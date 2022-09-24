TOWN OF JACKSON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wauwatosa woman died last week when the SUV she was riding in collided with a dump truck on an Adams Co. highway. According to the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office, the SUV was heading west on Co. Highway I, in the Town of Jackson, around 8 a.m. last Thursday. The vehicle did not stop for the stop sign at the Co. Highway G intersection and was struck from the right by a southbound dump truck.

