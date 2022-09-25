ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Showers, thunderstorms possible Sunday afternoon in the Hudson Valley

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says there is a chance for a strong thunderstorm in the afternoon on Sunday.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds overnight. Lows in the upper 40s- to mid-50s.

SUNDAY: WEATHER TO WATCH - Sunny to start. Showers and isolated thunderstorms late afternoon into the early evening. Some could be strong to severe. Highs around 75 degrees, lows around 59 degrees.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Possibly an isolated PM shower. Highs around 75 degrees, lows around 60 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs around 71 degrees, lows around 55 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Staying dry. Highs around 71 degrees, lows around 52 degrees.



