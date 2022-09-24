Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Blizzard Entertainment Releases $1,500 USD 'World of Warcraft' Frostmourne Premium Replica
Following the release of World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic, Blizzard Entertainment has now delivered a replica of the Lich King’s cursed runeblade, Frostmourne. The premium 1:1 expression is made with a lost wax casting and detailed with engraving, finished with milling and manual polishing. The World of Warcraft Frostmourne Premium Replica is constructed of a mix of zinc-copper alloy, stainless steel and leather for a brilliant one-of-a-kind look pulled straight from the game.
hypebeast.com
First Look at the adidas YEEZY 450 "Stone Teal"
The “3% Rule” — that something existing only has to be changed by 3% to be new — was popularized by the late, great Virgil Abloh, but his good friend Ye appears to have taken it to heart as well. At least when it comes to his YEEZY sneaker colorways, that is. The partnership between Ye and.
hypebeast.com
Wax London’s FW22 Collection Explores Its Love for Layers
Contemporary menswear label Wax London is gearing up for the U.K.’s chilly winter through its love for outerwear and layers in its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. This latest collection from Wax features the label’s classic designs from heavy knitwear and warm jackets, along with new trouser shapes and newly-introduced knitwear accessories. The “Malmo” puffer jacket is one of Wax’s latest additions to its mainline collection and this time the garment is available with down-sourced filler that features internal insulation for added warmth for the winter season. Other collection highlights include the brand-new “Cozi” jacket along with a “Cozi” gilet that is crafted from an Italian wool blend and jacquard fabric. Rounding off the collection, Wax’s “Stoner” jumper has been designed with an oversized silhouette, crafted to allow for added layering. Colors stretch across sombre green and blue hues, while other garments — such as the “Oz” shirt — come with abstract patterns that combine shades of brown, blue and khaki.
hypebeast.com
BLACKPINK's 'BORN PINK' Is First Album by a Female Group to Debut at No. 1 in 14 Years
BLACKPINK‘s is opening this week’s Billboard 200 at No. 1 with BORN PINK. The South Korean four-piece’s sophomore studio effort debuts with 102,000 equivalent album units in its first week, including 75,500 in album sales, 25,000 in streaming equivalent album units (37.49 million on-demand streams of the songs) and 1,500 in track equivalent album units. BORN PINK marks BLACKPINK’s second top 10 entry following THE ALBUM’s debut and peak at No. 2 in 2020, and marks the first time in 14 years that an album from a female group opened atop the chart.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
UNDERCOVER x WTAPS Joins Converse Addict on the Chuck Taylor High
Japanese labels UNDERCOVER and WTAPS connected earlier this year on a collaborative two-part “ONE ON ONE” capsule. Now, in continuation of this collection, a three-way collaboration with Converse Addict on the Chuck Taylor High is set to release. Converse Addict, part of Converse Japan, offers limited quantity product in high-quality presentations of classic Converse silhouettes.
hypebeast.com
Denzel Curry Debuts "X-Wing" Visual, Announces 'MELT MY EYEZ SEE YOUR FUTURE' Extended Edition With Livestream
Denzel Curry has shared a music video for “X-Wing,” a cut off his latest album MELT MY EYEZ SEE YOUR FUTURE which will also release its extended edition and a special livestream. The accompanying visual is directed by Adrian Villagomez and sees the rapper travelling across a Cyberpunk-like...
hypebeast.com
HBO Max's 'The Last of Us' Teaser Trailer Offers First Look at the Clickers
HBO Max has released the first teaser trailer of its highly-anticipated The Last of Us series adaptation. Soundtracked to Hank Williams’ “Alone and Forsaken,” the two-minute teaser gives fans a first look at the Clickers — one of the stronger infected beings that have been exposed to the Cordyceps brain infection — as well as the likes of Joel (Pedro Pascal), Ellie (Bella Ramsey), Bill (Nick Offerman) and more in action. Fans also pointed out the possibility of the series adapting the game’s prologue shot-for-shot, exciting many as Joel was seen trying to find a way out with his daughter Sarah (Nico Parker).
hypebeast.com
Yeseyesee and Alpha Industries Present Debut Collaboration
South Korean imprint and Alpha Industries have joined forces for the first time, delivering a two-piece capsule consisting of B-15 and N-3B jackets in soft leather finishes. Styled on a pair of twins in the lookbook, the jackets serve as cozy throw-on options for the urban sprawl. The B-15 bomber...
hypebeast.com
Watch the New Teaser for ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’
A new trailer is out for the anime Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, a sequel to the eponymous Bleach series based on Tite Kubo’s manga of the same name. It was originally announced in a March 2020 issue of Weekly Shōnen Jump that the manga’s final story arc would receive its own anime.
