Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually GoBrooklyn LassiterNew York City, NY
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
New York Mayor Believes There Could be 75,000 Migrants as Tent City is CreatedTom HandyNew York City, NY
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Opinion: Monmouth County Car Thefts Are A Sign Of Failed Crime PolicyOssiana TepfenhartMonmouth County, NJ
Related
Mayor Bhalla’s City Council Voting Block Chose Cannabis Over Kids
The City Council has let the Hoboken residents know in a 5-4 vote that having a cannabis dispensary approximately 200 feet from two schools is no big deal. The decision was made before anyone entered the Council Chambers despite compelling public comments and concerns. The City Council never addressed ANY of the resident’s legitimate concerns which centered around child/school safety and community benefits, instead the Council gave nonsensical statements that they believed gave them cover for approving Blue Violets Dispensary.
Bayonne appoints new Business Administrator and Municipal Services Director
Bayonne has a new Business Administrator and Municipal Services Director, effective October 1, and the appointments were not without controversy. Donna Russo was appointed as Business Administrator. The City Council voted to approve a resolution authorizing her appointment by Mayor James Davis at the September 21 meeting. Russo had been...
jerseydigs.com
Greenville Resident Warns Future Homeowners in Jersey City to Make Sure Parking is Legal
When Aretha Busby and her fiancé were looking for a home last year in Jersey City, one of the must-haves on her list was off-street parking. “We need to come and go,” said Busby, a realtor. The couple settled on a home in Greenville with a carport...
theobserver.com
One lane in each direction on Newark-JC Turnpike to be closed through Nov. 15, NJDOT says
Well, this stinks, especially if you commute from Harrison and Kearny to Jersey City and beyond via Harrison Avenue. One lane in both directions on CR 508, aka the Newark-Jersey City Turnpike, aka Harrison Avenue, between I-280 and Route 7 will be closed until Nov. 15, 2022, the NJ Department of Transportation said today. The closure is necessary as part of NJTRANSIT’s Portal North Bridge project. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and consider an alternate route.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bayonne moves forward with plans for industrial redevelopment at Constable Hook
Bayonne has withdrawn a resolution and approved another and laid the groundwork for the redevelopment of the ages-old Constable Hook, the largest industrial area in the city. The city is considering implementing an industrial redevelopment plan. Before that can happen, the city must initiate a study of the over 1,100 acre area on the east side of the city, the first step in the process.
Davis endorses ‘Voices for Progress’ slate in Bayonne school board election
Mayor James Davis has endorsed the “Voices for Progress” slate in the upcoming Bayonne Board of Education election on Tuesday, November 8. Three seats on the board are available for a term of three years each, as the terms of Trustees Lisa Burke, Jan Patrick Egan, and Denis Wilbeck are expiring and they are not running for re-election. A fourth seat up for grabs for a term of one year belongs to Trustee Hector Gonzalez, who is running for re-election to finish out the term expiring in 2023 belonging to former Trustee Dave “Doc” Watson, who Gonzalez was appointed to replace in January of this year following Watson’s resignation.
Bayonne further restricts cannabis locations
Bayonne has again passed new regulations for the local cannabis industry, the time pertaining to the application process for licenses and the location of establishments. The City Council adopted two ordinances at its September 21 meeting after being introduced in August. For more information on the changes, read past reporting by the Bayonne Community News at: hudsonreporter.com/2022/09/01/bayonne-proposes-further-amendments-to-cannabis-regulations.
Bayonne hospital eminent domain ordinances withdrawn by council
The Bayonne City Council has withdrawn ordinances that would use eminent domain to condemn the land of Bayonne Medical Center while a battle continues between entities to operate the hospital. The measure is intended to assist BMC Hospital, LLC, the chosen successor to operate Bayonne Medical Center by current operator...
