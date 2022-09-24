ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

What are people saying about the Penn State-Central Michigan matchup?

By Sam Dehring
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04kcrt_0i8c2Dek00

Penn State is at home to take on Central Michigan in Week 4. Anything can happen, but this should be a game where the Nittany Lions win quite easily.

Penn State is favored to blow out the Chippewas in Happy Valley. Last weekend, fans from not just Penn State, but from all over the country were talking about their matchup at Auburn leading up to the game

There might not be too much buzz for this one. This wouldn’t really be a game for Penn State to be put on upset alert. Now, if they were to lose, then we would have Nittany Lion nation talking — a lot.

Last week, we also took a look at what Auburn fans were saying leading up to the big matchup that ended up being a 41-12 blowout victory for Penn State on the road.

So, what are people from both teams saying about this upcoming matchup? Let’s take a closer look.

James Franklin back again with the hype videos

https://twitter.com/coachjfranklin/status/1573420416617562114?s=20&t=JgtNxC1buNCkvMox7r6o7A

Penn State fans are ready

https://twitter.com/PennStateFball/status/1573390111898828807?s=20&t=lto1KmBt6RGNk5wo4Ku6GA

Fan Predictions

https://twitter.com/psufootball13/status/1573434437681008646?s=20&t=n6YFTcq9SzHc0--YNFektw

The pooch is ready

https://twitter.com/AprilBandito/status/1573461702498258944?s=20&t=Sc2EtgIf_lsikQEKiA3jlg

Players to watch closely, according to reporters

https://twitter.com/GregPickel/status/1573411632079945737?s=20&t=f-2jyI8AjtJH_Ocq2hWUcA

Some Penn State standouts going into this game

https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1572625954710642688?s=20&t=AYRsLLx2oqMR2Vx_puyJYA https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1573418678305148928?s=20&t=xyLuIrsyMCWkR1TtLVEYDQ https://twitter.com/PennStateFball/status/1572283786179801091?s=20&t=vLezwXae7fuT2hKs62x7RQ https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1572341991911874562?s=20&t=vMAlizQU5DS-BtYKSY2N-w https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1571969126641242112?s=20&t=F268mJiit3MUSSWPb2NgMA

Related
Digital Collegian

Let’s be Frank | It’s weird for Penn State football to run as well as it throws

Let’s be Frank, it’s sufficiently weird to see Penn State’s run game be as much or more reliable than its passing attack. It’s been two seasons since the Nittany Lions proved they could run the ball effectively — two seasons filled with Sean Clifford being the end-all-be-all in close Penn State games. Through four games in 2022, it seems to be the opposite.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State to the Rose Bowl? Brett McMurphy Thinks so

Brett McMurphy, a college football insider for the Action Network, has Penn State going to the Rose Bowl in his latest bowl projections. McMurphy has Penn State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) facing USC (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) in Pasadena Jan. 2. He doesn’t have Penn State winning the Big Ten or,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc23.com

Glenn O. Hawbaker Lawsuit

An insurance carrier has filed a federal lawsuit against State College-based construction company Glenn O. Hawbaker in relation to coverage in the company’s ongoing legal battle with PennDOT. Hawbaker pleaded no contest last year and was ordered to pay over $20 million in restitution after being accused of wage...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
