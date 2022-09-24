ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

101.5 WPDH

Missing 14-Year-Old Found After Exhaustive Manhunt

The Internet has been relentless in its pursuit of a missing 14-year-old Hudson Valley girl who's now safely home with her family. Last week police asked for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since September 20. The Town of Wallkill Police in...
WALLKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ulster woman identified as jumper from Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge

KINGSTON – A 58-year-old Ulster woman has been identified as the person who jumped to her death from the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge early Monday afternoon. State Police said Diane Jones jumped on the eastern side of the bridge just before 1 p.m. Her body was located and recovered by marine units on the Hudson River.
KINGSTON, NY
talkofthesound.com

New Rochelle Woman Arrested Upstate on Aggravated DWI: 2X+ BAC

PLATTEKILL, NY (September 26, 2022) — Laura F. Gomez Rudas, 22, of New Rochelle, NY, has been charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated; an Unclassified Misdemeanor following a traffic stop on the New York State Thruway. Police narrative:. On September 25, 2022, at approximately 3:00 a.m., State Police stopped...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
theexaminernews.com

Police Blotter, September 27 – October 3, 2022, Print Edition

Sept. 15: Putnam County 911 dispatched police to the vicinity of 912 Route 6 in Mahopac at 10:39 a.m. for a subject, possibly with a gun, engaging in a verbal dispute. Responding officers arrived at the location within one minute and determined one of the subjects, Zongbo Xu, 48, of College Point, Queens, had reportedly displayed a handgun during the dispute. Xu was taken into custody without further incident and a firearm was recovered from the scene. After an investigation by police, Xu was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing. The suspect was arraigned in Carmel Town Court and held at Putnam County Jail on $25,000 bail to await further proceedings.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Major drug raids in Port Jervis Tri-States area

PORT JERVIS – Police in the three-state area where Port Jervis, New York, Pike County, Pennsylvania and Montague, New Jersey meet conducted drug raids throughout the area on Monday morning. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler and Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden confirmed the law enforcement activity that...
PORT JERVIS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The First Trunk-or-Treat of the Year in Newburgh, NY

Why wait until October 31st to start dressing up and grabbing candy? One of the first trunk-or-treat events of the year has been announced in Newburgh, NY... more than a week before Halloween. Trunk or Treat in the Hudson Valley, NY. Trunk-or-treat events have become a massively popular option in...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Restaurant owner convicted of torching business for insurance

GOSHEN – An Orange County Court jury Monday convicted a Newburgh man of arson, conspiracy, reckless endangerment, insurance fraud and tax fraud for torching his Town of Newburgh restaurant. Zef Gjurashaj, 60, faces 25 years to life in prison on the arson conviction when sentenced in December in connection...
wpdh.com

Hudson Valley Family Loses Everything In Fire Above Grocery Store

A fire burning above a supermarket in the Hudson Valley has left a mother and her 2-year-old child without a home or belongings. Here's how the Hudson Valley can help. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
PHOENICIA, NY
