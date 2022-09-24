ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

Creek Week cleanup in Pueblo to address trash flowing into Fountain Creek

By Anna Lynn Winfrey, The Pueblo Chieftain
 3 days ago
Local governments in southern Colorado are collaborating to put on the ninth annual Creek Week to clean up the Fountain Creek watershed.

Clubs, schools, church groups and other citizen organizations can sign up collectively for a volunteer shift and a public river cleanup event is also planned for Saturday, Oct. 2, starting at 9 a.m., at Runyon Lake.

Pueblo County commissioners read a joint proclamation Thursday for Creek Week, which runs from Sept. 24-Oct. 2.

Susan Finzel, the outreach coordinator in Pueblo, said at the BOCC meeting that nearly 200 volunteers were already signed up to clean the watershed within Pueblo with organizations such as Pueblo County 4-H, the Professional Bull Riders and the Pueblo Chemical Depot.

Finzel also mentioned she is also hosting a fishing derby for Boys and Girls Club members at the Lake Pueblo reservoir pond and is working on coordinating other events throughout the year.

Pueblo County Commissioner Chris Wiseman, who represents the county on the district’s board of directors, noted that Fountain Creek will eventually need a long-term revenue source.

“We’re only about $100 million short on the funds we need to reclaim the creek,” Wiseman said, adding that Creek Week programs serve an important purpose for the watershed. “This is the really essential part of taking what might be an eyesore and turning it into something that community people are proud of."

Pueblo city councilmember Larry Atencio, 10th Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner and former county commissioner Terry Hart also serve on the board, according to the website.

Fountain Creek originates in Teller County and flows 75 miles south to its confluence with the Arkansas River on the southern edge of the city of Pueblo.

The Colorado legislature created the Fountain Creek watershed, flood control and greenway district in 2009, which consists of El Paso County, Pueblo County and multiple municipalities along the waterway.

Enjoy more of the outdoors this fall:Here are some of southern Colorado's best hikes for changing leaves

Anna Lynn Winfrey covers politics for the Pueblo Chieftain. She can be reached at awinfrey@gannett.com or on Twitter, @annalynnfrey.

