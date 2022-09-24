Contemporary menswear label Wax London is gearing up for the U.K.’s chilly winter through its love for outerwear and layers in its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. This latest collection from Wax features the label’s classic designs from heavy knitwear and warm jackets, along with new trouser shapes and newly-introduced knitwear accessories. The “Malmo” puffer jacket is one of Wax’s latest additions to its mainline collection and this time the garment is available with down-sourced filler that features internal insulation for added warmth for the winter season. Other collection highlights include the brand-new “Cozi” jacket along with a “Cozi” gilet that is crafted from an Italian wool blend and jacquard fabric. Rounding off the collection, Wax’s “Stoner” jumper has been designed with an oversized silhouette, crafted to allow for added layering. Colors stretch across sombre green and blue hues, while other garments — such as the “Oz” shirt — come with abstract patterns that combine shades of brown, blue and khaki.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 19 HOURS AGO