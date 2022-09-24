ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missed Out on Nvidia? My Best Chip Stock to Buy and Hold

By Will Healy
 3 days ago

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) emerged as one of the more notable semiconductor growth stories over the last few years. Once just a gaming chip company, it has successfully repurposed its technology to the latest technological advancements, including artificial intelligence and the metaverse.

That success helped the stock price rise by over 2,500% since the beginning of 2015. Investors will struggle to replicate such huge returns, but semiconductor stock investors who missed out could perhaps see similar outsized gains by buying stock in one of Nvidia's main rivals, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) .

Why AMD?

Admittedly, AMD may seem like a strange choice here since it has slightly exceeded Nvidia's returns since the beginning of 2015, rising by 2,700%.

Nonetheless, at that time, AMD had become a penny stock, and many investors questioned its future for good reason. But AMD also began to manifest a turnaround under the leadership of CEO Lisa Su as the company made CPUs and GPUs its exclusive focus.

Chip development cycles take three to five years, so it took some time for AMD to gain traction. Still, the pace of adoption accelerated. In the first quarter of 2022, AMD claimed 24% of the GPU market, up from 20% in the year-ago quarter, according to Jon Peddie Research.

Likewise, it showed tremendous strength in CPUs after lagging longtime rival Intel for decades. In late September, AMD will release its 5-nanometer chip, the Ryzen 7000. Intel remains focused on its 10nm chip. Additionally, it continues to gain traction in the data center market. According to Omdia, AMD now claims 23% of that market, up from 16% one year ago.

How it fared financially

Not surprisingly, these successes boosted the top and bottom lines considerably. In the first half of the year, AMD reported $12.4 billion in revenue, 70% more than in the same period in 2021. Over the same time frame, non-GAAP (adjusted) net income came in at $3.3 billion, rising 130%. AMD slightly reduced its tax burden and held the line on cost of sales and operating expense growth to generate a higher non-GAAP profit.

Admittedly, the company expects some modest slowing as it forecasts revenue growth of 60% for 2022. Also, the acquisitions of Xilinx and Pensando slowed free cash flow growth. At just over $1.8 billion for the first half of the year, it rose by only 6%.

That, along with a generalized sell-off in tech stocks, may have weighed on AMD stock. It lost more than one-fourth of its value over the last 12 months, but it did not fall as far as Nvidia. Despite that drop, AMD still maintains a lower valuation than Nvidia. It trades at a 32 P/E ratio compared with Nvidia, which sells for 44 times earnings. While AMD stock isn't cheap, it trades at a substantially lower valuation than its rival.

NVDA data by YCharts

AMD -- a path to a second chance

Investors who missed out on Nvidia should consider AMD instead. Not only is AMD making market share gains on Nvidia, but it also posed a strong challenge to its struggling archrival Intel in the data center. Given the 60% revenue growth expected for 2022 and its rising non-GAAP profit, it is likely AMD is a buy at current levels.

Will Healy has positions in Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Intel, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel and short January 2023 $57.50 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Markets Insider

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says it 'makes no sense whatsoever' to avoid Chinese stocks and investors shouldn't ignore the world's fastest growing economy

Investors shouldn't avoid Chinese stocks, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary said. "To have no allocation in the Chinese market makes no sense whatsoever," he told CNBC. O'Leary added that he owns Chinese stocks himself, including e-commerce giant Alibaba. Passing up on Chinese stocks "makes no sense whatsoever" as the country...
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
1 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now

Pfizer is trading at a very reasonable valuation compared to its industry's average. The company's current lineup and pipeline paint an excellent picture for its future. With a sizable dividend and conservative payout ratio, the stock is a solid pick for income investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Why I'm Not Worried About the Stock Market

A lot of scary words have been floating around with "recession" and "inflation" at the top of the list. People are worried about the economy and the Federal Reserve has not been helping as it steadily raises interest rates. That, in theory, acts as a check on inflation, but mostly makes money more expensive which impacts mortgage rates, credit card interest, and really any money people borrow going forward.
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
3 Stocks That Have Nowhere to Go but Up

The Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation and other macroeconomic issues have weighed on investors’ sentiments lately. Since the market might remain under pressure, investors may consider buying fundamentally strong stocks...
Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
2 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Software stocks have plunged this year on a range of concerns. Okta is down 80%, but still has a huge growth opportunity in identity software. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

