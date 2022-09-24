ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hudson Reporter

Mayor Bhalla’s City Council Voting Block Chose Cannabis Over Kids

The City Council has let the Hoboken residents know in a 5-4 vote that having a cannabis dispensary approximately 200 feet from two schools is no big deal. The decision was made before anyone entered the Council Chambers despite compelling public comments and concerns. The City Council never addressed ANY of the resident’s legitimate concerns which centered around child/school safety and community benefits, instead the Council gave nonsensical statements that they believed gave them cover for approving Blue Violets Dispensary.
HOBOKEN, NJ
theobserver.com

One lane in each direction on Newark-JC Turnpike to be closed through Nov. 15, NJDOT says

Well, this stinks, especially if you commute from Harrison and Kearny to Jersey City and beyond via Harrison Avenue. One lane in both directions on CR 508, aka the Newark-Jersey City Turnpike, aka Harrison Avenue, between I-280 and Route 7 will be closed until Nov. 15, 2022, the NJ Department of Transportation said today. The closure is necessary as part of NJTRANSIT’s Portal North Bridge project. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and consider an alternate route.
KEARNY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hoboken, NJ
Government
City
Madison, NJ
City
Hoboken, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne moves forward with plans for industrial redevelopment at Constable Hook

Bayonne has withdrawn a resolution and approved another and laid the groundwork for the redevelopment of the ages-old Constable Hook, the largest industrial area in the city. The city is considering implementing an industrial redevelopment plan. Before that can happen, the city must initiate a study of the over 1,100 acre area on the east side of the city, the first step in the process.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Davis endorses ‘Voices for Progress’ slate in Bayonne school board election

Mayor James Davis has endorsed the “Voices for Progress” slate in the upcoming Bayonne Board of Education election on Tuesday, November 8. Three seats on the board are available for a term of three years each, as the terms of Trustees Lisa Burke, Jan Patrick Egan, and Denis Wilbeck are expiring and they are not running for re-election. A fourth seat up for grabs for a term of one year belongs to Trustee Hector Gonzalez, who is running for re-election to finish out the term expiring in 2023 belonging to former Trustee Dave “Doc” Watson, who Gonzalez was appointed to replace in January of this year following Watson’s resignation.
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne further restricts cannabis locations

Bayonne has again passed new regulations for the local cannabis industry, the time pertaining to the application process for licenses and the location of establishments. The City Council adopted two ordinances at its September 21 meeting after being introduced in August. For more information on the changes, read past reporting by the Bayonne Community News at: hudsonreporter.com/2022/09/01/bayonne-proposes-further-amendments-to-cannabis-regulations.
BAYONNE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Infrastructure#Bonding#Hoboken City Council#The City Council#Castle Point
jcitytimes.com

Upscale Cannabis Comes to Jersey City

If all goes according to schedule, a high-end cannabis dispensary will open next spring on a rowdy section of Christopher Columbus Drive downtown. The brainchild of Jersey City native Julissa Bonilla, Cannaboutique will occupy a 2,500-square-foot space directly across from the LGBTQ bar Six26 and two doors away from a seedy late-night liquor store.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
njbmagazine.com

Former Ballantine Brewery in Newark at Full Occupancy

NAI James E. Hanson announces a lease expansion for 21,001 square feet of industrial space at Ballantine Industrial Center located at 397-447 Ferry Street in Newark. The firm represented both the landlord, Turnbridge Equities, and the tenant, Eli Fashion, in the transaction. Eli Fashion, Inc. is a fabric, garment, shoe,...
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Hudson Reporter

Food giveaways planned across Hudson County this week

A number of Hudson County municipalities are giving away food to those in need this week, including West New York, Bayonne, and North Bergen. West New York will hold a food drive for residents on Tuesday, September 27. The event is part of efforts by Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman, and the West New York Board of Commissioners to ensure residents have access to the food they need.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Woman struck, killed by NJ Transit in Bergen County

A woman was killed late Monday when she was struck by an out-of-service New Jersey Transit train in Bergen County, authorities said. The train, which carried no passengers, struck the woman about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Baraka appoints Crystal Rosa as communications director

NEWARK, NJ — Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced Sept. 20 that Crystal Rosa has been appointed communications director for the city of Newark. Rosa has been serving as the city’s press secretary for the past four years and will continue to do so. “Ms. Rosa has been...
NEWARK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

 https://hudsonreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy