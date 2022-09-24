Oregon high school football Week 4 recap: Top stars, best games, biggest wins

The Oregon high school football season continued this weekend with Week 4 action around the state.

Here’s a look at some of the best games, top stars and memorable performances.

Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians and high school football fans. Don’t see any details for your team’s game? Email some notes and/or stats to jd@scorebooklive.com. We will be updating this post throughout the weekend.

Photo by Ken Waz: West Linn celebrates after beating Washington power Lake Stevens

—

Our complete high school football preview:

Our Week 4 predictions:

State leaders through Week 3:

—

CLASS 6A

No. 1 Sheldon 62, McNary 6

The Irish of Eugene scored on their first three snaps and rolled to the win over the host Celtics (0-4, 0-2 Central/Southwest Valley Conference) in Keizer.

Quarterback Brock Thomas took the opening play 60 yards off tackle for a touchdown for the Irish (4-0, 2-0). Grafton Robinson also had a long scoring run and made two touchdown catches in the first quarter, and Isaac Peters made a touchdown catch.

Joey Rubino and Hunter Lansdon each returned an interception for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Taitum Tuioti, Mana Tuioti and Josh Merriman led the Irish in tackles, with Taitum Tuioti, Merriman and Will Haverland registering one sack apiece.

The Celtics were without six starters on account of injury and illness.

“They were a dominant force from the first whistle,” Celtics coach Connor Astley said about the Irish in a text message.

No. 2 Central Catholic 35, Nelson 7

Ty Jones, Grover Melo and Amari Abraham anchored a Central Catholic defense that held the visiting Hawks (2-1, 1-1 Mt. Hood Conference) to 127 yards of total offense at Hillsboro Stadium.

Rams quarterback Cru Newman threw for a touchdown, ran for one and scored one as a receiver on a running back pass play. Newman was 11 of 16 for 148 yards, gained 51 yards rushing and had the 21-yard scoring catch for the Rams (3-1, 2-0) of Southeast Portland.

Tyler Newbury and Cade Gehlen scored rushing touchdowns for the Rams, and Zhaiel Smith added a touchdown reception.

Reid Gray led the Hawks of Happy Valley in receptions and caught a touchdown pass from Alex Nita to account for the final score.

“Our kids played hard (but) obviously made a few too many mistakes,” Hawks coach Aaron Hazel said. “I think we are going to watch the film and notice that we were one block or one missed tackle here and there from making it a much closer game.”

No. 2 West Linn 45, Lake Stevens (Wash.) 6 | Story

Sam Leavitt was 17 of 18 for 310 yards and two touchdowns, pacing the Lions (3-1) to the one-sided win over the visiting Vikings (2-2), who entered as SBLive’s WIAA No. 1 Class 4A team.

Koffi Kouame scored on a 42-yard run early in the first quarter, and Ben Winjum (three touchdown runs) and Mark Hamper (two touchdown catches) pushed the Lions to a 42-0 halftime lead.

Koffi Kouame (West Linn) photo by Ken Waz

No. 4 Tualatin 36, No. 7 Westview 15

AJ Noland and Richie Anderson each caught two touchdown passes from Jack Wagner, and the Timberwolves (4-0) kept the explosive Wildcats offense bottled up in the home-field win.

Jordan Fisher had 20 rushes for 64 yards and both touchdowns for the Wildcats (1-3) of Northwest Portland.

The Timberwolves also got a touchdown run from Luke Ash.

No. 5 Jesuit 42, No. 9 Sherwood 0

Jace Burton and Noah Staley scored two touchdowns apiece in the second quarter, powering the Crusaders past the Bowmen (2-2) in Sherwood.

Burton caught eight passes for 179 yards and the two touchdowns. Staley got his touchdowns and picked up 103 yards on eight rushes, and Payton Roth added 98 yards and a score on 17 carries.

Jesuit led 28-0 at halftime.

The Crusaders (3-1) of Southwest Portland posted their fourth shutout in their past 12 games. According to an unverified Twitter account on Jesuit athletics , it was the football program’s 500th win.

Barlow 21, No. 6 Clackamas 14 (OT)

Caleb Perry made an interception in the end zone after Hunter MacDonald’s touchdown run on the Bruins’ overtime series to seal Barlow’s road win over the Cavaliers (2-2, 1-1 Mt. Hood Conference).

