Sept. 15: Putnam County 911 dispatched police to the vicinity of 912 Route 6 in Mahopac at 10:39 a.m. for a subject, possibly with a gun, engaging in a verbal dispute. Responding officers arrived at the location within one minute and determined one of the subjects, Zongbo Xu, 48, of College Point, Queens, had reportedly displayed a handgun during the dispute. Xu was taken into custody without further incident and a firearm was recovered from the scene. After an investigation by police, Xu was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing. The suspect was arraigned in Carmel Town Court and held at Putnam County Jail on $25,000 bail to await further proceedings.

PUTNAM COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO