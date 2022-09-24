Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Bridge dedication ceremony honors life, legacy of Michael S. Van Leesten
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island politicians and local leaders gathered with hundreds for the dedication ceremony of the Michael S. Van Leesten Memorial Bridge on Sunday afternoon in Downtown Providence. Van Leesten was a civil rights advocate, community leader, U.S. Air Force Veteran, as well as an athlete...
Catch Butterflies and Take Family Fall Photos at This Free Event in Westport
On Saturday, Oct. 1, families will get a chance to get a closer look at Monarch Butterflies during a free, educational event at Perfect Smiles in Westport. There will be butterflies flocking to the pond, an opportunity for a family fall photo shoot, and exciting keepsakes to usher in the start of school and the fall season.
You're Invited to a "Night at the Zoo!"
Are you ready to plant your sleeping bag in the middle of an enclosure and snuggle up to some lions for an extended catnap? Well, you absolutely shouldn't be! But how about safely admiring said lions while also enjoying a night of drinks and music? If that sounds like fun to you, then you're in luck! It just so happens that such an event will be in existence in just a few short days. The Capron Park Zoo, located in Attleboro, MA, invites you to a "Night at the Zoo" on Saturday, October 1, from 6:30 to 10 pm.
independentri.com
The View From Swamptown: NK Town Hall renovation finally sets some wrongs right
After a six-year absence from public view, the North Kingstown Town Hall, which had served the community for 127 years prior to it being vacated, is open for business once again. It has tastefully been brought into the 21st century, with a well thought out restoration and an appropriate addition that just adds to the elegance of the building. My visit to the “Old Grande Dame” last week got me to thinking about how the building all began and what she looked like originally. So, let’s take a look at the story behind this building that we are all now going to be able to get reacquainted with.
nrinow.news
Highway closures, chowder supper: Five things to know in North Smithfield this week
Driver can expect intermittent closures overnight on Route 146 on Monday, Sept. 26 and Tuesday, Sept. 27 as the Rhode Island Department of Transportation demolishes two bridges in Lincoln, on Twin River Road and Breakneck Hill Road. The work may result in slow moving traffic between 9 p.m. to 6...
travelexperta.com
20 Romantic Getaways in Rhode Island (Hotels and Places to Visit)
When the sun comes out in full and the temperatures start climbing in the Summer, the coastal state of Rhode Island becomes a highly sought-after destination for romantic getaways. So we’ve compiled a list to help you choose the perfect hotels and places to visit for you during your romantic getaways in Rhode Island.
newbedfordguide.com
Rascally Great Horned Owl in West Wareham injured for a second time
“On Thursday Sept. 22nd, WDNR Officers responded to a “Woodsy” area of West Wareham to look for a reported owl that could not fly. After a brief search during the rapidly deteriorating weather we captured a repeat customer of WDNR “Hoo” appeared to be injured again…
Community Focus: Bristol County Dem. candidate Paul Heroux
Bristol County, Mass. Democratic candidate Paul Heroux joined 12 news at 4 Monday to discuss his campaign to unseat Thomas Hodgson as the county Sheriff in the upcoming 2022 election.
ABC6.com
DCYF discloses death of 10-month-old from Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families disclosed on Monday the death of a 10-month-old from Providence. Damaris Teixeira, a spokesperson for the department, said the baby died on Aug. 6. Teixeira said maltreatment contributed to the 10-month-old’s death. DCYF said it...
Turnto10.com
Bridge demolition will cause delays on Route 146 in North Providence
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is continuing demolition work on two bridges over Route 146 in North Providence. The Twin River Road and Breakneck Hill Road bridges are being torn down as part of ongoing work on Route 146. Drivers should expect delays...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Public Works Chief, Engineer Resign
The Planning Department returned to full strength last week with the arrival of a new planning technician but, at the same time, the new director of Public Works is returning to his old job in DPW director in Jamestown, and the assistant town engineer took a job in South Kingstown.
Car drives into Warwick store
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick business is now boarded up after a car drove through the front of the building on Saturday. A maroon vehicle could be seen sticking out of the front window of Wild Birds Unlimited on Bald Hill Road. Police have not released many details, but say they’re investigating the incident. […]
GoLocalProv
3 Contractors Charged With Stealing $64K in Wages from 14 Workers Tied to School Construction
The RI Attorney General’s office announced Tuesday that three Rhode Island-based drywall installation contractors have been arraigned in Providence Superior Court on felony and misdemeanor charges following an investigation by the Attorney General and the Department of Labor and Training into allegations that they stole more than $64,000 in wages from 14 workers during the construction and renovation of RISE Prep Mayoral Academy in Woonsocket in 2018 and 2019.
fallriverreporter.com
Southern New England has 5th reported earthquake since May of this year
Did you feel it? An earthquake struck Massachusetts on Saturday, the 5th quake in southern New England since May. Several Massachusetts residents reported feeling the earthquake which was a magnitude 1.8 at 1:54 p.m. on Saturday 2km south of the center of Boxborough, which is in the northeastern part of the state.
whatsupnewp.com
Portsmouth man wins $50,000 playing Powerball
A Portsmouth man has won $50,000 playing Powerball for Saturday night’s drawing. Rhode Island Lottery says that the man purchased the Quick Pick at Neon Marketplace, 533 East Main Rd., Middletown. The winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball number. Had the winner purchased the Power Play feature, the prize would have been multiplied by 2, the Power Play number for that draw, to win $100,000.
ABC6.com
Coffee shop owned by local ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ contestants to host watch party
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Audrey’s, owned by Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti of “Bachelor in Paradise,” will host a watch party for season 8. The premier will be displayed on large projectors at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday with the option to buy cocktails and food.
ecori.org
Developers: Putting Solar on ‘Disturbed’ Sites in R.I. is a Costly, Complicated Process
This ground-mounted solar project done in partnership with the town of South Kingstown and the University of Rhode Island was built on a former gravel pit. (Kearsarge Solar) In the past few years, when solar developers covered farmlands or cut down swaths of forest to erect acres of solar panels, neighbors and nature lovers often objected strenuously, and sometimes moratoriums, zoning rules, and legislation were employed to block solar projects on green spaces.
ABC6.com
Department of Transportation breaks ground on East Bay Bike Path bridges
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation will break ground Monday for construction on the East Bay Bike Path bridges. Gov. Dan McKee will also attend the groundbreaking at Police Cove Park in Barrington. The project will replace both bridges that pass over the Barrington and...
newbedfordguide.com
Westport Fire Department responds to Sodom Road barn fire with animals inside
“Westport firefighters responded to a reported structure fire early Sunday morning off of Sodom Road. A family member passing by the area saw smoke coming from a large wooden barn on the property and called 911. The individual used a garden hose to put out a bulk of the flames until firefighters arrived to overhaul the area and check for extension.
I-95 lanes to shift onto new bridge in Providence
Drivers heading through Providence on I-95 will notice another traffic pattern change later this week.