Jett Fay (15 carries, 58 yards, one touchdown), had an 11-yard scramble in overtime to keep the drive alive for the Bruins (2-2, 2-0) of Gresham.

Luke Fahner deflected the Cavaliers’ 29-yard field goal attempt with 29 seconds left in regulation to keep the score 14-14.

Jett Fay (Barlow) photo by Dave Ball

No. 8 Tigard 40, Liberty 7

Reese Hare returned an interception for a touchdown, Roman Martin and Nicco Simonetti also made interceptions, and the Tigers (4-0) pulled away from the visiting Falcons (2-2) of Hillsboro.

Vaughn Croxton’s 13 tackles led the Tigers’ defense.

Tigard’s Nate Duenas caught two touchdown passes — one apiece from Brady Jordan and Jake Feist – and Feist, Konnor Grant and Luke Davis ran for touchdowns for the Tigers.

Houstyn Lee-Perry scored at the end of the Falcons’ first drive, but that was all the points they mustered.

No. 10 Mountainside 49, Newberg 28 | Story

Alex Ingalls passed for two scores and ran for another during the Mavericks’ 21-point second quarter, and Mountainside (4-0) kept the visiting Tigers (3-1) at bay in the second half in Beaverton.

Jared Lang’s short run gave the Mavericks a 7-0 first-quarter lead. Ingalls threw a 79-yard catch-and-run touchdown pass to Brayden Boe, ran two yards for a touchdown and hit Samuel Pimentel for a 15-yard touchdown four seconds before halftime as the Mavericks took a 35-14 lead to the locker room.

Ingalls finished 10 of 13 for 181 yards and the two touchdowns. Lang finished with two touchdown runs.

The Tigers’ Isaac Heveron had 15 rushes for 107 yards and two touchdowns as part of a running game that picked up 220 yards.

Newberg’s leading rusher and tackler, Hudson Davis, was among three starters out of the lineup on account of illness.

Lake Oswego 42, McMinnville 12

The Lakers (3-1) exceeded their scoring output from their first three games combined in the win over the Grizzlies (2-2) in McMinnville.

Liam Davis came in at quarterback in the second quarter for the Lakers and passed for one score and ran for two.

The Lakers’ Calvin Macy ran for one touchdown, and Connor Croteau caught a touchdown pass.

Lakeridge 42, Sunset 14

Ryan Oliver passed for 351 yards and five touchdowns and the Pacers’ defense limited the host Apollos (2-2) to 147 yards of offense in the win in Northwest Portland.

Junior Joey Olsen caught two passes — both for touchdowns — to cap a week in which he made a nonbinding commitment to USC . Donald Stephens Jr. caught three touchdown passes for the Pacers (2-2) of Lake Oswego, and Baylor Corbin had 10 catches for 68 yards.

The Apollos’ Drew Nees passed to Max Odom late in the first quarter to forge a 7-7 tie, and Jacient Cox scored on a three-yard run 43 seconds before halftime for the Apollos’ other touchdown.

Oliver completed 40 of 54 passes — both career highs for the third-year starter.

South Medford 48, South Salem 35 | Story

Panthers quarterback Deacon Edgar passed for four touchdowns and ran for two, leading the Panthers (4-0, 2-0 Central/Southwest Valley Conference) past the host Saxons (3-1, 1-1).

Andrew Walker caught three of Edgar’s scoring passes — all in the first half — and Dylan Espinosa recovered a fumble in the end zone as the Panthers capitalized on mistakes by the Saxons.

The Saxons took a 28-27 lead in the third quarter on a short touchdown run by quarterback Daschel Smith, but the Panthers answered with 21 consecutive points — two touchdown runs by Edgar surrounding his touchdown pass to Ty Henry.

South Salem’s Braedy Vogt rushed for three touchdowns, the last drawing the Saxons within 48-35 three minutes into the fourth quarter.

Deacon Edgar (South Medford) photo by Dan Brood

North Medford 27, North Salem 13

Ty Pugliano gained 95 yards and ran for two touchdowns to help the host Black Tornado (2-2, 2-0 Central/Southwest Valley Conference), who trailed 13-10 at halftime, defeat the Vikings (3-1, 1-1) at Spiegelberg Stadium.

Easton Abbott (2.5 sacks) and AJ Pugliano (1.5 sacks) led the defense for the Black Tornado, who made the score 13-13 in the third quarter before taking the lead in the fourth.

