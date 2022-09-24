Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Moshnake – NFT Project With Rewards Unavailable on The Avalanche and FTX Platforms
Do you recount childhood experiences with a mixture of joy and sadness? If you do, you are not alone. Many people describe their childhood activities with joy because of the innocence and fun characterized by them. Others lament the sudden disappearance of such fun because of the ever-busy schedule of...
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Rises Despite The Imminent Update
The SHIB (Shiba Inu) token is the offspring of the Ethereum network – an alternative to DOGE (Dogecoin). SHIB is more or less the opposite of Bitcoin in terms of availability. While BTC intends to make it scarce on the crypto market, the SHIB token flows in abundance. This...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin, Takes Meme-Ing Against Tamadoge To The Next Level
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin in the crypto market following the success of one of its predecessor meme coins Dogecoin (DOGE). Meme coins are cryptocurrencies based on internet jokes known as ‘memes’, often using a mascot for their memes. These tokens usually run on either Bitcoin or Ethereum blockchain. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and the Tamadoge (TAMA) coin run on the Ethereum blockchain. Big Eyes is a meme coin on a mission to create a community-based cryptocurrency whilst also living up to its ‘meme’ name on Twitter.
NEWSBTC
Game On: 10 GameFi DAOs You Need to Know About in 2022
Players have always been the lifeblood of games, whether we’re talking about the retro arcade titles of the 1980s or immersive modern metaverses like Alien Worlds and Decentraland. And yet, until recently, players lacked organizational strength and clout: gamers were seen as the grunts on the ground who kept the enterprise moving, yet had little influence when it came to decision-making. With the advance of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations – DAOs – that is finally starting to change.
NEWSBTC
Top 9 NFT and Crypto Airdrops For September 2022
Airdrops are one of the best marketing methods for cryptocurrency startups to promote their projects. There are different ways to do it, but it essentially involves sending free tokens to crypto users’ wallets in exchange for promotional work. One of the most successful airdrops in crypto history was DFINITY,...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Looks Strong, Eyes $16 Reclaim
ENS price ranges break above 50 EMA on the daily timeframe. ENS price gets rejected as price attempts to break out of an asymmetric triangle. The price holds above daily support and could retest daily resistance for a possible break. Ethereum Names Service (ENS) price showed bullish strength recently, but...
NEWSBTC
Easyfi launches new product “Electric” to bring Permissionless Margin Trading capabilities to DeFi using its lending protocol
Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have been able to clinch a large market share from centralized exchanges (CEXs), especially with the creation of more than 20,000 tokens, all with varying degrees of liquidity. However, one area where DEXs is still lacking is in the margin trading domain. Where centralized exchanges command more than $200 billion in margin trading volume daily, DEXs fall short with only a tiny fraction of this volume.
NEWSBTC
TA: Ethereum Price is Showing Early Signs of Fresh Rally, But $1,400 is the Key
Ethereum is gaining pace above $1,360 against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh rally if there is a clear move above the $1,400 resistance zone. Ethereum is showing positive signs above the $1,320 and $1,350 support levels. The price is now trading above $1,350 and the 100 hourly...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bulls And Bears Tussle Price, Where Will Price End Up?
BTC price ranges below 50 and 200 EMA on the daily timeframe. Price continues to range in an asymmetric triangle during the four-hourly timeframe. BTC price closes the week bearish for two weeks as the price gets stuck between bulls and bears. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has seen more...
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Holds Ground, Why Close above $20K Is The Key
Bitcoin is holding the key $18,500 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC must settle above the $20,000 resistance zone to move into a positive zone. Bitcoin is struggling to gain momentum above the $19,500 resistance zone. The price is trading below $19,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Rejected $20,000, Have The Bulls Lost Steam Again?
The Bitcoin price surged over the last 24 hours. However, the bulls have lost steam on the chart. The coin gained nearly 4% in the last 24 hours, but most gains were reversed at press time. In the last week, BTC made no progress in terms of price movement. Technical...
NEWSBTC
BTC Reclaims Its 20K Spot After A Couple Of Bloody Weeks
After plummeting to significant lows in July, bitcoin has been locked in a sideways trading action angling towards higher prices. Still, investors are anxious to see what’s going to happen next. Last week, the Federal Reserve’s decision to squeeze more US Dollars out of circulation with another interest rate...
NEWSBTC
BingX`s New Copy-trading Subsidy Vouchers Will Allow Users To Recover Losses
BingX, the most popular social cryptocurrency exchange, has set a record by becoming the first cryptocurrency exchange to integrate copy trade subsidy vouchers. These are intended to reimburse consumers for any losses they may sustain. Less competent traders can use copy trading to automatically replicate positions created and maintained by more active investors.
NEWSBTC
The Most Long-Awaited Presale of This Year Has Started! Token With the Potential of X50
In September, the most long-awaited presale of this year started. While the world of cryptocurrencies is going through the winter, experts have great expectations for the Girles Metaverse project. According to cryptocurrency analysts, this project has the potential of X50 already in the first months of its existence. We recommend...
NEWSBTC
Buy Big Eyes (BIG), a meme coin creating a sustainable DeFi exceeding the efforts of Monero (XMR) and Tron (TRX)
Decentralisation (DeFi) is the order of the day in handling assets and funds. People like to be in control of their assets and transfer funds without going through intermediary institutions like banks. This was what the crypto space was designed to achieve. Tron (TRX) is a crypto project aiming to...
NEWSBTC
Top Trending Cryptos to Buy Now September 27th – XRP, MIOTA, TAMA, APE, QNT
While Bitcoin continues to battle to gain ground above $20,000 after last week’s interest rate hike, there are a number of top trending cryptos to buy now as we reach the end of September. Even with Ethereum struggling to end the depressing market trend, these altcoins are finally starting...
NEWSBTC
Moshnake’s Market Cap Might Become as High as Cardano or Even Bitcoin
Bitcoin and Ethereum have gained popularity. No matter how new you are in the crypto space you must have heard of these two coins. Because of the success of Bitcoin, cryptocurrency keeps growing in importance in the financial sector. Ethereum’s blockchain has been identified to be slow in transactions due to the increasing number of users.
NEWSBTC
Investors Cash Out $5M From 7-Week Bull Run On Short Bitcoin
Short bitcoin has been at the forefront of investors’ attention over the last few months. Since it launched, it has garnered an impressive asset allocation and has not eased up. This is not surprising as the market had begun another bear run. However, last week, investors began to move the other way when it comes to short bitcoin. Inflows have now turned to outflows.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin (BTC) Bear Market Price Prediction As XRP Pumps Off SEC News
Bitcoin dipped further below the $20,000 zone to chart another weekly low just above $18,200, indicating a lot of selling pressure on the market. However, Ripple (XRP) is up 11% today, and The Hideaways (HDWY) takes the top gainer spot after its 100% price move yesterday. With the 75bps rate...
