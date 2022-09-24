Read full article on original website
Related
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Maine?
So many roads, so little time. Maine is much larger state than most people realize and there often times isn't available lodging for travelers depending on the season and proximity. In Maine's busier areas, different problems could arise. Lodging may be too expensive and already spoken for, leaving people on the road to make difficult decisions when they're tired and behind the wheel.
These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them
Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
Maine Meteorologist Wins Contest With Thousand Pound Pumpkin
'Tis the season for ghost, goblins, and pumpkins! We are also right in the thick of Fair Season here in Maine and really gives you that warm fall feeling. Sweaters, stews, and lattes!. This year was the 15th Cumberland County Fair and it is known for their pumpkin growing contests!
WGME
Paul LePage and his wife are still getting a Florida property tax break
(BDN) -- Former Gov. Paul LePage and his wife, Ann LePage, are still benefiting from a property tax break intended for permanent Florida residents, The New York Times reported Saturday. The LePages are set to save $8,500 in total taxes under the arrangement by carrying exemptions from 2009 to 2015...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
observer-me.com
Meet the longshots who could play major roles in Maine’s top elections
UNITY, Maine — You may not know their names. They won’t be airing TV ads. But two Maine longshot candidates could still play a major role if this year’s big elections are close. Two independents, gubernatorial hopeful Sam Hunkler and Tiffany Bond, who is running for Maine’s...
beckersdental.com
Maine dental practice closing 2 locations due to staffing shortages
Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine locations due to workforce shortages, CBS affiliate WGME reported. The practice will close its Rumford and Monson locations Nov. 23. Community Dental has attempted to recruit staff, but has been unsuccessful in hiring qualified hygienists and dentists in the...
WGME
Long-term care staff honored in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Long-term Care Ombudsman Program and the Maine Health Care Association teamed up to honor long-term care staff Tuesday. Organizers say 13 caregivers from across the state were honored Tuesday in Hallowell for their outstanding caregiving to people living in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and in their homes.
This House in Kennebunkport is Allegedly the Most Haunted Home in Maine
Maine is a beautiful and scenic state with locals staying for generations and tourists flocking every season. We have majestic mountains, gorgeous rocky shores, and tall pines you can get lost in. Regardless of our beauty, we are still in a spooky state with hauntings that will make your hair...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabi.tv
More free COVID tests for Mainers
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Mainers will now be able to order free COVID tests each month. The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that Mainers may now order free COVID-19 tests each month through Project Access COVID Tests (Project ACT). According to the DHHS, Maine households can...
wxxinews.org
These young men catch more than lobsters. They also catch a break
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine is one of the least diverse states in the nation, and the fishermen in its famed lobster industry reflect that demographic reality. But this summer, a small group of Black young men started to learn the trade. At 15, Cristiano Silva thought he might spend...
Hunters Can Buy Maine Antlerless Deer Tags Starting October 5
Remaining Maine 2022 "any deer" permits will be up for grabs soon. The 2022 Maine antlerless deer permit drawing was be held earlier this month. The privilege allows the permittee to hunt antlerless deer, or bucks with antlers less than three inches in length. Hunters who were awarded tags need to pay for them by September 29, 11:59 p.m. Unclaimed or extra tags, if any, will be available for purchase beginning October 5, at 9 a.m.
Maine residents to receive $850 check
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) How does a financial boost sound right now? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way if you meet the requirements set by the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WPFO
Beautiful fall stretch ahead in Maine, watching Hurricane Ian
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A really nice stretch of weather is with us through the rest of this week and into the beginning of the next. We'll have nice, comfy, afternoons with cool to chilly nights. Many of us will see our first frost of the season this week. Hurricane Ian Update:...
Is It Illegal to Burn Leaves in Maine?
It's getting to be that time of year when the trees start shedding and litter our lawns with leaves of all sizes and colors, leaving us to slave in the front and back yard every damn weekend trying to keep it somewhat manageable. And every year (just like the fall weather filling the air), it feels like it happens out of nowhere.
wabi.tv
Officials: Abandoned car in Maine may be linked to missing Florida child
LITTLETON, Maine (WMTW) - Items believed to belong to a missing Florida child have been found inside an abandoned car in Maine. Authorities say 6-year-old Jorge ‘Jo-Jo’ Morales went missing in Miami, Florida on Aug. 27. Officials believe he was abducted by his father, also named Jorge Morales, and his grandmother Lilliam Pena Morales.
WPFO
Eye-catching coffee company vehicle makes speeders think twice in northern Maine
FORT KENT, Maine (BDN) -- It isn’t quite as eye-catching as the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile, but a Fort Kent business owner’s vehicle is turning heads and giving other drivers pause to slow down on the streets of northern Maine. Red Devil Roast Coffee Co. owner Alan Susee purchased...
Is This Lighthouse One Of The Most Haunted Places In Maine?
Maine has a lot of lighthouses and a lot of ghost stories. So, it only makes sense that one of the best ghost stories to come from the State of Maine takes place at a lighthouse. Supposedly, one of the most haunted places in the state is the Owl's Head...
Do You Remember The Classic Pepsi Commercial That Was Filmed in Maine?
Pepsi People Feelin' Free. That was the title of a Pepsi commercial that was filmed in Maine way back in 1973. The commercial actually played during the 1974 Super Bowl Pretty cool. The spot's premise is classic: a bunch of cool 70's kids get together and throw a charity car wash. All while hammering some Pepsi-Cola. Check out the price of the car wash at the beginning of the spot....only a BUCK!. Hey, it was 1973, after all. The best part of this commercial, other than it being filmed in Maine, is the 70's fashion and the throwback cars. And of course, the schmaltzy Pepsi singers and jingle. Be wary-the song will be stuck in your head all day.
wabi.tv
Maine Democratic Party respond to New York Times Article about Former Governor Paul LePage
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Democratic Party is responding to a New York Times report about Former Governor Paul LePage benefiting from a tax break meant for Florida residents. They say what’s worse is that he tried to cut the same tax break here in Maine. “His cuts...
How I Accidentally Ended Up In Maine
So, imagine you’re in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. You’re causally walking around near the water, taking in the views. Then in the distance you spot a bridge. You look up what’s on the other side of the bridge, because you see another land mass on the other side of this structure.
Z107.3
Brewer, ME
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2