The Vikings’ Pierce Walker caught two passes — both for touchdowns — from TC Manumaleuna II, who was 11 of 20 for 190 yards with two interceptions (one on the final play). Walker also made an interception on defense.

North Salem's Josiah Davis, who hurt an ankle last week against Roseburg, carried 12 times for 50 yards and made a 20-yard reception.

Sprague 56, Roseburg 17

Drew Rodriguez factored in four touchdowns to power the Olympians (2-2, 1-1 Central/Southwest Valley Conference) of Salem to the victory over visiting Roseburg (0-3, 0-2).

Rodriguez passed for a touchdown, ran for a score, made a touchdown catch and returned a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown. Fullback Casen Collins had a touchdown running and one receiving.

Roseburg, which was shut out in its first two official contests, scored its first points of the season.

Sandy 41, David Douglas 6

Garrett Willenberg scored four touchdowns on 13 carries, powering the Pioneers (1-3, 1-1 Mt. Hood Conference) to the home-field win over the Scots (0-4, 0-2) of Southeast Portland.

David Franco connected with Daniel Levitsky on a 50-yard pass play to draw the Scots within 7-6, and the Pioneers led 14-6 at halftime.

Mataio Olumau carried 13 times for 110 yards and a Pioneers touchdown. Billy Lucas, who made an interception on defense, passed for 140 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown to Payton Giusto.

Caleb Clardy led the Scots with 13 tackles, and Mason Eveland (eight tackles) had an interception.

The Scots were missing 18 players out with injury or illness and had 27 players in uniform.

Reynolds 28, Gresham 14

The Raiders’ running game found its stride behind strong offensive line play, and their defense forced the Gophers (1-2, 0-2 Mt. Hood Conference) into multiple turnovers on downs as Reynolds (3-1, 1-1) of Troutdale won at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham.

The Gophers’ Colton Gaffney, who had a team-high eight tackles the week before, scored on a 48-yard return of a fumble. Jaxon Doving connected with Andre Miller on a 28-yard pass for the Gophers’ other touchdown. Seth Braaten led the defense with eight tackles, including two for loss.

The Raiders exceeded last season’s win total of two.

Century 39, Aloha 0

Elijah Garcia, Avery Williams and Aydin Ellis scored two touchdowns apiece for the Jaguars (2-2) in the shutout of the Warriors (0-4) at Aloha.

Garcia scored on runs of 15 and 16 yards to lift the Jaguars of Hillsboro to a 13-0 lead. Williams made the first of his two touchdown catches — on a 76-yard connection with Jonny Ellis (four touchdown passes) — and Aydin Ellis made the first of his two scoring catches to send the Jaguars to a 26-0 halftime lead.

Oregon City 57, Beaverton 20

Marcus Jordan caught two touchdown passes and ran 80 yards with 1:03 left for his second touchdown on the ground in the Pioneers’ win over the Beavers (0-4) in Oregon City.

Ben Schneider passed for four touchdowns for the Pioneers (3-1), who surpassed their win total of last season.

Addison Schinderle and Oliver Leubkert caught touchdown passes for the Beavers.

Grants Pass 27, West Salem 25

Jackson Tunick’s second touchdown catch gave the Cavemen (3-1, 1-1 Central/Southwest Valley Conference) breathing room enough to withstand a late Titans touchdown in the victory in Grants Pass.

Tunick caught 11 passes, tied for the second-most in a game in Class 6A and 5A this season, and picked up 189 yards. Jace Blanchard was 21 of 39 for 267 yards and three touchdowns.

Carson Everson scored on a nine-yard run to stake the Titans (0-4, 0-2) to an 18-13 lead with 4½ minutes left in the third quarter. Blanchard’s final two touchdown passes put the Cavemen in front 27-18 with 3:34 remaining.

Kaden Martirano passed for two touchdowns and Connor Oertel had two scoring catches for the Titans.

Jackson Tunick (Grants Pass) photo by Leon Neuschwander

Grant 15, Jefferson 0

Thomas Browning and Marshune Waters made interceptions, and the Generals of Northeast Portland held the host Democrats of North Portland to 154 yards.

Kahceem Surrell ran for a touchdown to stake the Generals (2-2, 2-0 Portland Interscholastic League) to a 6-0 halftime lead. A safety in the third quarter and Kellen Segel’s touchdown pass to Milan Clark produced the final points.

