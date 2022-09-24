Deaf Mountain Climbers Inspire Students

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Scott Lehmann and Shayna Unger climbed the tallest mountain in North America and now are inspiring students.

This morning at 8 A.M. the two spoke to students at R-5 High School in the D51 district about their journey to the top of Mt. Denali–20,000ft in the Alaskan air.

“Often hearing people will look at a deaf person and they’ll go awe, you’re deaf it’s not safe for you on the mountain,” signed Lehmann.

But they overcame their doubters and the mountain and want others to do the same. “So often we think that we just can’t do it because there are too many barriers,” singed Unger, “And so often people just give up and I’m like no! You just have to figure it out.”

To learn more about Scott and Shayna’s mountain climbing adventures visit their Facebook page or their Instagram @Scottandshayna.

