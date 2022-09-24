Read full article on original website
Related
Top 10 Saturday Amazon Deals: New Price Drops on Breville Espresso Machines, Pet Supplies, and More
Hey everyone — the weekend has officially arrived, and we’ve been hitting the virtual pavement and rounding up the best Amazon deals for you. Below, you’ll find our selection of the top Saturday Amazon deals, including huge savings on pet supplies, white-noise sleep machines, and Sony portable Bluetooth speakers. Today’s must-have deal is here to supercharge your mornings. The Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine is Amazon’s #1 best-selling automatic espresso machines, and it’s $150 off today. Better still, you can get up to 24 bags of coffee beans free with the purchase of this machine before October 3. The Breville Barista...
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
Martha Stewart & Her Team Swear By This $12 Ingredient With Nearly 13,000 5-Star Reviews
Whether it’s a kitchen tool, we didn’t know we needed or a recipe that quickly becomes our next dinner staple, Martha Stewart knows how to enrich our lives. We’ve fawned over her recipes for years now, but we always want to know what she personally frequently uses in her recipes. She’s given us hints before, like with her go-to all-purpose flour, but we finally figured out another go-to product of hers that pops up in hundreds of her recipes. We’ve seen it pop up in her Everything Cookies, Daffodil Cake recipe, and much more. It’s a small, but might ingredient needed...
Thrillist
Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Coffee on National Coffee Day
National Coffee Day is about as simple as a food holiday can possibly be. On this one, the deal is basically the same at every single location that is participating. It’s free coffee. That’s what is being served up. Though, there are exceptions for when you’re getting a discount on espresso drinks or a little something off an online order of coffee beans for the house. However you want to celebrate, you’ll find deals from coffee shops like Caribou Coffee, pitstops like QuickChek, or bean-slinging companies like Atlas Coffee Club.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A guide to getting a lash lift — the low maintenance trick to bigger eyes
Here's exactly what to expect when you get a lash lift — how long it will last, the cost, and how to care for your lashes.
I picked up $36 worth of items including groceries for just $7 and it doesn’t involve coupons
A SHOPPER has found a way to pick up $36 worth of groceries for only $7 without going through the tedious work of using endless coupons. Of course, couponing can be a great way to save a ton of money. However, doing research and finding coupons could take up quite...
Digital Trends
HP flash sale: Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop just got a $130 price cut
2-in-1 laptop deals don’t get much more appealing than the deal we’ve spotted as part of the HP flash sale right now. You can buy the HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop for $650 saving you $130 off the usual price of $780. A great price for a remarkably powerful productivity device that also includes a touchscreen interface, this is sure to help anyone looking to work on the move from people working from home to students at college. Here’s why it’s worth it.
Digital Trends
Hurry — Dell XPS 13 is $550 off in Dell’s monster clearance sale
One of the best laptop deals today is on one of our very favorite laptops right now. Over at Dell, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 laptop for $900 saving you a huge $550 off the usual price of $1,450. It’s a fantastic laptop so if you’re in the market for one of the best, hit the button below to buy it. Or read on to see why you need it in your life. Remember — this deal won’t stick around forever.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto G72 is tipped to drop 5G in favor of some updated specs and higher-end looks
OnLeaks and PriceBaba have partnered once again to present a collection of renders that, as the leakers claim, show an immediate successor for the Motorola Moto G71. Then again, one would hardly know the smartphone is supposedly a mid-ranger, as it seems to have borrowed design cues from much more premium new devices from the same brand.
Digital Trends
Amazon announces Prime Early Access Sale with huge savings
After months of speculation, Amazon has confirmed that it is holding a second two-day sale this year in the form of the Prime Early Access Sale. Much like Prime Day deals, it will feature a range of deals exclusively for Amazon Prime Day members. It will take place on October 11 and 12.
msn.com
Peanut butter milkshakes are easy-to-swallow choice for seniors
For seniors with chewing, swallowing or appetite problems, milkshakes can be an excellent vehicle to encourage food consumption. This peanut butter milkshake is a great option for most seniors and can be easily adapted to their taste preferences and nutrient needs. While still a sweet delight, this milkshake uses a...
This Under-$30 Rolling Cart Fits In the Smallest Spaces and Creates Extra Storage Out of Thin Air
Nikol Slatinska is an intern for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn. published Yesterday. We independently select these products—if you buy from one...
Digital Trends
Get this 17-inch HP laptop with Windows 11 for $320 today
If you’re looking for an affordable computer that you can rely on for your daily tasks, but most laptop deals that you see are still beyond your budget, you should turn your attention to HP’s offer for the HP 17 Laptop. The device is yours for just $320, after a $170 discount to its original price of $490. A lot of shoppers are searching for a cheap but dependable laptop, so before everyone beats you to the punch, you should hurry up and take advantage of this bargain.
laptopmag.com
Galaxy Tab A7 Lite just hit $109 — a record price low for Samsung's budget tablet
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite budget-friendly tablet is cheaper than ever right now. If you want to buy a tablet and can't afford to wait for Amazon's second Prime Day, here's a deal for you. Currently, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is on sale for $109 (opens in new tab)...
Digital Trends
Flash deal drops this 15-inch Dell laptop to just $250
If you’re looking for one of the cheapest laptop deals around, you’re going to love the offer we’ve just spotted on this Dell Inspiron 15 laptop at Dell. Normally priced at $300, it’s down to just $250 for a limited time only. Already a great value, bringing it down to $250 has made it even more appealing. This is the kind of price you’d normally pay for a Chromebook so snapping up a Windows 11 system for this much is great. Let’s take a deeper look at why you need the Dell Inspiron 15.
goodmorningamerica.com
Ulta Beauty Fall Haul Sale 2022: Snag up to 50% off Morphe, NYX, Revlon and more
Fall is in the air, and Ulta Beauty is celebrating the new season with an amazing sale. Who doesn't love that?. The mega-beauty retailer has rolled out its Fall Haul Event, and it's truly one you don't want to miss out on. This year's sale runs for 21 days starting...
goodmorningamerica.com
'GMA' Deals & Steals on fall fashion and skin care
Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on fall fashion and skin care. You can score big savings on products from brands such as COCO + CARMEN, Kate Somerville, YUMMIE and more. The deals start at just $3 and are up to 79% off. Find all of Tory's Deals...
Vera Bradley Launches Footwear Line of Lightweight, Slip-on Shoes
Vera Bradley Inc. is making a deeper investment into footwear. The company, which operates the handbags, luggage and accessories brand Vera Bradley and jewelry brand Pura Vida, on Friday unveiled the launch of its VB Cloud Footwear collection, which will live under the Vera Bradley brand. Vera Bradley previously featured slippers and flip-flops on its website, though this collection is its first full-fledged shoe line. The new products, designed in a slip-on form, are meant to be a cross between functional and fashionable. Four different styles are available in solid colors or prints. The shoes, which were designed based on feedback from Vera...
Short Takes: Why Blundstone Boots Are Having a Culinary Moment, ‘Always Athleta’ Launches
Farm Friends: Though an Australian brand that’s been around since 1870, Blundstone’s workwear boots are finding a friend in farming and the culinary community lately. Through the Blundstone x Brooklyn Grange partnership (an organic rooftop farm in Brooklyn, New York), Blundstone funds the growth of dedicated farm space in the city so community-based organizations — among them Brooklyn Rescue Mission, Fig and Playground Youth — can grow healthy food.More from WWDFall 2019 Accessories Roundup: The Best Bags, Boots, Jewelry and More from Fashion WeekThe Best Boots for Fall 2017: Booties, Knee-High, and MoreSaint Laurent RTW Spring 2023 Located in Sunset Park, Brooklyn...
Digital Trends
Lenovo’s ThinkVision ultrawide curved monitor is 40% off today
The Lenovo ThinkVision T34w-20 curved ultrawide monitor is the perfect addition to your computer setup, whether you’re looking for monitor deals or gaming monitor deals. It’s an even more attractive option because Lenovo has slashed its price by $335, bringing it down by 40% to a more affordable $499 from its original price of $834. This offer will surely attract a lot of attention, so you might want to hurry and avail it before other shoppers get all the stock.
Comments / 0