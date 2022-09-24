Read full article on original website
Top Apple Deals for September 2022: Get a 2021 iPad for $279, AirPods for $99, Apple Watch 7 for $299
Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $668.76 Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, we’re already at the end of summer, and with kids heading back to school, the deals have been in abundance. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and...
The cheapest AirPods and AirPods pro prices in September that you need to listen up to
Cast your mind back to the middle of 2010, when Bluetooth headphones were slowly but surely entering the tech world, you’ll likely remember the negative connotations associated with them. They sounded bad, were horribly laggy and cut out at the smallest movement. But things have moved on significantly since then, and you can’t go far without seeing someone with a pair of white shiny stemmed-earbuds sticking out of their ears.There really is no denying that Apple led the way when it released its AirPods in 2016. It blew its competitors out of the water with the AirPods pro in 2019,...
Using custom app icons has become more seamless with iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island
Apple has never officially let users change iOS app icons. However, thanks to the Shortcuts app, anyone can create a home screen shortcut with a custom icon that opens a specific app. This process comes with the downside of showing a huge banner every time the user taps the icon, but iPhone 14 Pro and Dynamic Island makes using custom app icons much more seamless.
Here’s how Apple Watch Series 8 compares to Series 7 and earlier
The 2022 Apple Watch lineup is here with three new wearables. While much remains the same between Series 8 and previous models, there are some differences worth considering. Read on for Apple Watch Series 8 vs 7 and earlier plus what Apple Watch Ultra brings to the table. For Apple...
Edit iMessages: Here’s how the new iOS 16 iPhone feature works and its limitations
The Messages app gets some slick upgrades with iOS 16. One of the headlining features is the ability to edit iMessages on iPhone after sending them. Read on for a hands-on look at how the feature works and its limitations. Brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform....
Should Apple expand its new ‘Ultra’ branding to the iPhone 15 lineup?
Apple just started selling the new Apple Watch Ultra. A few months ago, the company introduced the M1 Ultra processor. Is it time for Apple to bring this branding to the iPhone, with next year’s iPhone 15 Ultra replacing the iPhone 15 Pro Max?. Apple has been pretty inconsistent...
watchOS 9.1 beta 3 now available to developers, here’s what’s new
Apple is now seeding watchOS 9.1 beta 3 to developers. This build comes alongside new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS Ventura, and tvOS. Here’s everything you need to know about this upcoming operating system for the Apple Watch. Today’s build is 20S5055e. Apple doesn’t disclose what’s new with watchOS...
Apple Watch Ultra siren: 4 ways to activate this new SOS feature
One of the unique safety features built into Apple Watch Ultra is an 86-decibel siren. It uses two different sound patterns to attract help with the alert being heard up to 600 feet away. Here are 4 ways to use Apple Watch Ultra siren, plus how to turn it off.
Gurman: Apple Pay Later could be delayed to 2023 as it faces ‘significant technical and engineering challenges’
Apple Pay Later was announced during the WWDC 2022 keynote. It will be a way to let customers pay in installments simply by choosing the option in the Wallet app when they make payments. Rumored to be introduced this year, it seems this service could be delayed to Spring 2023 with iOS 16.4.
Apple reportedly reverses plan to increase iPhone 14 production due to lower demand
With the launch of the iPhone 14 lineup, Apple reportedly asked its suppliers to increase iPhone production as the company expected strong demand for the holiday season. However, it now seems that Apple has gone back on its plans as the company will no longer increase iPhone 14 production in the short term.
Apple @ Work Podcast: The 13th annual JNUC
Sponsored by Jamf: Get complete management and security solutions for your organization that are enterprise secure, consumer simple, and protect personal privacy with Jamf. Learn more at jamf.com/9to5mac. Apple @ Work is brought to you by Hexnode. Hexnode UEM offers an award-winning Unified Endpoint Management solution for Android, iOS, Windows,...
AirPods Pro 2 scans reveal potential hidden purpose of new lanyard loop
AirPods Pro 2 launched last Friday as Apple’s first new version since their original launch in 2019. Some of the biggest changes are for the accompanying charging case, with a new lanyard holster, Find My integration, and built-in speakers. A new CT scanner look at the AirPods Pro 2...
iFixit teardown new Apple Watch Ultra [Video]
You shouldn’t open your Apple Watch Ultra, Derek, but we appreciate your service by giving us an inside look at Apple’s newest smartwatch. Now, iFixit has posted its own teardown. The company calls this product “beautiful, rugged, and almost repairable.” Does it mean 9to5Mac‘s Derek Wise will ever be able to make his Apple Watch Ultra waterproof again?
M2 MacBook Air now $150 off in Tuesday’s best deals, Apple Watch Leather Link bands, more
Tuesday is delivering a fresh batch of new discounts today, with the best prices yet on Apple’s M2 MacBook Air leading the way at up to $150 off. That’s alongside a chance to elevate the look of Apple Watch Series 8 with official Leather Link bands from $65, and the second-best price yet on Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones of $249. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Even M1 iPad users will benefit from Apple bringing Stage Manager to older hardware
Stage Manager will be coming to more iPad Pros with iPadOS 16, and that’s a policy change worth applauding. Apple originally planned to limit the new multitasking feature to iPads powered by its M1 chip. While there are some drawbacks of this feature shift, the change bodes well for the original class of iPads.
iPadOS 16.1 beta 4 now available as developers complain about Stage Manager status
As Apple aims for October as the official release month of iPadOS 16, the company is now seeding iPadOS 16.1 beta 4 to developers. One of the key features of this operating system is Stage Manager, which beta testers complain it’s still far from being ready. Earlier last month,...
How to change AirPods Pro volume with swipe control: Tips on finger placement and more
AirPods Pro 2 feature a range of great upgrades over the original and one of the simple but valuable additions is the ability to swipe on the earbuds to control volume. However, the capability can be a bit unintuitive at first. Here’s how to change AirPods Pro volume with swipe control including some tips on finger placement.
Apple expands Stage Manager to non-M1 iPads, removes external display support from all models
Apple has released iPadOS 16.1 beta 3 to developers. After ten betas since its original announcement during the WWDC 2022 keynote – and a lot of complaints about the Stage Manager feature – Apple is planning to add this function to other iPad Pro models that don’t feature an M1 chip.
Apple and Oprah splitting up, contract will switch to a project-by-project basis
Four years ago, Oprah Winfrey signed a multi-year deal with Apple. Now, the celebrity and the Cupertino company are changing how the contract will work from now on as Oprah keeps producing content for several other companies and Apple realigns its expectations with Apple TV+. First reported by Puck, the...
Apple News sends offensive notification to Fast Company followers in apparent hack [U]
Someone identifying as “Thrax” has managed to successfully send an offensive notification to Apple News users through Fast Company’s account. Evidence of the apparent hack began populating Twitter on Tuesday night as iPhone users posted screenshots confirming the same experience. The offensive notification ended with the message that “Thrax was here”, although it’s currently unclear who this identity is claiming to be.
