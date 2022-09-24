ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

2 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Software stocks have plunged this year on a range of concerns. Okta is down 80%, but still has a huge growth opportunity in identity software.
Motley Fool

3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

When the market panics, it opens up tremendous opportunities. Looking past the short-term to the decade ahead, these three all-star stocks look like bargains.
Lisa Su
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? Here Are 2 Remarkable Stocks to Buy

Amazon's Prime members and cloud computing business are keys to long-term revenue success. Costco's membership renewal numbers just hit a record high.
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock That Turned $50,000 Into $1 Million in Less Than 10 Years

Tesla's share price has skyrocketed by more than 2,100% since September 2013. Tesla enacted a 3-for-1 stock split in August 2022, hot on the heels of a 5-for-1 stock split enacted in August 2020. Tesla achieved an industry-leading operating margin over the past year, and the company has outlined...
Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Are the Best Bear Market Buys

A long-term stay in Airbnb stock can now be bought at a discount. Investors can ring up gains in MercadoLibre as it maintains its rapid growth. An expanding ecosystem is making Shopify an e-commerce powerhouse.
Motley Fool

S&P 500 Bear Market: Where to Invest $10,000 Right Now

Series I savings bonds provide a risk-free way to make solid returns over the next 12 months. The Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund could be a big winner when the economy rebounds. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is arguably the best individual stock to buy with recession fears increasing.
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire

The solar power business is benefiting from two tailwinds, putting SolarEdge Technologies at center stage. Consumers have come to appreciate the ease and convenience of telehealth consultations.
Motley Fool

Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 Safe Tech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Microsoft is reaping the benefits of its diverse revenue streams, particularly from its cloud business. The services segment is buoying Apple's revenue growth, but hardware should get a lift from its recently released new models.
Motley Fool

Why Apple Stock Rallied Monday Morning

The company could also benefit by producing less-costly iPhones for the world's second-largest population.
Kiplinger

19 Best Stocks to Buy Now for High Upside Potential

If the goal is to find stocks to buy when prices are lower rather than higher, it stands to reason that the time to go looking for the best stocks to buy is right now. After all, the market is off by more than a fifth so far this year, which means it's probably safe to assume that most investors are fearful. And if most investors are fearful, well… doesn't Warren Buffett say that this is the time to get at least a little bit greedy?
Motley Fool

Why Is Everyone Talking About Nvidia?

Nvidia's stock price has fallen sharply over the past year as PC sales have slowed. Plus, demand for its GPUs took a hit due to a change in the cryptocurrency market. A recent U.S. ban on exporting certain chips to China could further impact sales.
Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

The global biotech market could be worth $3.4 trillion by 2030. Axsome's blockbuster drug has pushed its stock higher despite the bear market. Exelixis's upcoming drug pipeline could pay off for investors in the long run.
Motley Fool

My Top Auto Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

Ford's sales are down year-to-date, but August's rebound could signal an inflection point. Supply chain congestion has been the main issue holding back its business. One of this automaker's models has been the top-selling truck for 44 straight years.
