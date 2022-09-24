Read full article on original website
Portion of downtown Louisville streets to be shut down due to sewer line repairs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Drivers in downtown Louisville will have to take a detour this week thanks to a sewer line break. The Metropolitan Sewer District said they recently discovered some problems with a clay pipe near Third Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard. So, starting Monday morning, Third Street will...
Study: Aging traffic signals driving up cost of potential one-way conversions in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new study looking at converting Second and Third streets to two-way traffic found it will come with a hefty price tag due to aging street signals. Stantec completed the study for converting First Street to two-way traffic in 2009. The company was again commissioned to look at Second and Third Streets at the request of Metro Council President David James, who represents Old Louisville.
LFD: Fire destroys vacant building in Portland, damages 3 other homes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A large fire did damage on a street in the Portland neighborhood, according to the Louisville Fire Department. Around 5 a.m., LFD firefighters were dispatched to a blaze at a vacant building in the 2700 block of Slevin Street. They found a heavy fire when they...
Street closures for St. James Court Art Show start Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the most popular art shows in Louisville is making its return this weekend, which means road closures. St. James Art Show starts on Friday and runs through Sunday, but road closures for the event will start early Thursday morning. Watch the unveiling of this...
Church in east Louisville holding diaper drive Wednesday to help those in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Saint Bernadette Church wants to help relieve the need for diapers on Louisville's low-income and impoverished families. To do so, they're asking the community to come out and support their "Stuff the Truck" event for Diaper Need Awareness Week. The event will be taking place Wednesday...
Indiana investing nearly $100 million on statewide electric vehicle charging network
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is going to invest nearly $100 million on a statewide electric vehicle charging network. The Federal Highway Administration approved the state's plan to use federal funding for the project. Indiana will build at least 44 charging stations, including off of Interstate-64 in Floyd County and Interstate-65...
Louisville organization WaterStep stands ready to assist those impacted by Hurricane Ian
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Volunteers at a Louisville-based nonprofit are working to help people in the path of Hurricane Ian as it bears down on Florida. WaterStep is building water treatment and bleach-making equipment that will be used for future natural disasters. It already has equipment ready to go, if...
Weekly weather planner: First full week of autumn in Louisville to be cool, dry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fall arrived at 9:04 p.m. last Thursday, and the cool air came along with it. Another shot of cool air is expected this week with some chilly overnight lows expected. A strong trough (large dip in the jet stream) will be the dominant factor this week, helping to keep temperatures below average. Our normal high and low temperature this time of year is 79 degrees and 58 degrees.
Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
LG&E increasing assistance to help more families this winter
Louisville Gas & Electric is working with local organizations to help people pay their heating bills this winter. Wholesale natural gas prices are expected to be higher this winter compared to the same time last year. To help families, LG&E will increase its matching fund for Community Winterhelp by $200,000.
Butchertown bar, music venue closes abruptly after just a year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — Against the Grain has closed the doors of one of its newer concepts,according to Louisville Business First. The Louisville brewery opened The Whirling Tiger, located at 1335 Story Ave., last November. It announced the closure of the bar and music venue via social media Tuesday evening.
Farm near La Grange opens pumpkin patch, corn maze, hay bale trail for fall
SMITHFIELD, Ky. — Jericho Farmhouse in Henry County launched its Fall activities for the season. The farm is on Old Jericho Road in Smithfield just five minutes from Downtown La Grange. There is a two-acre U-Pick pumpkin patch with a variety of pumpkins and gourds of all shapes and...
New Ford truck debuting in Louisville, and it's getting its own day and KFC bucket
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new Ford truck is debuting in Louisville and it's getting quite the celebration. The new 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty will be unveiled Tuesday night at Churchill Downs. Gov. Andy Beshear is also proclaiming the day "KenTRUCKy Day" to "celebrate Ford’s 109-year history in the...
Waverly Hills haunted house open this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's most famous haunted grounds is opening its haunted house this weekend. Waverly Hills' haunted house will begin tours for the Halloween season starting this Friday. Watch our previous coverage of the haunted sanatorium in the player above. This isn't the full tour of...
Louisville developer reworking hotel plans into dance hall concept in Highlands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A local developer has new plans for a former hotel project in the Highlands,according to Louisville Business First. This month, Utopia Ventures submitted revised plans to the Louisville Metro Government for the property. The new project, yet to be named, is a bar venue with lounge seating, a dance floor and an outdoor game yard.
Ford investing $700 million, creating 500 new jobs at Louisville assembly plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ford Kentucky Truck Plant is getting a huge investment that will create several new jobs. On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear held a news conference in which it was announced that Ford Motor Co. is investing $700 million in the plant. This move is set to...
Louisville mayoral forum, part 2: How to bring more people back downtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When it comes to bringing people back to downtown Louisville, the two major-party mayoral candidates have similar talking points. Both talk about safety. Both praise the potential of the central business district in the post-pandemic world. But listen closely, and you'll notice subtle differences between Republican...
$2 million Powerball ticket sold in southern Indiana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Check your tickets! Indiana has some big Powerball winners from over the weekend. In the player above, attorney advises lottery winners what to do after they've won. According to Hoosier Lottery, five Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $2 million were sold on Saturday. One...
Louisville-area startup to expand headquarters, add 175 jobs
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Haley Cawthon) — A fast-growing startup will establish an expanded headquarters in the Louisville region,according to Louisville Business First. RxLightning expects to add up to 175 new jobs over several years in New Albany, Indiana, paying nearly twice the average wage in Floyd County, according to a news release. The company will invest heavily in software, hardware and more in a three-story historic building at 227 Pearl St., at the corner of Market and Pearl streets.
This Louisville-area suburb is among the top 20 in the nation, report says
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (Haley Cawthon) — A Southern Indiana town just 10 miles north of Downtown Louisville is one of the best suburbs in the U.S.,according to Louisville Business First's reporting on a recent study. Watch WLKY's coverage in the player up top. Sellersburg, Indiana, came in at No. 19...
