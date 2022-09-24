ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camilla, GA

Bishop announces $13.7 million Capital Investment funds for Camilla

By From staff reports
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr. announced this week that Camilla Bancshares Inc. in Camilla will receive $13,708,000 from the U.S. Department of the Treasury through its Emergency Capital Investment Program for a range of community investments such as affordable housing and community development projects.

“Many small businesses and low-income borrowers were hit hard during the pandemic and many still struggle to find affordable housing and keep their businesses open,” Bishop said in a news release. “I am glad that these funds are coming to Camilla so that crucial investments can be made to support local businesses that will enrich the whole community.”