Despite being shut out, the Democrats got strong running from J’Sean McIver and Jeray Mott. Pedo Gonzales (two sacks) and Mykell King (one sack) stood out on defense for the Democrats (1-3, 1-1).

Roosevelt 35, Cleveland 6

Dontrell Betts and Robert Anthony each ran for two touchdowns to highlight the offense for the Roughriders in the win over the host Warriors (1-3, 0-2 Portland Interscholastic League) in Southeast Portland.

Angel Marquez ran for a touchdown after a long kickoff return by Jamel Pinchon set the Warriors up in good field position.

Sea and Tau Takau stood out on the defensive line for the Roughriders (1-3, 1-1) of North Portland, who got several impactful plays from linebacker Ronald Woods.

Franklin 35, Lincoln 14

Jemall Brumfield ran for three touchdowns and returned an interception for another, and the Lightning (3-0, 2-0 Portland Interscholastic League) of Southeast Portland downed the host Cardinals (1-3, 1-1) of Southwest Portland at Ida B. Wells-Barnett High School in the Hillsdale neighborhood of Southwest Portland.

Will Reid passed to Ethan Aman for the Lightning’s other touchdown.

Wells 44, McDaniel 0

Emmitt Davis scored a touchdown on offense and on a short punt return and made an interception as the Guardians (2-2, 1-1 Portland Interscholastic League) of Southwest Portland defeated the host Mountain Lions (0-4, 0-2) in Northeast Portland.

Parker Feld-Gore made his fourth interception of the season for the Guardians. Jackson Poole — who also scored on offense — also had an interception.

—

CLASS 6A vs. CLASS 5A

Redmond 21, Glencoe 20

Kyle Littlejohn rushed for about 150 yards, including some key gains to run out the clock at the end, as the Panthers (2-2) fended off a late comeback bid by the Crimson Tide (1-3) of Hillsboro.

The Crimson Tide trailed 21-7 at halftime but pulled within 21-20 with 3:30 left. An apparent two-point conversion was negated by a holding penalty, and Glencoe threw incomplete on the second conversion attempt.

After the Crimson Tide kicked off, the Panthers relied on Littlejohn to milk the final minutes from the clock.

Caleb Dickerson returned an interception for a touchdown for the Panthers. John Brabb made an interception and deflected another Crimson Tide pass directly to teammate Aiden Olmos.

Trevor O’Leary, the Crimson Tide’s junior quarterback, was a crucial factor in the team’s running game.

—

CLASS 5A

No. 1 Summit 33, No. 2 Wilsonville 21

Sam Stephens and Chip Allers ran for a touchdown apiece, Ethan Carlson caught two touchdown passes from Hogan Carmichael, and the host Storm (3-1) led 33-7 before holding off the Wildcats (2-2) in Bend.

Carmichael finished with three touchdown passes, the third going to Paxon Kettering.

Kallen Gutridge, Ryder McElroy and Cooper Hiday scored the Wilsonville touchdowns.

No. 3 Thurston 42, Crater 21

The Colts (2-2, 2-0 Midwestern League) held the visiting Comets (1-3, 0-2) of Central Point to 83 yards of offense in the win in Springfield.

Vaun Halstead ran for two touchdowns and had a scoring catch, and Walker Bonar had 99 yards and two touchdowns receiving for the Colts.

Dallas 26, No. 4 West Albany 21

Emilio Miranda carried 26 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns, Owen Hess stood out on both sides of the line of scrimmage, and the visiting Dragons (3-1, 3-1 Mid-Willamette Conference) never trailed in beating the Bulldogs (2-1, 2-1).

The Dragons' Isaiah Mosley and Brock Dunkin each caught a touchdown pass. Hess was 8 of 13 with a score, and on defense he made eight tackles and had one pass breakup. Dunkin made seven tackles with a sack.

Dallas' Corey Miller (six tackles) had one sack, forced a fumble and made two fumble recoveries. Stephen Ward (six tackles) had four sacks and forced a fumble.

The Bulldogs’ Lukas Hews passed for 249 yards and two scores. Noah Reese ran one yard to pull the Bulldogs within 26-21 with 55 seconds left. The Dragons recovered the ensuing kickoff and ran out the clock.

The Dragons led 20-7 at halftime and extended their lead to 19 points, 26-7, four minutes into the final quarter.

