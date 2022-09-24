Read full article on original website
St. Mary’s Homelessness Prevention Board Plans Community Resource Day
LEONARDTOWN, MD – Join the St. Mary’s County Homelessness Prevention Board at this year’s Community Resource Day, to be held Friday, Sept. 30, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Church of the Ascension, located at 21641 Great Mills Rd, Lexington Park. This event is free and open to the public. Talk to representatives from more than […]
Calvert County To Celebrate Lower Marlboro Freedom Day
OWINGS, Md. – Citizens are invited to revel in Calvert County history during Lower Marlboro Freedom Day, a celebration to commemorate the freedom of those who escaped enslavement with the help of the British during the War of 1812. The daylong celebration will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022,...
Enjoy Patuxent River Appreciation Day 2022 At The Calvert Marine Museum
SOLOMONS, Md. – Patuxent River Appreciation Day (PRAD), one of Southern Maryland’s longest running festivals, celebrates its 44th year on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Calvert Marine Museum. All members of the family can enjoy the fun from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Museum admission is FREE all day.
Leadership Southern Maryland Welcomes The Executive Program Class Of 2023
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the selection of 29 Southern Maryland leaders for its 15th Executive Program cycle – the Class of 2023. From Calvert County – Yu-Hsuan Chen, Vice President, Integrated Program Solutions, Inc. Nick DeFelice, Corporal,...
PHOTOS: St. Mary’s County Fair Returns For 75th Year
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Laughter and smiling faces could be found all around the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds this past weekend, as patrons gathered for the 75th Annual St. Mary’s County Fair. The four days of excitement and thrills are barely enough to contain all the festivities that...
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Announces Fair Traffic Plan: Free Shuttle Service
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Traffic Alert for Friday, Saturday & Sunday at the Fair. For safety purposes, a special traffic plan will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, September 30, (Youth Day), Saturday, October 1st, and Sunday, October 2nd. No vehicles will be allowed...
Leonardtown To Build New Wastewater Facility; Raising Impact Fees By 38.5%
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — During its September 12 meeting, the Leonardtown Town Council announced the town will be moving forward with a long-discussed expansion of its wastewater treatment plant, as well as an increase to impact fees on equivalent dwelling units that help fund these facilities. The expansion would increase...
UPDATE: St. Andrews Landfill Reopens After Another Fire
UPDATE – St. Andrews Landfill is scheduled to reopen and resume normal operations today at 10 a.m. LEONARDTOWN, Md. -8:00 am – The St. Andrews Landfill is currently closed, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, due to a fire at the mulch pile. The facility will reopen after emergency services...
Deborah Dawn Barker
Deborah Dawn Barker, 49 of Mechanicsville, Maryland passed away September 20, 2022 in Rockville, Maryland. Deborah was born December 11, 1972 in LaPlata, Maryland to Thomas and Marilyn Higgs. After graduating high school Deborah worked for the St. Mary’s County Government for 25 years at the Office of Aging.
Catherine Elaine Bowling
Catherine Elaine Bowling, 64, of Charlotte Hall, MD, peacefully passed away on September 20, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Catherine was born on September 6, 1958, to Thomas and Patricia McGlynn in Prince George’s County, MD. After graduating from high school, she worked for the federal government in the...
Steven Wallace Helwig
Steven Wallace Helwig, of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away on September 20, 2022 at Anne Arundel Medical Center at the age of 70 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Monica, his children Stephanie, Jonathan, and Joanna, three grandchildren, and his former spouse, Dora.
Roberta Marie Chichester
A lifelong resident of Charles County, Roberta (Bobbie) M. Chichester, 93, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in Willards, Maryland. Born November 29, 1928, in Washington DC to Robert Jackson Martin and Marie Goldsmith Martin, Roberta was the oldest of 4 children. Educated at the local “Hughesville” School and graduated in 1945, she then attended Salisbury State Teacher’s College and later received a Master’s from George Washington University.
SMCPS Announces Administrative Changes
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the following Administrative Changes:. Dr. Joseph (JR) Beavers, Principal at Dynard Elementary School, will be named Acting Director of Maintenance in the Division of Supporting Services. Mr. Christopher Dyson, Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Dynard Elementary School, will...
Montgomery County to host public meeting on jail project opposed by Rockville officials
Montgomery County will host a public meeting on the proposed construction on the County detention center property at 1307 Seven Locks Road in Rockville on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM. The meeting will be held in the "first floor lecture hall" at the County Council building at 100 Maryland Avenue in Rockville, and is scheduled to conclude by 9:00 PM. There will be a virtual option to join the meeting online for those who can't attend in person; log-on instructions will be posted prior to the meeting at www.rockvillemd.gov/SevenLocksProject, once determined.
Ten CSM Nursing Students Earn Induction Into Alpha Omega Honor Society
HUGHESVILLE, Md. – The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) celebrated the induction of 10 nursing students into Alpha Omega, CSM’s chapter of the Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN) Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society. The nursing students selected for this honor earned Bs or better in their nursing courses without repeating the courses and completed a scholarly project related to the advancement of nursing as a profession.
Pasta Plus reopens with limited service￼
Laurel’s beloved Pasta Plus restaurant has reopened, albeit with extremely limited menu choices and pickup limited to specific hours on only a few days during the month. Orders can only be placed through the restaurant’s online ordering portal. “We are adding more items to our store as we...
LOCATED: Isaac Kerig, 16; Has Been Found
UPDATE: 3:50pm – Missing Person – Isaac Kerig has been located. Thank you for sharing. LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics assistance locating Isaac Kerig, a 16 y/o w/m last seen yesterday in the Leonardtown area (see photo). He was last...
Crews Work Over 2 Hours To Extinguish La Plata House Fire; One Injury Reported
LA PLATA, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that firefighters have extinguished a large house fire in Charles County. At approximately 6:50 p.m. on September 27, first responders were alerted to the 1000 block of Suffolk Drive for a reported fire in the Kings Grant neighborhood. Crews...
Transitional housing village planned to combat homelessness in South Maryland
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Salisbury held a community build recently for Anne Street Village, its planned cluster of Pallet homes that will help the city combat the chronic issue of homelessness.Anne Street Village will be located in the East Church Street area, at Anne and Short streets."Inside each shelter there's a bed, and there's also going to be a mini fridge, a microwave, a chair and a small table, furnished by the generosity of the community. We also have an air-condition unit and a heater in there," said Brett Sanders, Salisbury Housing First outreach coordinator.The fiberglass units, manufactured by the...
Annual African Heritage Festival draws dozens in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Dozens of people came out Saturday for the Second Annual African Heritage Festival at Walker Mill Regional Park in Capitol Heights. As of last year, Executive Angela Alsobrooks declared the month of September African Heritage Month, recognizing the thriving African community in Prince George’s County. At its […]
