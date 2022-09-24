ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison PD search for suspect accused of inappropriately touching victim

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly asked a woman for money and then touched her inappropriately over the weekend. Officers met with the victim around 8 p.m. Saturday on the 400 block of North Thompson Drive and said she worked at an address nearby.
nbc15.com

Man linked to last week’s Amber Alert in Madison arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department has located the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert issued last week. On Monday, the department announced Paul Williams III was taken into custody on Friday afternoon. Dane Co. jail records show Williams, 36, has been booked for a federal...
WausauPilot

1 dead in fiery Hwy. 10 semi crash

One person is dead and another person is injured after two semi tractor trailers collided Tuesday on Hwy. 10, officials said. At about 12:30 p.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a report of a crash in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton. Initial reports relayed that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was on fire.
nbc15.com

MPD to continue cracking down on hazardous driving

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department continues to focus on citywide hazardous driving behaviors through enhanced enforcement efforts. MPD provided an update Monday on projects it is conducting on hazardous driving. These projects focus on hazardous driving behaviors that affect pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists. Speeding and impaired driving are common behaviors that lead to serious and fatal crashes.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Woman killed in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 32-year-old woman died Sunday following a shooting earlier in the morning. Rockford Police responded to the 700 block of 7th Street just before around 1:50 a.m. for multiple reports of shots fired that began in the 100 block of Broadway and extended north along 7th Street, according to the Rockford […]
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for Huber inmate who did not return from work

WATERTOWN, Wis. — Deputies in Jefferson County are searching for an inmate who they said walked away from a worksite Monday. Ryan Wolter, 30, is part of the county’s Huber program, meaning he has work release privileges. Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials said Wolter did not return after working in Watertown Monday. He reportedly has several ties to the area.
nbc15.com

Passenger killed in Adams Co. crash with dump truck

TOWN OF JACKSON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wauwatosa woman died last week when the SUV she was riding in collided with a dump truck on an Adams Co. highway. According to the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office, the SUV was heading west on Co. Highway I, in the Town of Jackson, around 8 a.m. last Thursday. The vehicle did not stop for the stop sign at the Co. Highway G intersection and was struck from the right by a southbound dump truck.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: 17-year-old injured in Rockford officer-involved shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 17-year-old was injured in an officer-involved shooting on Saturday. According to police, the shooting happened in the 4000 block of St. Anne’s Way, off N. Alpine Road, near Gambino Park. According to police, officers were called to the house for a domestic disturbance around 7:45 p.m. In […]
dailydodge.com

Arrest Warrant Issued For Mayville Man Accused Of Fleeing Police

(Mayville) An arrest warrant has been issued for a Mayville man accused of running from police. Dillon Sokolik is facing a felony charge of Fleeing. A Mayville police officer ran plates on a vehicle earlier this month that showed the vehicle’s owner had a suspended license. The listed owner’s spouse, reportedly identified as Sokolik, had an active felony probation warrant. The cop activated their emergency lights but the suspect vehicle accelerated away at high speeds.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman dies after Rockford crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman died on Saturday after a crash in Rockford. The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office responded to a local hospital for a female that had been involved in a crash at E. State Street and New Towne Drive, according to the office. An investigation revealed that 31-year-old Kenyesha Holliman had been […]
nbc15.com

Richland Co. substitute teacher accused of identity theft

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A substitute teacher in the Ithaca School District appeared in court Monday after being accused of identity theft. Officials allege that Jenny Edwards, 46, created a Facebook account using the name of another person, birthday, employment information and pictures. According to a criminal complaint, this was all done without the other person’s permission and was reported to police in February.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison resident killed, another seriously injured in crash in Nebraska

OGALLALA, Neb. — One Madison resident was killed and another resident was injured in a crash in Nebraska Monday. Nebraska State Patrol officials said the pair were traveling west in a Toyota Prius on I-80 near Ogallala on Monday afternoon when an eastbound Lincoln MKC crossed the center line and crashed into their vehicle. 74-year-old Anke Boudreau, who was a...
nbc15.com

Janesville police chief to double as chief and city manager

Lali Rodriguez started her business inside a local salon just months ago. Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job. MMSD leaders would not confirm a reason behind Dr. Copeland’s departure, but they say the search for new leadership begins immediately. A Janesville man...