No. 7 Bend 35, No. 5 Canby 0 | Story

Austin Baker keyed a strong running game, Blake Groshong caught a touchdown pass, and the Lava Bears’ defensive line was outstanding in the win over the Cougars (3-1) in Canby.

Kaleo Kelly led the Lava Bears (4-0) in tackles and had a strip takeaway that led to a second-quarter touchdown.

The Cougars were shorthanded, with standout running back Tyler Konold and quarterback Gage Millar still out.

“Our injury situation is extensive but not an excuse,” Cougars coach Jimmy Joyce – who just returned from a bout of COVID-19 himself – said in a text. “Bend is a great team and really showed us what smash-mouth football is about.”

The Lava Bears posted their second consecutive shutout and their third in four games. They have allowed seven points in four games, and those were to Class 6A North Medford.

Austin Baker (Bend) photo by Leon Neuschwander

No. 6 Silverton 39, No. 9 South Albany 35

The Foxes (3-1, 3-0 Mid-Willamette Conference) drove 93 yards in the final 2:07 to score the go-ahead touchdown in the win over the visiting RedHawks (3-1, 3-1).

The Foxes’ Jackson Pfeifer caught two scoring passes, and Elijah Howard had a touchdown catch as Sawyer Teeney (18 of 24, 307 yards) passed for three scores and ran for another.

Cohen Mulick blocked a punt that led to a Foxes touchdown.

Juniors Jr Vasquez and DeShawn Gilliam caught touchdown passes from Kaden Younger for the RedHawks, whose first score came on an 88-yard kickoff return by Gilliam. Logan Johnson scored twice on short runs.

Max Louber was in on 11 tackles for the RedHawks, who got interceptions from Max Williams and Keegan Turcott and a forced fumble and recovery by Jack George.

No. 8 Southridge 24, No. 10 Mountain View 21

Rowen Miner kicked a 20-yard field goal with 10 seconds left to lift the Skyhawks (4-0) of Beaverton over the host Cougars (2-2) in Bend.

Miner’s go-ahead field goal ended a Skyhawks drive that began at their 20-yard line with 6:58 remaining. They took possession after the Cougars made the score 21-21 on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Connor Crum to Kaden Alayan.

Jack Klee passed for touchdowns to Stone Flower, Alisjah Tucker and Matthew Nichols for the Skyhawks, who got impactful play on both sides of the line of scrimmage from Adam Slail, Noah Lundy and Ethan Sanft.

Crum was 11 of 15 for 122 yards and two scores. Ben Yundt (13 rushes, 72 yards) scored the Cougars’ first touchdown, a one-yard run in the second quarter that pulled Mountain View within 14-7.

Hood River Valley 21, Forest Grove 8

The Eagles (2-2, 1-1 Northwest Oregon Conference) created four takeaways in the victory over the visiting Vikings (0-4, 0-2).

MarKeith Harris had one interception and a touchdown catch for the Eagles, who got two rushing touchdowns from Shaw Burns.

Kaden Hale scored the Vikings’ touchdown, making the score 8-8 in the third quarter. The Eagles converted interceptions on back-to-back possessions into touchdowns for the win.

Kaiden Lane made an interception for the Vikings’ defense.

Hillsboro 35, Centennial 0

Preston Echevarria ran for two second-quarter touchdowns, and the Spartans (3-1, 1-0 Northwest Oregon Conference) — who were winless on the field last season — posted their first shutout since the opener of the COVID-19 spring 2021 season with the win over the Eagles (0-4, 0-2) of Gresham at Hare Field in Hillsboro.

Ian Ingram passed to Preston Doran and Jaden Echeverria for touchdowns, and Calvin Perkins finished the scoring with an 11-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

Ingram and Perkins each passed for more than 100 yards.

The Eagles’ Haiden Taylor was in on eight tackles, including one for loss. Dylan Ott (12 tackles, one for loss) was the Spartans’ top tackler.

Preston Echevarria (Hillsboro) photo by Leon Neuschwander

Central 42, Crescent Valley 6

Central’s defense didn’t allow a point and Dominic Castanon caught two touchdown passes as the Panthers (2-2, 2-2 Mid-Willamette Conference) of Independence defeated the visiting Raiders of Corvallis.

The Raiders (1-3, 1-2) scored on an interception return.

Kohler Hernandez gained more than 150 yards on the ground, and quarterback Chase W Nelson passed for nearly 300 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions for the Panthers.

