Jefferson County, KY

Study: Aging traffic signals driving up cost of potential one-way conversions in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new study looking at converting Second and Third streets to two-way traffic found it will come with a hefty price tag due to aging street signals. Stantec completed the study for converting First Street to two-way traffic in 2009. The company was again commissioned to look at Second and Third Streets at the request of Metro Council President David James, who represents Old Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Street closures for St. James Court Art Show start Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the most popular art shows in Louisville is making its return this weekend, which means road closures. St. James Art Show starts on Friday and runs through Sunday, but road closures for the event will start early Thursday morning. Watch the unveiling of this...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Jefferson County, KY
Jefferson County, KY
Louisville, KY
Weekly weather planner: First full week of autumn in Louisville to be cool, dry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fall arrived at 9:04 p.m. last Thursday, and the cool air came along with it. Another shot of cool air is expected this week with some chilly overnight lows expected. A strong trough (large dip in the jet stream) will be the dominant factor this week, helping to keep temperatures below average. Our normal high and low temperature this time of year is 79 degrees and 58 degrees.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Gene Snyder
Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LG&E increasing assistance to help more families this winter

Louisville Gas & Electric is working with local organizations to help people pay their heating bills this winter. Wholesale natural gas prices are expected to be higher this winter compared to the same time last year. To help families, LG&E will increase its matching fund for Community Winterhelp by $200,000.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Butchertown bar, music venue closes abruptly after just a year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — Against the Grain has closed the doors of one of its newer concepts,according to Louisville Business First. The Louisville brewery opened The Whirling Tiger, located at 1335 Story Ave., last November. It announced the closure of the bar and music venue via social media Tuesday evening.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Waverly Hills haunted house open this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's most famous haunted grounds is opening its haunted house this weekend. Waverly Hills' haunted house will begin tours for the Halloween season starting this Friday. Watch our previous coverage of the haunted sanatorium in the player above. This isn't the full tour of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville developer reworking hotel plans into dance hall concept in Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A local developer has new plans for a former hotel project in the Highlands,according to Louisville Business First. This month, Utopia Ventures submitted revised plans to the Louisville Metro Government for the property. The new project, yet to be named, is a bar venue with lounge seating, a dance floor and an outdoor game yard.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville mayoral forum, part 2: How to bring more people back downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When it comes to bringing people back to downtown Louisville, the two major-party mayoral candidates have similar talking points. Both talk about safety. Both praise the potential of the central business district in the post-pandemic world. But listen closely, and you'll notice subtle differences between Republican...
LOUISVILLE, KY
$2 million Powerball ticket sold in southern Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Check your tickets! Indiana has some big Powerball winners from over the weekend. In the player above, attorney advises lottery winners what to do after they've won. According to Hoosier Lottery, five Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $2 million were sold on Saturday. One...
INDIANA STATE
Louisville-area startup to expand headquarters, add 175 jobs

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Haley Cawthon) — A fast-growing startup will establish an expanded headquarters in the Louisville region,according to Louisville Business First. RxLightning expects to add up to 175 new jobs over several years in New Albany, Indiana, paying nearly twice the average wage in Floyd County, according to a news release. The company will invest heavily in software, hardware and more in a three-story historic building at 227 Pearl St., at the corner of Market and Pearl streets.
NEW ALBANY, IN