IN THIS ARTICLE
jcitytimes.com
Upscale Cannabis Comes to Jersey City
If all goes according to schedule, a high-end cannabis dispensary will open next spring on a rowdy section of Christopher Columbus Drive downtown. The brainchild of Jersey City native Julissa Bonilla, Cannaboutique will occupy a 2,500-square-foot space directly across from the LGBTQ bar Six26 and two doors away from a seedy late-night liquor store.
Bayonne council postpones excluding homing pigeons from farm animal ban
Bayonne has postponed its proposed farm animal ban, contemplating an amendment to exclude homing pigeons after the last owner of the birds in the city spoke out. However, the City Council may also introduce an entirely new ordinance instead, but the details are not worked out yet, officials said. Farm...
roi-nj.com
Jersey City ranks well among areas experiencing thriving apartment construction
Every major city around the county has been working toward revamping its urban core to house more residents, but few have done it better than Jersey City. In fact, Jersey City is the downtown multifamily construction champion of the East Coast, with the 8th-most impressive transformation of the decade. According...
njbmagazine.com
Former Ballantine Brewery in Newark at Full Occupancy
NAI James E. Hanson announces a lease expansion for 21,001 square feet of industrial space at Ballantine Industrial Center located at 397-447 Ferry Street in Newark. The firm represented both the landlord, Turnbridge Equities, and the tenant, Eli Fashion, in the transaction. Eli Fashion, Inc. is a fabric, garment, shoe,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ignitable material from former tenant allegedly started latest Chambord fire
Firefighters were called to respond to another fire that ignited again at the Chambord site in southwest Hoboken on Sept. 26, and had allegedly started from ignitable material from a former tenant, according to people overseeing the site’s redevelopment. The Hoboken Fire Department was alerted to a two-alarm fire...
nypressnews.com
NYC Mayor Adams’ migrant tent camp plan panned by Bronx BP Vanessa Gibson: ‘Not the ideal location’
Mayor Adams’ plan to house hundreds of Latin American migrants in tents in a Bronx parking lot drew skepticism Monday from the Boogie Down’s borough president, who charged that the site is not suitable for several reasons. The BP, Vanessa Gibson, said she’s concerned that the parking lot...
Blue Violets cannabis dispensary gets full Hoboken approval
“Mark my words, if you approve this tonight, you’re making a serious mistake,” said resident Mary Ondrejka. “I’m not making a joke of this, this is horrible,” said resident Mary Naddeo. “If you let this go through, you’re gonna regret it.”. “I am worried...
Food giveaways planned across Hudson County this week
A number of Hudson County municipalities are giving away food to those in need this week, including West New York, Bayonne, and North Bergen. West New York will hold a food drive for residents on Tuesday, September 27. The event is part of efforts by Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman, and the West New York Board of Commissioners to ensure residents have access to the food they need.
Woman struck, killed by NJ Transit in Bergen County
A woman was killed late Monday when she was struck by an out-of-service New Jersey Transit train in Bergen County, authorities said. The train, which carried no passengers, struck the woman about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman.
Boulevard East bike lanes: Weehawken open to idea, but what about West New York and North Bergen?
When advocates in Weehawken started pushing to prioritize bike lanes in Hudson County’s redesign of busy Boulevard East, they specifically called for the kind that is considered the safest: protected lanes, sandwiched between the sidewalk and parked cars. Mayor Richard Turner had shut down the idea of a bike...
essexnewsdaily.com
Baraka appoints Crystal Rosa as communications director
NEWARK, NJ — Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced Sept. 20 that Crystal Rosa has been appointed communications director for the city of Newark. Rosa has been serving as the city’s press secretary for the past four years and will continue to do so. “Ms. Rosa has been...
33 caught in warrant sweep by Hudson County Sheriff’s Office
Nearly three dozen people, including two wanted in aggravated assaults and another in a sexual assault, were arrested by Hudson County Sheriff’s officers during a warrant sweep. Led by Sheriff Frank X. Schillari, the arrests on Saturday were part of the HCSO’s “Operation Fall Sweep.”. “Taking these...
Hudson Reporter
Jersey City, NJ
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jerseyhttps://hudsonreporter.com/
Comments / 2