Lebanon 42, Corvallis 39

Lebanon (2-2, 2-2 Mid-Willamette Conference) took the lead for good with 2½ minutes to go in defeating the Spartans (0-4, 0-4) in Corvallis.

Lebanon piled up more than 390 rushing yards behind the offensive line of Clayton Eilers, Pablo Gonzalez, Even Peters, Gabian Gutierrez and Jack Williams. Darius Freeman led the way with 17 carries for 163 yards and two touchdowns, including a 73-yard score.

Lebanon’s Wyatt Wessel had 15 carries for 152 yards and a touchdown, and Hayden George rushed for two touchdowns and had three catches for 38 yards.

After Lebanon scored to turn a 39-34 deficit into a 42-39 lead, the Spartans mounted a drive to try to reclaim the upper hand. They converted one fourth-and-10 play and made it to midfield but couldn’t convert on a fourth-and-26 with 50 seconds left.

Eagle Point 42, North Eugene 21

David Brown had 32 carries for 251 yards and five touchdowns to power the Eagles (3-1, 2-0 Midwestern League) to the win over the host Highlanders (1-3, 0-2).

Brown, who ran for seven touchdowns in Week 1 against Ashland, is the only player this season with two games of at least five rushing touchdowns. In the past five years of Oregon Class 5A and 6A football, he is the fourth player to achieve that, joining Mountain View’s Jonas Larson (2018), Lake Oswego’s Casey Filkins (2019) and Westview’s Jordan Fisher (2021).

The Highlanders’ Devon Anderson was 11 of 16 for 156 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Springfield 51, South Eugene 0

The Millers (3-1, 2-0 Midwestern League) forced four takeaways in the win over the host Axe (1-3, 0-2).

Caeleb Kasperek passed for four touchdowns, two to Dwayne Fotta and one each to Zack Sherman and Isaiah Naverette.

Fotta had a 70-yard punt return for a touchdown. Sophomore Jakori Richardson ran for two touchdowns, and Connor Dye ran for one.

Dylan Schifferdecker had two interceptions and Jackson Babbitt had one for the Millers.

Churchill 26, Willamette 14

Tyler Mikel passed for two touchdowns and ran for another to help the Lancers (1-3, 1-1) take a 26-0 halftime lead in the home win over the Wolverines (2-2, 1-1) in a Midwestern League game between teams from the west side of Eugene.

The Wolverines’ Ryan Prescott passed for 270 yards and two touchdowns, and Miles Brooks gained 140 yards receiving.

Galena (Nevada) 42, McKay 7

—

CLASS 5A vs. CLASS 4A

4A No. 4 Pendleton 42, Ridgeview 0

Payton Lambert (13 carries, 103 yards) rushed for two touchdowns, and Brock Mackey, Jace Otteson and Chas Corbett each scored on the ground in the Buckaroos’ win over the host Ravens (1-3) in Redmond.

Buckaroos quarterback Jack Davis completed 12 of 15 passes for 115 yards.

Lambert was the Buckaroos’ leading tackler, making six stops, including one for loss. Luke Bensching retuned an interception 41 yards for a first-quarter touchdown.

The shutout was the Buckaroos’ second of a Class 5A team this season; they defeated Caldera, a first-year varsity program in Southeast Bend, 27-0 in Week 1.

Putnam 42, Parkrose 0

The Kingsmen (4-0) of Milwaukie continued the school’s best start since 1986 with the shutout win over the Class 4A Broncos (0-4) at Parkrose High School in Northeast Portland.

James Bauman rushed for two touchdowns, Konnor Bickford passed for two scores, and Tyler Creswick had two scoring catches.

Jaxon Doyle and Odin Lundstedt also ran for touchdowns for the Kingsmen, who shut out the Broncos for the second season in a row.

The Broncos’ Josh Morris posted his second consecutive 100-yard game.

“The score didn’t indicate how hard we fought,” Broncos coach Stephen Nesmith said in a text.

Konnor Bickford (Putnam) photo by Leon Neuschwander

Caldera 17, Crook County 14

The Wolfpack (1-3) of Southeast Bend, playing their first season of varsity football, logged their first victory by defeating the host Cowboys (2-2) in Prineville.

Caldera coach Mike Mitchell said Wolfpack quarterback Tommy Morris made some key throws to Harry Jennrich, Trace Benner and Brady White, and the defense received strong play from its front four of Jennrich, White, Carter Nores and Gifu Cano.

Palmer Smith forced and recovered two fumbles for the Cowboys.

—

CLASS 4A

No. 1 Mazama 50, North Bend 0

Trevor Anderson, Brody Hubble and Treyce Horton rushed for two touchdowns apiece, and the Vikings (4-0, 1-0 Big Sky Conference) defeated the host Bulldogs (1-3, 0-2).

Anderson rushed for 178 yards on eight carries. Hubble carried eight times for 119 yards. Horton also had eight carries and gained 78 yards.

No. 2 Estacada 38, Astoria 0

The Rangers forced two turnovers in the win over the Fisherman (0-4) at CMH Field in Astoria.

Ryan Thielke caught a 13-yard pass from Cory James for the Rangers’ first touchdown, three minutes into the game. James Durand and James ran for scores in the second quarter as the Rangers (3-1) forged a 24-0 halftime lead.

The Rangers’ Waylon Riedel scored two second-half touchdowns.

No. 3 Henley 40, No. 7 Cascade 22

Logan Whitlock ran for three touchdowns, the Hornets’ defense made two interceptions, and Henley (4-0) handled the visiting Cougars (2-2) of Turner in a nonleague game in Klamath Falls.

The Hornets’ Shaw Stork passed for touchdowns to Luke Bennett, Owen Cheyne and Chris Janney. Bennett and Janney made interceptions on defense.

No. 5 Marist Catholic 35, Stayton 7

Drew Prickel scored four touchdowns on 10 carries, and the Spartans of Eugene defeated the host Eagles (2-2, 1-1 Oregon West Conference).

Quarterback Jackson Gibeau was 12 of 13 for 70 yards and a touchdown for the Spartans (3-1, 1-0). Parker Nelson rushed 11 times for 146 yards as part of an offense that piled up 450 yards.

The Eagles’ Ty Borde had seven tackles and recovered a fumble.

No. 8 Scappoose 53, Madras 6

Max Nowlin threw three touchdown passes to Colby Campbell, Trey Dieringer ran for three touchdowns, and Scappoose (3-1) pinned the host White Buffaloes (3-1) with their first loss of the season.

D’Angelo Macedo Becker ran for a touchdown in a Scappoose offense that frequently targeted Trey Fuller and Derek Bond in the passing game.

Fuller and Eli Harrah each had an interception for a stop unit that got solid games from Joey Botsford and Warren Haatia.

Trey Dieringer (Scappoose) photo by Taylor Balkom

No. 9 La Grande 47, Molalla 0

Middle linebacker Ben Olsen led Molalla (0-4) in tackles for the fourth week in a row, but the team’s inexperience showed in the loss to the host Tigers (2-2).

Molalla coach Sean McElhaney said injuries and illness forced the team to field front lines of underclassmen, and they were in tough against an experienced opponent.

No. 9 Marshfield 47, Klamath Union 7

Tony Ortiz scored on a catch-and-run touchdown pass play of nearly 80 yards for the Pelicans (2-2, 1-1 Big Sky Conference), but the Pirates (2-2, 2-0) of Coos Bay pulled away from a 13-7 halftime lead for the victory in Klamath Falls.

Kavan Robinson had an 89-yard punt return for the Pirates. John Lemmons and Mekhi Johnson rushed for two touchdowns apiece for Marshfield.

Milwaukie 27, La Salle Prep 22

The last of Kaden Harris’ three touchdown passes — a connection with Davyn Tuel with eight seconds left — sent the host Mustangs (3-1) past the Falcons (0-4) in a matchup of Milwaukie teams.

Falcons coach Dustin Janz lauded the play of Grant Ellison. The coach said Ellison shut down the Mustangs’ running game on his side of the defense, caught a long touchdown pass, had a tackle for a safety and blocked well enough to get the Falcons’ running game going.

Ellison left the game in the fourth quarter with cramps, and that was when the Mustangs came back.

Hidden Valley 27, Ashland 20

Daniel Iwamizu scored on a long run to break a 20-20 tie late in the fourth quarter, and Narin Stone made an interception to quash a comeback bid by the host Grizzlies (1-3, 0-2 Big Sky Conference).

After Stone’s interception, the Mustangs (2-2, 1-1) of Grants Pass picked up a first down that allowed them to ice the win.

