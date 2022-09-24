15 Spanish female football players threaten to leave the squad if Spain National team’s coach is not removed: Reports

Read full article on original website
Football rumours: Lionel Messi will ‘snub PSG’ and opt for summer move
What the papers sayArgentine superstar Lionel Messi is set to leave PSG this summer on a free transfer, the Daily Star reports via Beteve and Miquel Blazquez. The 35-year-old forward had initially signed with the Ligue 1 giants for two seasons in 2021 but has struggled in recent times.Meanwhile, The Sun reports via Kicker that Tottenham striker Harry Kane remains Bayern Munich’s number one transfer target despite the German giants failing to close a deal with the 29-year-old last summer. But Bayern are adamant about prising the England captain from Spurs after losing striker Robert Lewandowski, 34, to Barcelona.Elsewhere, Newcastle...
Report: Chelsea Plan Further Talks With Tim Steidten
Chelsea are looking for a new sporting director and are reportedly planning to meet with Bayer Leverkusen's Tim Steidten.