hypebeast.com
Mikuru Asakura Joins Golden Concept for Black Diamond Apple Watch Case
Golden Concept has just released a new luxury watch case/bezel for the 45mm Apple Watch 7 and 8. Designed in collaboration with model and mixed martial artist Mirai Asakura — who just boxed Floyd Mayweather over the weekend — the case sees a full bezel made with black diamonds.
hypebeast.com
Nanga x Casio Pro Trek Collaborate On Biomass Trail Watch
Casio has bolstered its Pro Trek line-up with a collaboration with Japanese outdoors brand, Nanga. The limited-edition PRW-6630NA or Pro Trek Nanga was a designed jointly by the two brands with “outdoor and environmental enthusiasts alike.”. Biomass plastic – derived from castor seeds and corn – forms the watch’s...
hypebeast.com
Netflix Takes Fans Behind the Scenes in 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Bloopers
With the recent Tudum: 2022 Netflix Global Fan Festival in full swing, taking place around the globe in countries like South Korea, Europe, America, India, Latin America and Japan, fans have been able to participate and interact with some of their favorite characters. The cast of Stranger Things recently joined...
hypebeast.com
Kendrick Lamar Drops Merch from 'The Big Steppers Tour'
Kendrick Lamar just wrapped up the North American leg of his famed The Big Stepper Tour, so before he heads out on his European run, he’s blessing fans who couldn’t attend — or who didn’t want to wait in line at the concert — to pick up some album-inspired merchandise.
hypebeast.com
C SEED Unveils World's First Foldable Outdoor MicroLED TV
And Porsche Design have just unveiled the world’s first foldable outdoor MicroLED TV. Presented at the CEDIA Expo 2022, the massive 201-inch television rises from the ground in a hidden pillar compartment box where, in just 15 seconds, the TV stands at 4.65 meters in height. Next, the kinematics of seven huge MicroLED panels unfold soundlessly within the next 25 seconds to form a seamless and unique outdoor TV experience.
hypebeast.com
Ferragamo’s SS23 Show Provided a Fiery Debut for Designer Maximilian Davis
Stepping into the arena of wrangling a luxury, heritage fashion house at the height of Fashion Month, newcomer Maximilian Davis seemed well-equipped and up for the challenge at Ferragamo. He closed out Milan Fashion Week with a Spring/Summer 2023 debut collection that ticked all the boxes for a new start and a house rebrand.
hypebeast.com
Noah Readies '80s-Inspired Red Hot Chili Peppers Collection
After dropping a tour tee taking inspiration from the Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ performance in New York for its Unlimited Love world tour, Noah now unveils its full RHCP collection celebrating the four-man rock band. Formed in Los Angeles in 1983, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are one of the best-selling bands of all time with the record for most number-one singles ever, producing legendary tracks such as “Californication,” “Can’t Stop,” and “Otherside.”
hypebeast.com
Nike Dunk Low Surfaces With Golden Swooshes
Continues to expand its upcoming Fall lineup for its low-tops with the release of a new colorway for the Dunk Low. The latest iteration sees the classic silhouette arrive in an all-white base, featuring light tan overlays. The shoe is constructed fully in leather and includes mesh tongues and lining in the same tan seen on the medial. and laces. The Swoosh is accented in a gold, as well as the branding on the tongue and the heel, making the shoe fit for a champion. The muted tone colorway sees the shoe also feature a two-tone rubber sole in white and tan.
hypebeast.com
Kid Cudi Shares ‘Entergalactic’ Tracklist Featuring Don Toliver, Steve Aoki and More
Less than a week out from the release of Entergalactic, Kid Cudi has released a tracklist for the album. The project is slated to drop this Friday, September 30, doubling as Cudi’s tenth studio album and the soundtrack for his eponymous Entergalactic series on Netflix. The adult animated series,...
hypebeast.com
Take Another Look at HAY and Herman Miller’s Colorful, Eight-Piece Collaboration
Danish design brand HAY and visionary furniture company Herman Miller have announced an unprecedented collaboration. Coming together for the very first time and blending each brand’s artistry, the two have created a line of reinterpreted Eames mid-century classics which have proven to be revolutionary in their juxtaposition of timeless shapes and updated aesthetic.
hypebeast.com
Netflix Releases Official 'Lupin: Part 3' Teaser
Netflix is drumming up suspense for season three of Lupin with the release of a teaser. The show is ready to capture the audience’s attention for the third time, drawing fans in with the next adventures of the French heist thriller. The show’s titular character Assane Diop, played by...
