MANCHESTER — A local man was charged this month with the sexual assault of a girl in December 2019.

The man, Samuel Ankrah, 46, of Wilfred Road, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and illegal sexual contact, three counts of risk of injury to a child, and a single count of disorderly conduct.

He is free on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Nov. 14.