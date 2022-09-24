Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yourbigsky.com
YourBigSky weather September 27: Perfect Autumn day
The NWS is forecasting a gorgeous autumn day with temperatures in the 80’s. We’re in for a change later this week. Today-Thursday will be warm with highs in 70s-80s. Showers and thunderstorms develop west of Billings Thursday afternoon then showers expand over whole area Thursday night through Sunday.
yourbigsky.com
When will it freeze in the Billings area?
While temperatures across Montana are relatively warm this week, temperatures will start to cool. So when are meteorologists predicting the first freeze for south central and southeast Montana?. The National Weather Service in Billings released the probabilities for when the first frost, freeze, and hard freeze will hit portions of...
KULR8
Hydrocarbon spill causing temporary closure on Wicks and Main in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Crews are cleaning up a hydrocarbon spill that is causing a closure to Wicks and Main through 1:30 p.m. Monday. The Billings City Government said via Facebook Billings Fire Department and street crews are cleaning up the spill.
yourbigsky.com
New Billings Underpass Avenue project starts in 2023
A new construction project for Underpass Avenue in south central Billings, Montana, beginning in spring 2023, aims to improve traffic operations and safety at two intersections. The Underpass Avenue – Billings project will include the reconstruction of two intersections: 6 Street West and Underpass and State Avenue. Lisa Olmstead,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
What's your favorite to thing to order when you go out? If the answer is steak with some nice cooked vegetables on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Here are the three steakhouses in Montana.
Update: Missing kayaker found safe in Rosebud County
Larry Grine of Arizona was identified in the Laurel area on Sept. 16-17 through his cell phone. On Sept. 20, he was identified by cell phone near the Gritty Stone Fishing Access point near Worden.
yourbigsky.com
Carbon dioxide shortage: Is it affecting Montana breweries?
You may have heard that a carbon dioxide shortage in the U.S. is impacting breweries across the nation. But has it affected any breweries in Montana? That is what yourbigsky aims to find out. We spoke with several local breweries in Billings to see if the carbon dioxide shortage has impacted them.
yourbigsky.com
Child on bike possibly hit by car 1500 block Central Avenue
Update Tuesday, September 27, 2022 8:30am: Police confirm a child was hit by a car at 16th and Central but does not have life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Drivers still being asked to slow down in area. Billings Fire and the BPD are on scene of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Billings winery offers unique experience
Winemakers struggle cultivating their wine grape crops in Montana due to our harsh winter temperatures
Major commercial developments key to continued Billings West End growth
Billings' West End is littered with construction these days, but some of it is causing more excitement than frustration.
yourbigsky.com
What’s new at NOVA in Billings?
The NOVA Center for the Performing Arts is currently in its 10th season with ten exciting shows that are a must-see! Each performance NOVA puts on runs Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm, with a matinee at 2 pm on Sunday. The center wrapped their show Tinkerbell this past weekend,...
Tri-City Herald
Teen drowns when car careens off road and flips on its roof in water, Montana cops say
A teen driver drowned after his car went off the road, flipped and landed on its roof in water, Montana officials told news outlets. Marshall Tucker Edwards, a 16-year-old from Park City, died in the crash Tuesday, Sept 20, Montana Highway Patrol told KTVQ. The teen was driving a Honda...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One Shot, One Hit By a Car in Downtown Billings Near Daisy Dukes
Tonight, around 7:45 PM, Billings Police were dispatched to the 300 block of North Broadway in Downtown Billings. A 27 year old male was shot inside a vehicle, which then struck a 30 year old male bicyclist on the street. Both were transported to a local hospital, which was not...
KULR8
Billings police respond to two separate incidents early Saturday morning
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police responded to two separate incidents in the early hours of Saturday morning. Just before 1:00 am, a robbery took place near the 2500 block of 1st N. A suspect entered the business, stole a person's phone and threatened to harm them. The male suspect was...
Charming Little Billings Church Abandoned for Years. What’s Up?
Every time I drive by, I wonder. Longtime locals remember when 24th St West was pretty much the western edge of Billings. Sure, a few subdivisions began popping up along 32nd St West forty years ago, but until the last couple of decades, things were basically "country" a mile west from 24th Street.
KULR8
Bicyclist struck by car after driver was shot on N Broadway in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A man hit a bicyclist after being shot inside a vehicle on N Broadway in Billings Saturday evening. According to the Billings Police Department, the incident happened around 7:47 pm. Both individuals were taken to the hospital. The 27-year-old driver reportedly had critical injuries and the 30-year-old...
yourbigsky.com
New NaNoWriMo prep series at Billings Public Library
The Billings Public Library announced their new NaNoWriMo Prep series designed to prepare for the National Novel Writing Month in November by providing writing strategies, workshop exercises, and practical advice. The program is perfect for experienced writers who are WriMo members or those who want tips for stronger writing for...
Which City in the US is the Most Depressed? Hint: It’s in Montana
The quality of mental health in Montana is notoriously terrible. I've covered the terrible state of our mental health before, so it didn't surprise me when I found out about this study from CEUFast.com which put Billings at the top of their list of U.S. cities with the largest percentage of depressed citizens. Number one out of hundreds of cities in the nation is normally great, but in this situation, it's terrifying.
yourbigsky.com
BPD asking public to be careful on Rims
The Billings police department is asking the public to keep their eyes open when approaching the Rims area. There have been more cars parked there for longer periods of time and those people may be inhabiting their vehicles. There was shooting involving two teenagers in the rims two weekends ago and the BOD wants to make sure the public us aware this may not be the best time to sit at the top of the rims for a scenic view.
Comments / 0