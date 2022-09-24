ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Ramon, CA

Luke Baker, Gavin Jones lead San Ramon Valley past Liberty-Brentwood in CIF North Coast Section football

By Chace Bryson
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AVKX3_0i8c40Ky00

San Ramon Valley High junior quarterback Luke Baker and senior receiver Gavin Jones were junior varsity teammates during the COVID spring season, and backups on varsity a year ago.

But the most important time the Danville duo spent on the field together wasn’t during a season at all. It was last spring and early summer.

“He was just my go-to guy,” Baker said. “Every time I wanted to go out there and work out, he was always the first one out there. We really built our chemistry on the field and it’s just money.”

It was definitely money on Friday night as the duo combined for 163 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-14 road win over Liberty-Brentwood. The win allowed the Wolves to improve to 4-0 on the season.

Baker and Jones connected for a 17-yard touchdown to cap the game’s opening drive. Their second scoring connection came with less than 15 seconds left in the first half when Jones caught a 15-yard pass over the middle and broke multiple tackles to turn it into a 28-yard touchdown and a 28-14 lead at the break.

Midway through the third quarter, Liberty (3-2) reached the San Ramon Valley 14-yard line hoping to pull within one score. However, the Lions turned the ball over on downs. Two plays later, Baker and Jones turned out the lights with an 85-yard bomb that traveled approximately 40 yards through the air before hitting Jones in stride.

“They only had one high safety,” Jones said recalling the play. “He was over on the left side. And I just saw there was no one on the right side of the field. Coach sent me on a go (route). Right when we snapped it, I knew it was a touchdown.”

Jones finished with six grabs for 163 yards. The three touchdowns matched his total scoring output combined for San Ramon Valley’s first three games. He now leads the Wolves in catches (19), receiving yards (471) and touchdowns (6).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qhl2d_0i8c40Ky00
Gavin Jones during pregame warmups Friday. Photo: Chace Bryson.

“He’s become a real real secret weapon. Well, he’s no secret anymore,” San Ramon Valley coach Aaron Becker said. “He was always good to begin with and he just really spent this offseason honing his craft. Getting stronger. Getting faster. He works so hard every day in practice. From the beginning to the very end, he’s constantly running in practice.”

Baker kept up his incredible 77 percent completion percentage on the season by connecting on 21 of his 27 passes. He finished with 381 yards passing — spreading it around to seven different targets — with five touchdowns and one interception. He’s now tossed 13 touchdowns and just three picks in the team’s first four games.

“He’s doing a really good job,” Becker said of his quarterback. “He sees it like a coach on the field, and that makes a big big difference.”

In addition to using seven different players in the passing game, San Ramon Valley was also able to run the ball effectively — with multiple players as well. The Wolves used five different running backs to rack up 183 yards.

Caleb Padrid led the backfield group with 80 yards on six carries. His 58-yard touchdown run in the second quarter put San Ramon Valley ahead for good.

Liberty was led by its senior quarterback Nate Bell. The three-year starter threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns. He also had one interception. Senior receiver Kai Mendoza caught one of those scoring passes and finished with six catches for 104 yards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X4Ns3_0i8c40Ky00
Nate Bell, Liberty. Photo: Chace Bryson.

The Lions will have a bye this week before opening Bay Valley Athletic League play Oct. 7 at state-ranked Pittsburg. San Ramon Valley still has two more nonleague contests before opening East Bay Athletic League action on Oct. 14.

“We just need to keep improving,” Becker said. “We need to realize that people are going to try and do some different things to try and slow us down. Just have an arsenal ready to attack what we see, and defensively keep improving. It’s cliche, but it’s the truth.”

View the original article to see embedded media.


Chace Bryson is the managing editor for SportStars Magazine. View more of his features at SportStarsMag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

These hilarious team photos of the Santa Clara cross country team will make your day

Most people's images of athletes are that they're strong, serious and confident. And team photos normally display that essence of strong and disciplined personalities. However, the Santa Clara Men’s Cross Country team opted to go in a different direction with their team headshots. Citius Mag, which documents the sport of distance running, collaborated with the team and produced a series of photos that show the humorous and playful side of its star athletes, reported SB Nation. The headshots were filled with smoldering expressions, frightening eyes and distinct mustaches. Each team member understood the humor and played along with these headshots, which became viral on the internet.
SANTA CLARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Football
City
Pittsburg, CA
City
Danville, CA
City
San Ramon, CA
San Ramon, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
KRON4 News

Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Brush fire sparks in Mill Valley

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A brush fire in Mill Valley on Tuesday afternoon has police encouraging drivers to avoid Camino Alto Grade, according to a Nixle release from Mill Valley Police Department. As of 2:30 p.m. people on the west side of Camino Alto in Corte Madera are asked to shelter in place. Southern […]
MILL VALLEY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Bell
KRON4 News

Goodbye Karl: why SF’s fog is disappearing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The morning fog will be chilling the morning air of San Francisco less and less over the next decades, as it is already disappearing, according to a UC Berkeley scientist and government records. Last week, KRON4 reported on why the City By The Bay’s fog is named Karl in the first […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#San Ramon Valley#Cif#North Coast#American Football#Liberty Brentwood#Lions
KRON4 News

Dog attacked by coyotes in East Bay park

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A small dog was walking on a leash with its owner in an East Bay park when a pack of coyotes attacked on Monday, park officials said. The pooch “was attacked by coyotes and dragged away from the owner. The owner chased after and recovered her injured dog from the coyotes,” […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland couple loses everything after home burns down in fire

An Oakland couple are starting from scratch after losing everything in a fire. Their cottage was a casualty of the fire that erupted on September 16th, off of Interstate 580 near 35th ave. It destroyed one home and damaged several others. The couple did not have insurance.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Richmond Standard

R&R Hospitality Academy set for grand opening in Richmond

R&R Hospitality Academy is a new Richmond organization that helps prepare and certify low income young adults for careers in the hospitality industry, in part by tasking the program’s students with preparing free lunches for local seniors alongside their instructor. A Grand Opening for the Academy is being held...
marinlocalnews.com

Leaf-blower war advances on Marin’s southern flank

Marinscope The war on gas-powered leaf blowers advanced to Marin County’s southern flank as a new law will take effect in Sausalito on Thursday (Sept. 29) prohibiting the tool. Gasoline-powered leaf blowers are either banned, or about to be banned, throughout the county on grounds they are noisy and contribute to climate change. The ban in Sausalito was unanimously approved by the City Council on Aug. 30 and is going into effect at the conclusion of a 30-day waiting period. Also under the new ordinance, gas-powered lawn mowers, hedge trimmers, weed trimmers, and weed whackers will be banned as of Jan. 31, 2023. A ban on gas-powered chainsaws and pole-mounted trimmers will go into effect on Dec. 31, 2023. The move was made to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the community on the recommendation of the City’s Sustainability Commission. Gas-powered leaf blowers have also been a common source of noise complaints by residents. Limited exceptions to the ban include the use of gas-powered landscape equipment for disaster response, vegetation management by emergency services personnel, and maintenance of turf areas greater than 2,000 square feet. If you believe someone is illegally operating gas-powered landscape equipment within city limits, please submit a Code Enforcement Complaint Form to ceofficer@sausalito.gov. The contact information of complainants will remain confidential. However, in the event a court action is filed concerning the complaint, all information, including the complainant, may become part of the public record.
SAUSALITO, CA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy