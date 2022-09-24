Pedal the Cause has raised $3 million

ST. LOUIS — Pedal the Cause returns for its 13th year with a weekend of fun at the Chesterfield Mall. The weekend offers amazing food, live entertainment, and more.

As of Friday, Sept. 23, the community has raised more than $3 million and counting. Fundraising continues through Oct. 31.

100% of the funds raised support research at Siteman Cancer Center and Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

More than 3,000 participants are registered for this weekend’s events. And, for the first time since 2019, Taste the Cause, featuring 12 top St. Louis restaurants, and the Inspirational Program return in person.

From 6 – 10 a.m., there’s a breakfast bar sponsored by Companion and Kaldi’s Coffee. Bicyclists pick up their packets and take care of bike maintenance and rental.

Rides leave from Chesterfield Mall at 7 a.m. from 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be a post-ride lunch and music. Pedal the Cause provides critical funding for cancer research at Siteman Cancer Center and Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital through this annual cycling challenge.

Thousands of riders take part each year. It was founded in 2009 and supports 194 projects. These projects often produce groundbreaking results that lead to new treatments and cures, preventions, and early detection diagnostics.

