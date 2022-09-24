ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor’s Bloom City Club opens new Ypsilanti dispensary

ANN ARBOR – Michigan-based Bloom City Club is growing with the addition of a new Ypsilanti location. Having opened in mid-September, the new dispensary at 121 E. Michigan Ave. offers recreational cannabis products. “Our flagship location is nearby in Ann Arbor so it just makes sense to bring the...
YPSILANTI, MI
The Ann Arbor News

New street closures coming for Ann Arbor high-rise construction project

ANN ARBOR, MI - Utility construction for a new 13-story high-rise being built along the University of Michigan’s central campus is slated to close more streets in October. Vic Village South, the apartment building slated for 1100 South University Ave., will take the place of what was once a row of one- and two-story commercial buildings demolished in late 2020 to make way for the project.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

From The Daily: State Street construction reveals deeper transportation dilemma

If you’ve been on Central Campus since the start of the semester, you know it’s impossible to miss the construction on State Street. The project, which began in early June, has closed off the section of the street between William Street and North University Avenue. The project is designed to remove the curb in this space, making it more accessible to pedestrians and, in the warmer months, outdoor dining. While the project was initially slated to be completed by Labor Day, a number of factors have caused that date to be pushed back into October at the earliest. Beyond its immediate impacts on foot traffic and commerce, this project has revealed a number of issues with Ann Arbor’s public transportation system and furthered the debate about Ann Arbor’s walkability (or lack thereof).
ANN ARBOR, MI
dbusiness.com

Lela Hickonbottom Joins DMC Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan as Chief Nursing Officer

Detroit Medical Center (DMC) announced Lela Hickonbottom has joined the DMC Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan (RIM) as chief nursing officer. She comes to RIM after 20 years as the CNO at Special Tree Rehabilitation System in Romulus. In that position she played a key role in implementing the organization’s electronic health records system, quality improvement initiatives, expansion of the student nursing clinical program, and instituting nursing performance measures to enhance patient outcomes.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

New Ann Arbor condos are a Michigan football fan’s dream

ANN ARBOR, MI — For University of Michigan football fan Patti Stacey, there was one big selling point to buying a condo on the south edge of downtown Ann Arbor. “Location, location, location is No. 1,” she said of her new digs, a stone’s throw from Michigan Stadium, where she’s been going to watch the Wolverines play for 47 years.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

New Orleans-inspired vegan bar opens in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor will soon have its own slice of New Orleans, thanks to a new bar opening in early October. The North Star Lounge, 301 N. Fifth Ave., is set to bring a casual, New Orleans-style bar to Ann Arbor, with a focus on showcasing small artists from a variety of genres. The lounge, the newest concept from the Detroit Street Filling Station, also claims to be the first all-vegan bar in Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

New Chick-fil-A to open in Southfield this week

SOUTHFIELD, MI – A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open in Metro Detroit. Matthew Leverett will serve as the independent franchised owner/operator of the location opening at 28550 Telegraph Road in Southfield on Sept. 29. The location, the 11th in Metro Detroit, will be open from 6:30 a.m....
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Tour spacious ranch-style home featuring heated swim spa near Ann Arbor

LODI TWP – Tucked into a quiet, picturesque neighborhood just a few minutes from Michigan Stadium, a modern, understated home hides open-concept luxury. 6530 Heron Court is a four-bed, three-and-a-half-bath ranch style home that features nearly 4,000 feet of finished living space. Tucked into a gently-sloping hillside, the home’s recently-renovated deck overlooks a natural prairie and walking trails that give it an air of seclusion and privacy.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

