New York Woman Fatally Hit By Car Walking in Hudson Valley
Police are trying to figure out why a Hudson Valley woman was walking in the Hudson Valley in the middle of the night.
Missing 14-Year-Old Found After Exhaustive Manhunt
The Internet has been relentless in its pursuit of a missing 14-year-old Hudson Valley girl who's now safely home with her family. Last week police asked for the public's help in finding a young Hudson Valley girl who has been missing since September 20. The Town of Wallkill Police in...
Newburgh man convicted for torching own restaurant
An Orange County Court jury convicted a Newburgh man on Monday for torching his Town of Newburgh restaurant in 2017.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ulster woman identified as jumper from Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge
KINGSTON – A 58-year-old Ulster woman has been identified as the person who jumped to her death from the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge early Monday afternoon. State Police said Diane Jones jumped on the eastern side of the bridge just before 1 p.m. Her body was located and recovered by marine units on the Hudson River.
New Rochelle Woman Arrested Upstate on Aggravated DWI: 2X+ BAC
PLATTEKILL, NY (September 26, 2022) — Laura F. Gomez Rudas, 22, of New Rochelle, NY, has been charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated; an Unclassified Misdemeanor following a traffic stop on the New York State Thruway. Police narrative:. On September 25, 2022, at approximately 3:00 a.m., State Police stopped...
'Erratic' Saugerties Driver Was 3 Times Legal Limit, Police Say
A drunk driver who was busted in the region had a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit to operate a vehicle, authorities said. In Ulster County, Saugerties Police were called just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, with reports of an erratic driver on Route 212 near Route 32.
19-year-old dies in Ulster County car crash
The New York State Police are investigating a fatal car crash in Ulster County. Police said Hailee Witherel, 19, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Neighbor Charged After Fatal House Fire In Hempstead
A neighbor has been charged after a fatal house fire on Long Island. The blaze broke out around 6:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26 in Hempstead. Emergency responders raced to the scene at 103 Front St. Upon arrival, they observed the house to be fully engulfed in flames due to a...
Hudson Valley Man Accused of Doing Unthinkable to Dog and Puppies
Police are searching for a Hudson Valley man who is accused of animal cruelty charges. Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate Brandon Gonzalez of Loch Sheldrake. Gonzales is accused of animal cruelty after officers discovered a horrific scene at his home. On Saturday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's...
Police Blotter, September 27 – October 3, 2022, Print Edition
Sept. 15: Putnam County 911 dispatched police to the vicinity of 912 Route 6 in Mahopac at 10:39 a.m. for a subject, possibly with a gun, engaging in a verbal dispute. Responding officers arrived at the location within one minute and determined one of the subjects, Zongbo Xu, 48, of College Point, Queens, had reportedly displayed a handgun during the dispute. Xu was taken into custody without further incident and a firearm was recovered from the scene. After an investigation by police, Xu was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing. The suspect was arraigned in Carmel Town Court and held at Putnam County Jail on $25,000 bail to await further proceedings.
Major drug raids in Port Jervis Tri-States area
PORT JERVIS – Police in the three-state area where Port Jervis, New York, Pike County, Pennsylvania and Montague, New Jersey meet conducted drug raids throughout the area on Monday morning. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler and Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden confirmed the law enforcement activity that...
19-Year-Old Killed After Car Crashes Off Gardiner Roadway Into Pond, Police Say
A 19-year-old woman died after the car she was driving went off a Hudson Valley roadway and into a pond. The crash happened in the Ulster County town of Gardiner at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, New York State Police said. Investigators found that Hailee Witherel was driving...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Dutchess County
New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Lagrange. Police said the crash happened around 10 p.m. on September 24 on Freedom Plains Road/State Route 55.
The First Trunk-or-Treat of the Year in Newburgh, NY
Why wait until October 31st to start dressing up and grabbing candy? One of the first trunk-or-treat events of the year has been announced in Newburgh, NY... more than a week before Halloween. Trunk or Treat in the Hudson Valley, NY. Trunk-or-treat events have become a massively popular option in...
UPDATE: Investigation Into Bergen County Man Recorded Urinating On Ex-Wife's Grave Announced
HERE'S THE LATEST: A Bergen County man who was recorded urinating on his ex-wife's grave received a summons and is being investigated further, police in Rockland County confirmed on Monday, Sept. 26. Daily Voice broke the story Friday about the secret recording made of Dean Eichler, 68, desecrating the grave...
Incredible Double Rainbow Shines Over Hudson River For Second Time In Week
"What does this mean!!?" For the second time in a week, a breathtaking double rainbow shined over the Hudson Valley. Did you catch another double rainbow in the Hudson Valley? Late Monday afternoon a stunning double rainbow shined over the Hudson River in Newburgh, New York. Incredible Double Rainbow Appears...
Mother: Missing Orange County teen found safe
News 12 has confirmed Amayalise Perez, 14, has been found according to her mother, Carie Rodriguez Gonzalez.
Hudson Valley Family Loses Everything In Fire Above Grocery Store
A fire burning above a supermarket in the Hudson Valley has left a mother and her 2-year-old child without a home or belongings. Here's how the Hudson Valley can help. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
