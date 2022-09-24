Read full article on original website
Police confiscate loaded stolen gun from teen after chase
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a teenager Sunday after a chase who they said had a loaded stolen gun. Officers were sent to the 5700 block of Raymond Road at around 6:10 p.m. after a caller reported that a man was chasing another man with a gun. Officers located a group of people on Russett Road, and a few...
nbc15.com
Madison PD search for suspect accused of inappropriately touching victim
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly asked a woman for money and then touched her inappropriately over the weekend. Officers met with the victim around 8 p.m. Saturday on the 400 block of North Thompson Drive and said she worked at an address nearby.
Police: Rockford man arrested for attempted murder at hotel
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested last Tuesday for attempted murder after a shooting at a local hotel, police said. The Cherry Valley Police Department was dispatched to Day’s Inn, 220 S. Lyford Road, for reports of a shooting victim, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. Officers developed a suspect […]
nbc15.com
Man linked to last week’s Amber Alert in Madison arrested
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department has located the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert issued last week. On Monday, the department announced Paul Williams III was taken into custody on Friday afternoon. Dane Co. jail records show Williams, 36, has been booked for a federal...
Bond set at $350K for man accused of blowing up Lyndon Station bar
LYNDON STATION, Wis. — A judge on Tuesday set a $350,000 cash bond for the owner of a Lyndon Station bar accused of blowing it up earlier this month. Heath Fjorden, 43, of Baraboo, faces five felony charges — including arson of a building with intent to defraud — stemming from the Sept. 1 explosion and fire at Beagles Bar on West Flint Street.
1 dead in fiery Hwy. 10 semi crash
One person is dead and another person is injured after two semi tractor trailers collided Tuesday on Hwy. 10, officials said. At about 12:30 p.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a report of a crash in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton. Initial reports relayed that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was on fire.
Madison police investigate crashed vehicle hit by gunfire
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a shots fired incident after finding a crashed vehicle with bullet holes. Around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, police were in the area of Stoughton Road at Milwaukee Street when an officer heard the crash followed by gunshots. Officers located an unoccupied vehicle...
nbc15.com
MPD to continue cracking down on hazardous driving
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department continues to focus on citywide hazardous driving behaviors through enhanced enforcement efforts. MPD provided an update Monday on projects it is conducting on hazardous driving. These projects focus on hazardous driving behaviors that affect pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists. Speeding and impaired driving are common behaviors that lead to serious and fatal crashes.
Police: Woman killed in Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 32-year-old woman died Sunday following a shooting earlier in the morning. Rockford Police responded to the 700 block of 7th Street just before around 1:50 a.m. for multiple reports of shots fired that began in the 100 block of Broadway and extended north along 7th Street, according to the Rockford […]
All-clear given following Tuesday morning gas leak in Stoughton
STOUGHTON, Wis. — A gas leak prompted the evacuation of around a dozen homes and businesses on Stoughton’s west side Tuesday morning, officials said. The Stoughton Police Department had asked residents who live south of U.S. Highway 51 at Hoel Avenue to evacuate Tuesday and avoid the area. At 11:45 a.m., police said the area was all clear and that...
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for Huber inmate who did not return from work
WATERTOWN, Wis. — Deputies in Jefferson County are searching for an inmate who they said walked away from a worksite Monday. Ryan Wolter, 30, is part of the county’s Huber program, meaning he has work release privileges. Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials said Wolter did not return after working in Watertown Monday. He reportedly has several ties to the area.
nbc15.com
Passenger killed in Adams Co. crash with dump truck
TOWN OF JACKSON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wauwatosa woman died last week when the SUV she was riding in collided with a dump truck on an Adams Co. highway. According to the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office, the SUV was heading west on Co. Highway I, in the Town of Jackson, around 8 a.m. last Thursday. The vehicle did not stop for the stop sign at the Co. Highway G intersection and was struck from the right by a southbound dump truck.
Police: 17-year-old injured in Rockford officer-involved shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 17-year-old was injured in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday. According to police, the shooting happened in the 4000 block of St. Anne’s Way, off N. Alpine Road, near Gambino Park. According to police, officers were called to the house for a domestic disturbance around 7:45 p.m. In […]
Badger Herald
Dane County District Attorney charges DCI agent in shooting of Quadren Wilson
Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne filed charges against Mark Wagner, an officer involved in the shooting of Quadren Wilson, on Sept. 22. Wagner was one of two officers that fired their guns into Wilson’s vehicle. The other officer, Nathan Peskie, has not been charged. Peskie told investigators that...
dailydodge.com
Arrest Warrant Issued For Mayville Man Accused Of Fleeing Police
(Mayville) An arrest warrant has been issued for a Mayville man accused of running from police. Dillon Sokolik is facing a felony charge of Fleeing. A Mayville police officer ran plates on a vehicle earlier this month that showed the vehicle’s owner had a suspended license. The listed owner’s spouse, reportedly identified as Sokolik, had an active felony probation warrant. The cop activated their emergency lights but the suspect vehicle accelerated away at high speeds.
Woman dies after Rockford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman died on Saturday after a crash in Rockford. The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office responded to a local hospital for a female that had been involved in a crash at E. State Street and New Towne Drive, according to the office. An investigation revealed that 31-year-old Kenyesha Holliman had been […]
nbc15.com
Richland Co. substitute teacher accused of identity theft
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A substitute teacher in the Ithaca School District appeared in court Monday after being accused of identity theft. Officials allege that Jenny Edwards, 46, created a Facebook account using the name of another person, birthday, employment information and pictures. According to a criminal complaint, this was all done without the other person’s permission and was reported to police in February.
Medical examiner’s office identifies body found floating in Lake Monona last week
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man whose body was found in Lake Monona last week, but details in the case remain sparse. Brian Noll, 49, of Milwaukee, was found in Lake Monona near the intersection of John Nolen...
Madison resident killed, another seriously injured in crash in Nebraska
OGALLALA, Neb. — One Madison resident was killed and another resident was injured in a crash in Nebraska Monday. Nebraska State Patrol officials said the pair were traveling west in a Toyota Prius on I-80 near Ogallala on Monday afternoon when an eastbound Lincoln MKC crossed the center line and crashed into their vehicle. 74-year-old Anke Boudreau, who was a...
nbc15.com
Janesville police chief to double as chief and city manager
Lali Rodriguez started her business inside a local salon just months ago. Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job. MMSD leaders would not confirm a reason behind Dr. Copeland’s departure, but they say the search for new leadership begins immediately. A Janesville man...
