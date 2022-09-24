ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

yourbigsky.com

YourBigSky weather September 27: Perfect Autumn day

The NWS is forecasting a gorgeous autumn day with temperatures in the 80’s. We’re in for a change later this week. Today-Thursday will be warm with highs in 70s-80s. Showers and thunderstorms develop west of Billings Thursday afternoon then showers expand over whole area Thursday night through Sunday.
yourbigsky.com

When will it freeze in the Billings area?

While temperatures across Montana are relatively warm this week, temperatures will start to cool. So when are meteorologists predicting the first freeze for south central and southeast Montana?. The National Weather Service in Billings released the probabilities for when the first frost, freeze, and hard freeze will hit portions of...
yourbigsky.com

New Billings Underpass Avenue project starts in 2023

A new construction project for Underpass Avenue in south central Billings, Montana, beginning in spring 2023, aims to improve traffic operations and safety at two intersections. The Underpass Avenue – Billings project will include the reconstruction of two intersections: 6 Street West and Underpass and State Avenue. Lisa Olmstead,...
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Montana

What's your favorite to thing to order when you go out? If the answer is steak with some nice cooked vegetables on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Here are the three steakhouses in Montana.
yourbigsky.com

Carbon dioxide shortage: Is it affecting Montana breweries?

You may have heard that a carbon dioxide shortage in the U.S. is impacting breweries across the nation. But has it affected any breweries in Montana? That is what yourbigsky aims to find out. We spoke with several local breweries in Billings to see if the carbon dioxide shortage has impacted them.
yourbigsky.com

Child on bike possibly hit by car 1500 block Central Avenue

Update Tuesday, September 27, 2022 8:30am: Police confirm a child was hit by a car at 16th and Central but does not have life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Drivers still being asked to slow down in area. Billings Fire and the BPD are on scene of...
yourbigsky.com

What’s new at NOVA in Billings?

The NOVA Center for the Performing Arts is currently in its 10th season with ten exciting shows that are a must-see! Each performance NOVA puts on runs Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm, with a matinee at 2 pm on Sunday. The center wrapped their show Tinkerbell this past weekend,...
KULR8

Bicyclist struck by car after driver was shot on N Broadway in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A man hit a bicyclist after being shot inside a vehicle on N Broadway in Billings Saturday evening. According to the Billings Police Department, the incident happened around 7:47 pm. Both individuals were taken to the hospital. The 27-year-old driver reportedly had critical injuries and the 30-year-old...
yourbigsky.com

New NaNoWriMo prep series at Billings Public Library

The Billings Public Library announced their new NaNoWriMo Prep series designed to prepare for the National Novel Writing Month in November by providing writing strategies, workshop exercises, and practical advice. The program is perfect for experienced writers who are WriMo members or those who want tips for stronger writing for...
Cat Country 102.9

Which City in the US is the Most Depressed? Hint: It’s in Montana

The quality of mental health in Montana is notoriously terrible. I've covered the terrible state of our mental health before, so it didn't surprise me when I found out about this study from CEUFast.com which put Billings at the top of their list of U.S. cities with the largest percentage of depressed citizens. Number one out of hundreds of cities in the nation is normally great, but in this situation, it's terrifying.
yourbigsky.com

BPD asking public to be careful on Rims

The Billings police department is asking the public to keep their eyes open when approaching the Rims area. There have been more cars parked there for longer periods of time and those people may be inhabiting their vehicles. There was shooting involving two teenagers in the rims two weekends ago and the BOD wants to make sure the public us aware this may not be the best time to sit at the top of the rims for a scenic view.
