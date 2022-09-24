Read full article on original website
Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) will not return in Week 3
The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out Dalvin Cook (shoulder) for the remainder of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. Cook aggravated the shoulder injury he has been dealing with dating back to his college days, and will not return to Sunday's game against the Lions. He has played through the injury in previous seasons, though his name will still be one to watch for on injury reports this week.
Bucs' Julio Jones (knee) inactive in Week 3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Julio Jones (knee) is inactive for the team's Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers. Jones tested out his knee in pregame warmups, but is evidently not healthy enough to suit up against the Packers. His absence could open up more opportunities for Russell Gage (hamstring).
Update: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (head) questionable to return in Week 3
The Miami Dolphins have labeled quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (head) as questionable to return to the team's Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa is currently undergoing testing to determine whether or not he suffered a concussion, and is questionable to return to Sunday's game. Teddy Bridgewater will start in Tagovailoa's place.
Chargers' Justin Herbert (ribs) active for Week 3 contest
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (ribs) is officially listed as active for Sunday's Week 3 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. There's still a chance that Chase Daniel starts this afternoon's contest, but it seems hard to believe the team wouldn't start Herbert if he is active. Herbert is dealing with intense pain in his ribs after last week's brutal injury.
Shocking Myles Garrett car crash photos emerge
The NFL world was hit with stunning news on Monday afternoon when news broke that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett had been involved in a single-car crash that sent both him and his female passenger to the hospital after the car flipped multiple times. Garrett was reportedly on...
Tres Barrera catching for Nats Sunday
The Washington Nationals listed Tres Barrera as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Barrera will bat ninth and start behind the dish Sunday while Riley Adams sits. Barrera has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 5.7 fantasy points against the Marlins.
Nationals leave Alex Call off Monday lineup
The Washington Nationals did not list Alex Call in their lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Call will take the night off Monday while Cesar Hernandez starts in left field and bats fifth against the Braves. Call has made 104 plate appearances so far as a rookie, and...
A.J. Green (knee) won't return for Cardinals in Week 3
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green has been ruled out for the remainder of the team's Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Green suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of action, and coming out of the halftime break, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch should see added work.
3 NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Week 3
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy football. Here we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools and simulations to help make...
Royals' Nate Eaton batting ninth on Tuesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Nate Eaton is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Eaton will start at third base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Joey Wentz and Detroit. Ryan O'Hearn returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Eaton for 8.4 FanDuel points on...
Week 4 NFL Power Rankings: Are the Jacksonville Jaguars Legitimate Contenders?
Everyone has their own set of NFL power rankings, but not all of them take computer-driven, algorithmically-derived approaches that look at underlying data to figure out true team strength. But numberFire's power rankings do just that. Using our nERD metric, which indicates the expected point differential against an average opponent...
Monday Night Football Betting: Are the Defenses Going to Dominate This NFC East Clash?
After not having a Sunday night game (I know we did, but let’s all agree we didn’t), we’re to be treated to an epic showdown between Daniel Jones and the New York Giants hosting Cooper Rush’s Dallas Cowboys. Here is how numberFire ranks each team heading...
3 Fantasy Football Defensive Streamer Options for Week 4
Expecting the unexpected is an important part of playing fantasy football. Before your drafts, you can spend hours picking through beat writers’ reports to try to pin down exactly who’s going to break out this season and who’s in the doghouse with their coaching staff. During your draft, you might spend the entire night wheeling and dealing to move around your board and be in the optimal positions to snap up the players you’ve set your heart on. Afterward, you might end up poring over data to make your waiver claims and set the perfect lineup.
Eddie Rosario in Braves' Sunday lineup
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rosario is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. Our models project Rosario for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.6...
Jake McCarthy batting third for Arizona on Tuesday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. McCarthy will start in right field on Tuesday and bat third versus right-hander Luis Garcia and Houston. Stone Garrett moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McCarthy for 10.3 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
Sam Huff catching for Rangers on Tuesday
Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Huff will catch for right-hander Jesus Tinoco on Tuesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Robbie Ray and Seattle. Jonah Heim returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Huff for 7.4 FanDuel points on...
Giants leave Austin Wynns off Tuesday lineup
The San Francisco Giants did not list Austin Wynns in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. The Giants will go with Joey Bart at catcher for Tuesday's game, leaving Austin Wynns on the sidelines against the Rockies. Bart will bat ninth. Wynns has made 167 plate appearances...
Andrew McCutchen sitting for Brewers on Tuesday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. McCutchen will move to the bench on Tuesday with Rowdy Tellez starting at first base. Tellez will bat third versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. numberFire's models project Tellez for...
Royals' Michael Taylor batting eighth on Tuesday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael Taylor is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Taylor will start in center field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Joey Wentz and Detroit. Drew Waters returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 8.6 FanDuel points on...
Riley Adams catching for Nationals Monday
The Washington Nationals will start Riley Adams at catcher in Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Adams will bat ninth and handle catching responsibilities Monday while Tres Barrera takes a seat. Our models project Adams, who has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel, to score 7.3 fantasy points.
