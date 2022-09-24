15 Spanish female football players threaten to leave the squad if Spain National team’s coach is not removed: Reports

What the papers sayArgentine superstar Lionel Messi is set to leave PSG this summer on a free transfer, the Daily Star reports via Beteve and Miquel Blazquez. The 35-year-old forward had initially signed with the Ligue 1 giants for two seasons in 2021 but has struggled in recent times.Meanwhile, The Sun reports via Kicker that Tottenham striker Harry Kane remains Bayern Munich’s number one transfer target despite the German giants failing to close a deal with the 29-year-old last summer. But Bayern are adamant about prising the England captain from Spurs after losing striker Robert Lewandowski, 34, to Barcelona.Elsewhere, Newcastle...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO