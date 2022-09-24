ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

SPY

Top Apple Deals for September 2022: Get a 2021 iPad for $279, AirPods for $99, Apple Watch 7 for $299

Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $668.76 Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, we’re already at the end of summer, and with kids heading back to school, the deals have been in abundance. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and...
The Independent

The cheapest AirPods and AirPods pro prices in September that you need to listen up to

Cast your mind back to the middle of 2010, when Bluetooth headphones were slowly but surely entering the tech world, you’ll likely remember the negative connotations associated with them. They sounded bad, were horribly laggy and cut out at the smallest movement. But things have moved on significantly since then, and you can’t go far without seeing someone with a pair of white shiny stemmed-earbuds sticking out of their ears.There really is no denying that Apple led the way when it released its AirPods in 2016. It blew its competitors out of the water with the AirPods pro in 2019,...
9to5Mac

Here’s how Apple Watch Series 8 compares to Series 7 and earlier

The 2022 Apple Watch lineup is here with three new wearables. While much remains the same between Series 8 and previous models, there are some differences worth considering. Read on for Apple Watch Series 8 vs 7 and earlier plus what Apple Watch Ultra brings to the table. For Apple...
9to5Mac

watchOS 9.1 beta 3 now available to developers, here’s what’s new

Apple is now seeding watchOS 9.1 beta 3 to developers. This build comes alongside new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS Ventura, and tvOS. Here’s everything you need to know about this upcoming operating system for the Apple Watch. Today’s build is 20S5055e. Apple doesn’t disclose what’s new with watchOS...
9to5Mac

Apple @ Work Podcast: The 13th annual JNUC

Sponsored by Jamf: Get complete management and security solutions for your organization that are enterprise secure, consumer simple, and protect personal privacy with Jamf. Learn more at jamf.com/9to5mac. Apple @ Work is brought to you by Hexnode. Hexnode UEM offers an award-winning Unified Endpoint Management solution for Android, iOS, Windows,...
9to5Mac

iFixit teardown new Apple Watch Ultra [Video]

You shouldn’t open your Apple Watch Ultra, Derek, but we appreciate your service by giving us an inside look at Apple’s newest smartwatch. Now, iFixit has posted its own teardown. The company calls this product “beautiful, rugged, and almost repairable.” Does it mean 9to5Mac‘s Derek Wise will ever be able to make his Apple Watch Ultra waterproof again?
9to5Mac

M2 MacBook Air now $150 off in Tuesday’s best deals, Apple Watch Leather Link bands, more

Tuesday is delivering a fresh batch of new discounts today, with the best prices yet on Apple’s M2 MacBook Air leading the way at up to $150 off. That’s alongside a chance to elevate the look of Apple Watch Series 8 with official Leather Link bands from $65, and the second-best price yet on Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones of $249. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac

Apple News sends offensive notification to Fast Company followers in apparent hack [U]

Someone identifying as “Thrax” has managed to successfully send an offensive notification to Apple News users through Fast Company’s account. Evidence of the apparent hack began populating Twitter on Tuesday night as iPhone users posted screenshots confirming the same experience. The offensive notification ended with the message that “Thrax was here”, although it’s currently unclear who this identity is claiming to be.
