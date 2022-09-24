ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Deaf Mountain Climbers Inspire Students

By Michael Logerwell
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49G5r5_0i8c9xQV00

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Scott Lehmann and Shayna Unger climbed the tallest mountain in North America and now are inspiring students.

This morning at 8 A.M. the two spoke to students at R-5 High School in the D51 district about their journey to the top of Mt. Denali–20,000ft in the Alaskan air.

“Often hearing people will look at a deaf person and they’ll go awe, you’re deaf it’s not safe for you on the mountain,” signed Lehmann.

But they overcame their doubters and the mountain and want others to do the same. “So often we think that we just can’t do it because there are too many barriers,” singed Unger, “And so often people just give up and I’m like no! You just have to figure it out.”

To learn more about Scott and Shayna’s mountain climbing adventures visit their Facebook page or their Instagram @Scottandshayna.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

50 Years for Fuita’s Class of 1972

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Last weekend, the Fruita Monument High School Class of 1972 held a reunion.Back in 1972, Fruita was a brand-new school, and the class of 1972 was the first to go all the way through and graduate. Those were the days of open concept classrooms and 25-minute learning modules. Reunion organizers […]
FRUITA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Grand Junction, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KREX

Local Celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month

On Saturday September 24, Hispanic Heritage Month will have its celebration at the CMU Plaza from 2:00pm to 6:00pm; bringing our community together to honor the contributions made by Hispanics to America, helping it shape into the great country it is today.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Outdoor#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Deaf People#Mountain Climbing#Climbers#R 5 High School#Alaskan#Nexstar Media Inc
KREX

Colorado Mesa Men squeak out a tie

Colorado Mesa had a tough time with the University of Colorado - Colorado Springs. CMU went 88 minutes without a goal. But Shane Bryan found the back of the net with just under 2 minutes to go. What looked like it would be a loss for the Mavericks, turned into a 1-1 tie.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
KREX

Grand Junction blanks Montrose

Grand Junction, CO (KREX) – The Grand Junction Tigers shut out the Montrose Red Hawks, 4-0. The Tigers scored one goal in the first and stayed on the attack in the second half with three goals. The Tigers played in the Red Hawks zone all game long. Andres Hernandez and Miller Jones both had goals […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Fruita comes up short against Frederick

Fruita faced off against the Frederick Golden Eagles. The Golden Eagles were ranked in the top 8 in Class 4A. They came in with a 13-1 record. Fruita had them down 5-3 in the very last inning but they couldn't hold the lead. Frederick was able to score 2 runs in the top of the 7th inning and force extras. Frederick would later bust through in the 9th inning and hold on for the 6-5 win.
FRUITA, CO
KREX

KREX

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy