s throw from Michigan Stadium, where she’s been going to watch the Wolverines play for 47 years.
wcsx.com
Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
Voters in 4 counties will decide Michigan House seat covering southeast Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Voters in a new southeast Michigan House of Representatives district covering parts of four different counties will decide between a Wayne County Democrat and a Monroe County Republican at the ballot box in November. GOP candidate Dale Biniecki of Raisinville Township, a retired truck owner-operator, faces...
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
New Orleans-inspired vegan bar opens in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor will soon have its own slice of New Orleans, thanks to a new bar opening in early October. The North Star Lounge, 301 N. Fifth Ave., is set to bring a casual, New Orleans-style bar to Ann Arbor, with a focus on showcasing small artists from a variety of genres. The lounge, the newest concept from the Detroit Street Filling Station, also claims to be the first all-vegan bar in Michigan.
Hydrogen could be critical fuel for trucks, ferries and freighters in Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MICH. – Hydrogen produced from clean energy might become the best future fuel for various types of trucks, long-range ferries, and even freighters on the Great Lakes. Researchers at the University of Michigan studied hydrogen’s potential role in the clean-energy transition away from fossil fuels, exploring ways...
New Chick-fil-A to open in Southfield this week
SOUTHFIELD, MI – A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open in Metro Detroit. Matthew Leverett will serve as the independent franchised owner/operator of the location opening at 28550 Telegraph Road in Southfield on Sept. 29. The location, the 11th in Metro Detroit, will be open from 6:30 a.m....
Former UM doctor who overdosed at hospital charged with medical fraud in Ohio
CLEVELAND, OHIO – A former University of Michigan doctor who overdosed on drugs stolen from patients almost a decade ago in Ann Arbor is now facing federal charges in Ohio for medical fraud, according to a report by cleveland.com. Timothy Sutton was indicted, Sept. 15, in U.S. District Court...
Tour spacious ranch-style home featuring heated swim spa near Ann Arbor
LODI TWP – Tucked into a quiet, picturesque neighborhood just a few minutes from Michigan Stadium, a modern, understated home hides open-concept luxury. 6530 Heron Court is a four-bed, three-and-a-half-bath ranch style home that features nearly 4,000 feet of finished living space. Tucked into a gently-sloping hillside, the home’s recently-renovated deck overlooks a natural prairie and walking trails that give it an air of seclusion and privacy.
