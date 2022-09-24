With funds in place, Coventry ball fields will be a reality
COVENTRY — After six long years of waiting, plans for two new fields for the Coventry Girls Softball League at Miller Richardson Park are finally becoming a reality.
“This has been a long time coming,” said Jennifer Rogers, vice president of the league.
Work on the first field, with total projected costs coming out to around $500,000, has already begun. The town’s transfer station has been moved and the trees where the outfield have been cleared.
