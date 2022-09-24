This October Starlite Drive In is offering scary movies on Sundays. It is definitely the best movie deal in town (not to mention a great family fun event). The Starlite Drive In in Wichita, KS is gives you the experience of going to an old-fashioned drive-in movie – something that many cities don’t offer anymore – but with upgraded sound and video. Its only $15 for a carload for Sunday night scary movies this October 2022.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO