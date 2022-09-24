“How will he play?” Twitter Reacts to Tom Brady CUTTING off his finger during promotional video shoot ahead of the Packers game

Read full article on original website
Even Patrick Mahomes Doesn’t Know When His Daughter Will Make Appearances at Chiefs Home Games
Patrick Mahomes shared his reaction after his wife, Brittany, surprised him by bringing their daughter, Sterling, to a Chiefs home game.
Photos: Meet The Longtime Rumored Girlfriend Of Aaron Rodgers
Two of the NFL's greatest quarterbacks are set to meet on Sunday afternoon. Tom Brady and the Bucs are set to host Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in Tampa Bay. It should be a fun one. While Brady is reportedly hoping that his wife, Gisele Bundchen, will be in attendance,...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Ring Finger News
Tom Brady's ring finger is of concern during Sunday afternoon's Bucs vs. Packers game. And, no, it doesn't have anything to do with reports of his marital problems with his longtime wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Brady, 45, showed up to Sunday afternoon's game in Tampa Bay with his ring finger...
Shocking Myles Garrett car crash photos emerge
The NFL world was hit with stunning news on Monday afternoon when news broke that Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett had been involved in a single-car crash that sent both him and his female passenger to the hospital after the car flipped multiple times. Garrett was reportedly on...
Report Details If Cheating Is Tom Brady, Gisele's Issue
Speculation about the cause of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s recent marital struggles have run rampant over the past few weeks. According to recent reports from Page Six, there is "no accusation of cheating" and the couple have simply "grown apart." “There is absolutely no accusation of cheating...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
Packers 14, Bucs 12: Postgame reaction from Tom Brady, Todd Bowles and more
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers couldn’t overcome tons of missing pieces on offense and a slow start on defense Sunday, dropping their home opener to the Green Bay Packers, 14-12. After the game, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles, quarterback Tom Brady and others reacted to the disappointing defeat:
NFL showdown between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs could be moved to Minnesota amid Hurricane Ian threat
TOM BRADY and Patrick Mahomes' primetime plans are in jeopardy due to severe weather. Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs are set to square off on Sunday Night Football. But that game could be affected by a hurricane moving through Florida. Tropical Storm Ian strengthened into a hurricane on...
Buccaneers have major bee issue during Sunday’s game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had some unexpected guests for Sunday’s game in the form of a whole lot of bees. One of the goalposts at Raymond James Stadium was apparently home to a beehive during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Despite the rather unusual sight, nobody seemed to be in any rush to do anything about it, at least initially.
Saquon Barkley & His Girlfriend Are Building a Family
Saquon Barkley is the NFL's most dynamic running back. The New York Giants superstar has shown flashes of his old self on the field after suffering injuries the past two seasons. When he's off the field though, Barkley relies on his family. He wouldn't be where he is today without his loved ones.
OJ Simpson Calls For Benching: NFL World Reacts
Pittsburgh Steelers fans have been calling for Mitch Trubisky's benching this week. O.J. Simpson joined in on the benching calls. The former NFL star, who was accused but acquitted of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, took to social media this week. "I don't see...
Game recap: 5 takeaways from Packers' down-to-the-wire win over Buccaneers
TAMPA – The Packers escaped Raymond James Stadium with a hard-fought 14-12 triumph over the Buccaneers on Sunday. 1. The drama was to be expected. It was Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady after all, right? But as both teams fought through injuries, substitutes and the scorching Florida heat, the game came down to a Tampa Bay two-point conversion with 14 seconds left.
Broncos troll Jimmy G on Twitter with famous slogan
The Denver Broncos, both on the field and on Twitter, wasted no time taking a victory lap after their 11-10 win over the 49ers on Sunday Night Football at Empower Field at Mile High. "Feels great, baby" is, of course, Jimmy Garoppolo's slogan that was made famous by his postgame...
Camile Kostek Shares Throwback to Her Patriots Cheerleading Days
SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek celebrated football Sunday with a walk down memory lane. The 2022 SI Swimsuit model started out her career as a cheerleader for the New England Patriots in 2013 and 2014, before she even met her now-boyfriend, former NFL tight-end Rob Gronkowski. "Fun fact: my first...
NFL’s Matthew Stafford and Wife Kelly Hall’s Family Album With 4 Daughters: Photos
Football family! Matthew Stafford has his hands full with four adorable daughters at home. The NFL player wed wife Kelly Hall, whom he met while they were attending the University of Georgia, in April 2015. One year after the pair’s Georgia nuptials, the couple began growing their family. Twins Chandler and Sawyer arrived in April […]
NFL Week 4 picks, odds: Undefeated Eagles and Dolphins both lose, Vikings win in London, Raiders fall to 0-4
If Week 4 of the NFL season goes anything like Week 3, I might have to take a 14-month vacation to recover, because I'm not sure I can handle anymore craziness. What we saw in Week 3 was easily one of the wackiest weekends of football that the NFL has ever produced.
Analyst believes Mark Davis, Raiders 'blew it' by not extending Rich Bisaccia as HC
After last season, the Packers needed to find a new direction for their special teams. The Packers were ecstatic to get a top coordinator in Rich Bisaccia. After becoming the interim head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders following the Jon Gruden scandal, many wondered whether Bisaccia would be available. The Raiders ended up hiring former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels instead.
