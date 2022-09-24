Luke Baker, Gavin Jones lead San Ramon Valley past Liberty-Brentwood in CIF North Coast Section football

San Ramon Valley High junior quarterback Luke Baker and senior receiver Gavin Jones were junior varsity teammates during the COVID spring season, and backups on varsity a year ago.

But the most important time the Danville duo spent on the field together wasn’t during a season at all. It was last spring and early summer.

“He was just my go-to guy,” Baker said. “Every time I wanted to go out there and work out, he was always the first one out there. We really built our chemistry on the field and it’s just money.”

It was definitely money on Friday night as the duo combined for 163 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-14 road win over Liberty-Brentwood. The win allowed the Wolves to improve to 4-0 on the season.

Baker and Jones connected for a 17-yard touchdown to cap the game’s opening drive. Their second scoring connection came with less than 15 seconds left in the first half when Jones caught a 15-yard pass over the middle and broke multiple tackles to turn it into a 28-yard touchdown and a 28-14 lead at the break.

Midway through the third quarter, Liberty (3-2) reached the San Ramon Valley 14-yard line hoping to pull within one score. However, the Lions turned the ball over on downs. Two plays later, Baker and Jones turned out the lights with an 85-yard bomb that traveled approximately 40 yards through the air before hitting Jones in stride.

“They only had one high safety,” Jones said recalling the play. “He was over on the left side. And I just saw there was no one on the right side of the field. Coach sent me on a go (route). Right when we snapped it, I knew it was a touchdown.”

Jones finished with six grabs for 163 yards. The three touchdowns matched his total scoring output combined for San Ramon Valley’s first three games. He now leads the Wolves in catches (19), receiving yards (471) and touchdowns (6).

Gavin Jones during pregame warmups Friday. Photo: Chace Bryson.

“He’s become a real real secret weapon. Well, he’s no secret anymore,” San Ramon Valley coach Aaron Becker said. “He was always good to begin with and he just really spent this offseason honing his craft. Getting stronger. Getting faster. He works so hard every day in practice. From the beginning to the very end, he’s constantly running in practice.”

Baker kept up his incredible 77 percent completion percentage on the season by connecting on 21 of his 27 passes. He finished with 381 yards passing — spreading it around to seven different targets — with five touchdowns and one interception. He’s now tossed 13 touchdowns and just three picks in the team’s first four games.

“He’s doing a really good job,” Becker said of his quarterback. “He sees it like a coach on the field, and that makes a big big difference.”

In addition to using seven different players in the passing game, San Ramon Valley was also able to run the ball effectively — with multiple players as well. The Wolves used five different running backs to rack up 183 yards.

Caleb Padrid led the backfield group with 80 yards on six carries. His 58-yard touchdown run in the second quarter put San Ramon Valley ahead for good.

Liberty was led by its senior quarterback Nate Bell. The three-year starter threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns. He also had one interception. Senior receiver Kai Mendoza caught one of those scoring passes and finished with six catches for 104 yards.

Nate Bell, Liberty. Photo: Chace Bryson.

The Lions will have a bye this week before opening Bay Valley Athletic League play Oct. 7 at state-ranked Pittsburg. San Ramon Valley still has two more nonleague contests before opening East Bay Athletic League action on Oct. 14.

“We just need to keep improving,” Becker said. “We need to realize that people are going to try and do some different things to try and slow us down. Just have an arsenal ready to attack what we see, and defensively keep improving. It’s cliche, but it’s the truth.”

Chace Bryson is the managing editor for SportStars Magazine. View more of his features at SportStarsMag.com