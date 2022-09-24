ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hypebeast.com

Blizzard Entertainment Releases $1,500 USD 'World of Warcraft' Frostmourne Premium Replica

Following the release of World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic, Blizzard Entertainment has now delivered a replica of the Lich King’s cursed runeblade, Frostmourne. The premium 1:1 expression is made with a lost wax casting and detailed with engraving, finished with milling and manual polishing. The World of Warcraft Frostmourne Premium Replica is constructed of a mix of zinc-copper alloy, stainless steel and leather for a brilliant one-of-a-kind look pulled straight from the game.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

First Look at the adidas YEEZY 450 "Stone Teal"

The “3% Rule” — that something existing only has to be changed by 3% to be new — was popularized by the late, great Virgil Abloh, but his good friend Ye appears to have taken it to heart as well. At least when it comes to his YEEZY sneaker colorways, that is. The partnership between Ye and.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Wax London’s FW22 Collection Explores Its Love for Layers

Contemporary menswear label Wax London is gearing up for the U.K.’s chilly winter through its love for outerwear and layers in its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. This latest collection from Wax features the label’s classic designs from heavy knitwear and warm jackets, along with new trouser shapes and newly-introduced knitwear accessories. The “Malmo” puffer jacket is one of Wax’s latest additions to its mainline collection and this time the garment is available with down-sourced filler that features internal insulation for added warmth for the winter season. Other collection highlights include the brand-new “Cozi” jacket along with a “Cozi” gilet that is crafted from an Italian wool blend and jacquard fabric. Rounding off the collection, Wax’s “Stoner” jumper has been designed with an oversized silhouette, crafted to allow for added layering. Colors stretch across sombre green and blue hues, while other garments — such as the “Oz” shirt — come with abstract patterns that combine shades of brown, blue and khaki.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

BLACKPINK's 'BORN PINK' Is First Album by a Female Group to Debut at No. 1 in 14 Years

BLACKPINK‘s is opening this week’s Billboard 200 at No. 1 with BORN PINK. The South Korean four-piece’s sophomore studio effort debuts with 102,000 equivalent album units in its first week, including 75,500 in album sales, 25,000 in streaming equivalent album units (37.49 million on-demand streams of the songs) and 1,500 in track equivalent album units. BORN PINK marks BLACKPINK’s second top 10 entry following THE ALBUM’s debut and peak at No. 2 in 2020, and marks the first time in 14 years that an album from a female group opened atop the chart.
ENTERTAINMENT
hypebeast.com

UNDERCOVER x WTAPS Joins Converse Addict on the Chuck Taylor High

Japanese labels UNDERCOVER and WTAPS connected earlier this year on a collaborative two-part “ONE ON ONE” capsule. Now, in continuation of this collection, a three-way collaboration with Converse Addict on the Chuck Taylor High is set to release. Converse Addict, part of Converse Japan, offers limited quantity product in high-quality presentations of classic Converse silhouettes.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

HBO Max's 'The Last of Us' Teaser Trailer Offers First Look at the Clickers

HBO Max has released the first teaser trailer of its highly-anticipated The Last of Us series adaptation. Soundtracked to Hank Williams’ “Alone and Forsaken,” the two-minute teaser gives fans a first look at the Clickers — one of the stronger infected beings that have been exposed to the Cordyceps brain infection — as well as the likes of Joel (Pedro Pascal), Ellie (Bella Ramsey), Bill (Nick Offerman) and more in action. Fans also pointed out the possibility of the series adapting the game’s prologue shot-for-shot, exciting many as Joel was seen trying to find a way out with his daughter Sarah (Nico Parker).
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Yeseyesee and Alpha Industries Present Debut Collaboration

South Korean imprint and Alpha Industries have joined forces for the first time, delivering a two-piece capsule consisting of B-15 and N-3B jackets in soft leather finishes. Styled on a pair of twins in the lookbook, the jackets serve as cozy throw-on options for the urban sprawl. The B-15 bomber...
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Watch the New Teaser for ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’

