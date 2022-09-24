Read full article on original website
Applications for NY’s first retail marijuana locations are in
Before they sell out: Get tickets to NY Cannabis Insider’s conference on Nov. 4 in Tarrytown, featuring a slew of expert panelists, free business consultations and professional headshots, networking, lunch and a happy hour. Some 900 entrepreneurs in New York are now waiting with a mixture of apprehension and...
Central New York Apple Orchard Ranks Among Top 3 Best In The Country
USA Today is out with yet another "10Best" list, ranking the top businesses, people and places in the U.S. for a variety of categories. The editors survey and nominate a ton of options, but the list is ultimately decided by voters online. New York State has gotten a shout-out in...
A kid-saving NY law almost no one enforces: How the flavored vape ban went up in smoke
Syracuse, N.Y. — The back wall of a vape shop in an Onondaga County strip mall is filled with tiny, brightly colored boxes. There’s watermelon and blue raspberry. Do you like mint? They have that, too. Any flavor of vape you can think of, it’s there, the clerk says.
Here’s How Many Legal Marijuana Shops Will Be In Each New York State Region
Each region in New York State will have a limited number of legal adult-use marijuana dispensaries. It certainly won't be a free-for-all with dispensaries on every corner. Based on the population, each region will receive a certain number of licenses. Here's a look at how many licenses for recreational cannabis shops will be issued for each region in New York. Keep in mind the number listed is the maximum, but there is no guarantee that amount of licenses will be granted, so there could be fewer dispensaries.
New invasive pest threatens what remains of New York’s elm trees
The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) just announced that a new invasive insect called the elm zigzag sawfly (Aproceros leucopoda) is threatening New York’s elm trees. The exotic pest was detected for the first time in New York in three locations in St. Lawrence County, including Wilson Hill Wildlife...
29 new businesses in Central New York include online stationery and pottery lessons
New business filings dipped a little this week, with only 29 new business certificates being filed in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties. The new businesses included an online stationery store and a business that offers pottery lessons.
The 6 Reasons Your Car Will Not Pass New York State Inspection
Every year you need to go through the process of getting your car inspected, have you done it already for this year? Do you think it will pass? Or have you been putting it off, because you are dreading the repair bill that will go along with the cost of that inspection?
Hochul touts ‘crackdown’ after $11M more lost in unemployment fraud
Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that state officials will seek repayment — and in some cases make referral to law enforcement — after a state Department of Labor investigation revealed an additional $11 million in fraudulent unemployment insurance payouts. The state has been attempting...
Get ghosted: Small Upstate NY inn named best haunted hotel in America (photos, video)
A small Upstate New York inn is winning big this year after being named the best haunted hotel in America by USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice awards. Fainting Goat Island Inn, located on the border between New York and Pennsylvania in Nichols, NY, has once again been put on the haunted map. This Southern Tier guesthouse has been in the top five on USA Today’s list for at least four years running and is part the New York state Haunted History Trail.
Kodak to recycle unused hand sanitizer in New York state
When the Covid-19 pandemic first hit, hand sanitizer quickly became tough to find in stores, so New York state prison inmates started producing gallons of it for distribution. Now there are hundreds of thousands of gallons just sitting in storage at the New York State Preparedness Training Center in Oriskany, and most of it has expired.
New York State To Spend $230 Million To Revitalize 9 Upstate Airports
Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that nine upstate New York airports will share $230 million for revitalization. The monies are coming from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition. Governor Hochul, who announced the funds at the Greater Binghamton Airport said,. Our upstate airports are our...
Wooly Worms Are Here New York! Are They Predicting a Harsh Winter?
You know what a Wooly Worm is right? You might call them Wooly Bear Caterpillar or, as I learned from Hamilton College, Pyrrharctia isabella. These guys typically show up in large numbers in New York State around October. Based on what was seen this weekend, they are already here. It's...
New York Department of Health Launches Long COVID Website
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – The New York State Department of Health launched a website today to those who are battling long COVID. The information builds on New York State’s ongoing work to fight long COVID statewide. “As we continue to assess the impact of long COVID on New...
Plural Marriage Recognized In New York Under Key Precedent
WASHINGTON, D.C. (September 25, 2022) – A judge in New York has just ruled that polyamorous relationships – in this case a 3-person married unit living together in an apartment – are entitled to the same legal protection as opposite-sex or same-sex 2-person marriages. Engine No. 1’s...
What countries send the most imports to NY and what do we get from them?
China is the biggest source of imports to New York, according to a recent list from Stacker. The website compiled the top importers to the state using data from the Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021.
“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners
The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
Stimulus update: New York to send $270 checks in coming weeks
The New York state government is set to send out stimulus checks averaging $270 to roughly 1.75 million residents in the upcoming weeks, according to officials.
GOP’s Molinaro leads Dem Riley in Hudson Valley race that could tip House control: poll
Republicans may have Gov. Kathy Hochul partly to thank if they win back a battleground seat in the Hudson Valley previously occupied by Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado — helping them in possibly retaking the House majority in the midterm elections. Marc Molinaro, the Republican Dutchess County Executive, leads Democratic...
Horrible Lake Effect Rain to Impact New York State
The calendar says it’s fall and if you have been outside since Thursday, then you know that it sure feels like it’s spooky season. The temperatures went straight from summer to fall and it seems like this weather is here to stay, judging by the 10-day forecast in New York State.
California, tribal leaders announce new tourism initiative
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In a state with the second-most federally recognized Indigenous tribes in the country, California officials and tribal leaders announced an initiative earlier this month to drive up tourism in native communities. The initiative, Visit Native California, and its accompanying website are funded by a $1...
