Coventry, CT

With funds in place, Coventry ball fields will be a reality

By Matthew Verrilli / Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago

COVENTRY — After six long years of waiting, plans for two new fields for the Coventry Girls Softball League at Miller Richardson Park are finally becoming a reality.

“This has been a long time coming,” said Jennifer Rogers, vice president of the league.

Work on the first field, with total projected costs coming out to around $500,000, has already begun. The town’s transfer station has been moved and the trees where the outfield have been cleared.

Coventry, CT