A new trailer is out for the anime Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, a sequel to the eponymous Bleach series based on Tite Kubo’s manga of the same name. It was originally announced in a March 2020 issue of Weekly Shōnen Jump that the manga’s final story arc would receive its own anime.
COMICS
hypebeast.com

Mikuru Asakura Joins Golden Concept for Black Diamond Apple Watch Case

Golden Concept has just released a new luxury watch case/bezel for the 45mm Apple Watch 7 and 8. Designed in collaboration with model and mixed martial artist Mirai Asakura — who just boxed Floyd Mayweather over the weekend — the case sees a full bezel made with black diamonds.
TECHNOLOGY
hypebeast.com

Nanga x Casio Pro Trek Collaborate On Biomass Trail Watch

Casio has bolstered its Pro Trek line-up with a collaboration with Japanese outdoors brand, Nanga. The limited-edition PRW-6630NA or Pro Trek Nanga was a designed jointly by the two brands with “outdoor and environmental enthusiasts alike.”. Biomass plastic – derived from castor seeds and corn – forms the watch’s...
hypebeast.com

Netflix Takes Fans Behind the Scenes in 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Bloopers

With the recent Tudum: 2022 Netflix Global Fan Festival in full swing, taking place around the globe in countries like South Korea, Europe, America, India, Latin America and Japan, fans have been able to participate and interact with some of their favorite characters. The cast of Stranger Things recently joined...
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Kendrick Lamar Drops Merch from 'The Big Steppers Tour'

Kendrick Lamar just wrapped up the North American leg of his famed The Big Stepper Tour, so before he heads out on his European run, he’s blessing fans who couldn’t attend — or who didn’t want to wait in line at the concert — to pick up some album-inspired merchandise.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

C SEED Unveils World's First Foldable Outdoor MicroLED TV

And Porsche Design have just unveiled the world’s first foldable outdoor MicroLED TV. Presented at the CEDIA Expo 2022, the massive 201-inch television rises from the ground in a hidden pillar compartment box where, in just 15 seconds, the TV stands at 4.65 meters in height. Next, the kinematics of seven huge MicroLED panels unfold soundlessly within the next 25 seconds to form a seamless and unique outdoor TV experience.
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

Noah Readies '80s-Inspired Red Hot Chili Peppers Collection

After dropping a tour tee taking inspiration from the Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ performance in New York for its Unlimited Love world tour, Noah now unveils its full RHCP collection celebrating the four-man rock band. Formed in Los Angeles in 1983, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are one of the best-selling bands of all time with the record for most number-one singles ever, producing legendary tracks such as “Californication,” “Can’t Stop,” and “Otherside.”
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Dunk Low Surfaces With Golden Swooshes

Continues to expand its upcoming Fall lineup for its low-tops with the release of a new colorway for the Dunk Low. The latest iteration sees the classic silhouette arrive in an all-white base, featuring light tan overlays. The shoe is constructed fully in leather and includes mesh tongues and lining in the same tan seen on the medial. and laces. The Swoosh is accented in a gold, as well as the branding on the tongue and the heel, making the shoe fit for a champion. The muted tone colorway sees the shoe also feature a two-tone rubber sole in white and tan.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take Another Look at HAY and Herman Miller’s Colorful, Eight-Piece Collaboration

Danish design brand HAY and visionary furniture company Herman Miller have announced an unprecedented collaboration. Coming together for the very first time and blending each brand’s artistry, the two have created a line of reinterpreted Eames mid-century classics which have proven to be revolutionary in their juxtaposition of timeless shapes and updated aesthetic.
INTERIOR DESIGN
hypebeast.com

Netflix Releases Official 'Lupin: Part 3' Teaser

Netflix is drumming up suspense for season three of Lupin with the release of a teaser. The show is ready to capture the audience’s attention for the third time, drawing fans in with the next adventures of the French heist thriller. The show’s titular character Assane Diop, played by...
TV SERIES