Woodburn 13, Seaside 6

Cruz Veliz caused a fumble and returned it 65 yards for a touchdown to thwart a late Seagulls threat in the Bulldogs’ win at Broadway Field in Seaside.

The Seagulls (2-2) led 6-0 at halftime and, after falling behind 7-6 in the fourth quarter, were driving for what they hoped would be a go-ahead score before Veliz’s takeaway and touchdown.

Cruz Veliz (Woodburn) photo by Leon Neuschwander

Sweet Home 26, Cottage Grove 0

Trenton Smith returned an interception more than 50 yards for a touchdown, and the Huskies (2-2, 1-1 Oregon West Conference) won at home against the Lions (0-4, 0-2).

Heath Nichol passed for two touchdowns to Brady Nichols, and Kayo Ebbs ran for more than 80 yards and scored once for the Huskies.

Junction City 40, Philomath 26

Warwick Bushnell scored two touchdowns for the Warriors (1-3, 1-1 Oregon West Conference) in the loss to the Tigers (3-1, 1-1) in Junction City.

Philomath’s other touchdowns came on a 55-yard run by Ty Olson and a fourth-down catch by CD Nuño.

St. Helens 62, Fort Vancouver 22

Seven players scored touchdowns for the Lions (2-2) in the win over the Trappers (1-3) at Kiggins Bowl in Vancouver, Wash.

“All credit for the game goes to the offensive line,” Lions coach Cory Young said in a text. “They dominated the point of attack and allowed us to do a lot of different things.”

Tillamook 62, Tonasket (Wash.) 14

—

CLASS 4A vs. CLASS 3A

4A No. 6 Baker 41, Ontario 40

The Bulldogs (3-1) edged the Tigers (2-2) in Ontario to extend their win streak in the series to five games.

The Tigers scored a touchdown and ran for a two-point conversion in the final minutes to pull within one point, but the Bulldogs successfully fielded a short, lofted kickoff and ran out the clock.

—

CLASS 3A

Warrenton 43, Valley Catholic 0

The Valiants (0-3, 0-2 Coastal Range League) of Beaverton got some noteworthy individual plays on defense but couldn’t stop the host Warriors (3-1, 1-1).

Garrett Grant made a diving, one-handed interception for the Valiants in the second quarter. Kellen Kinder recovered a fumble for another Valiants takeaway.

On offense, Henry McCarthy collected 70 yards from scrimmage, and Jackson Farris rushed for 60 yards.

The Warriors got their first points midway through the first quarter and pulled away from there, ending with a season high in points and rebounding from a 15-point loss at Banks in Week 3.

In Week 5, the Valiants play host to North Marion of Aurora, which — like Valley Catholic — played at the Class 4A level in 2021 and was reclassified to Class 3A for the 2022-23 academic year.

Banks 42, Pleasant Hill 6

Banks (4-0) limited the Billies (3-1) to 80 yards of offense — including minus-24 on the ground — in the nonleague game at Pleasant Hill.

Ashton Crossen ran for three touchdowns and Christian Lyda (17 of 25, 252 yards) passed for two touchdowns for Banks.

—

CLASS 2A vs. CLASS 1A (8-man)

Lost River 31, Heppner 6

Nathan Dalton rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown, and Lost River (3-1) racked up 329 yards on the ground as the Raiders knocked off the visiting Mustangs in Merrill.

Chase McAuliffe ran for 120 yards and a touchdown and threw for another score, and Connor Dunlea scored touchdowns on the ground and through the air. Joel DeJong returned an interception 25 yards for another score to lead a defense that shut out Heppner until the fourth quarter with 14 tackles, while Dalton made 12 tackles and Dunlea had nine tackles and a fumble recovery.

Adan Garcia tacked on a 22-yard field goal for Lost River, which reached the 1A semifinals last season.

The game between the 2A Mustangs (2-2), who play nine-man during the season, and the 1A Raiders, who play eight-man, was played using nine-man rules.

Heppner's only touchdown came on a 6-yard run by Caden George.

—

WIAA

Southridge 38, Hermiston 0

Isaac Corey passed for 108 yards and Ben Larson ran for 45, but the host Suns (2-2) handled the Bulldogs (2-2) in Kennewick, Wash.

—

Find team-by-team breakdowns for every 6A, 5A and 4A team, answers to all of the biggest questions in each league, lists of top player of the year candidates, preseason power rankings and more at the following link: