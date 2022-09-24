Read full article on original website
Ocracoke events Sept. 27 to Oct. 2
NPS Bird Walk. 8:30 am. Meet at NPS Campground parking lot. Ocracoke Community Library. Temporarily in the Deepwater Theater, School Road. Storytime for toddlers 10 am. Ocracoke Waterways Commission6:30pm. Ocracoke Community center. Thursday, Sept. 29. Bingo. Ocracoke Community Center, 6:30 pm. Doors open at 6. Ocracoke Oyster Company: Mike Norris,...
Hurricane Ian’s path uncertain, but expect heavy rain at week’s end
The National Weather Service out of Morehead City/Newport reports today (Sept. 26) that the storm Ian strengthened into a hurricane early this morning and is expected to rapidly intensify over the next 24 hours into a major hurricane. Not much has changed regarding the official track forecast, though confidence is...
