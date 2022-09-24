Read full article on original website
2 Stocks to Buy Near Their 52-Week Lows
Let's not forget one of the first rules of investing: Buy low.
3 Ideal High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 5% to 7%, can pad aged investors' pocketbooks while making them richer.
2 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Software stocks have plunged this year on a range of concerns. Okta is down 80%, but still has a huge growth opportunity in identity software.
3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever
When the market panics, it opens up tremendous opportunities. Looking past the short-term to the decade ahead, these three all-star stocks look like bargains.
Got $1,000? Here Are 2 Remarkable Stocks to Buy
Amazon's Prime members and cloud computing business are keys to long-term revenue success. Costco's membership renewal numbers just hit a record high.
1 Stock-Split Stock That Turned $50,000 Into $1 Million in Less Than 10 Years
Tesla’s share price has skyrocketed by more than 2,100% since September 2013. Tesla enacted a 3-for-1 stock split in August 2022, hot on the heels of a 5-for-1 stock split enacted in August 2020. Tesla achieved an industry-leading operating margin over the past year, and the company has outlined...
These 3 Stocks Are the Best Bear Market Buys
A long-term stay in Airbnb stock can now be bought at a discount. Investors can ring up gains in MercadoLibre as it maintains its rapid growth. An expanding ecosystem is making Shopify an e-commerce powerhouse.
S&P 500 Bear Market: Where to Invest $10,000 Right Now
Series I savings bonds provide a risk-free way to make solid returns over the next 12 months. The Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund could be a big winner when the economy rebounds. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is arguably the best individual stock to buy with recession fears increasing.
2 Growth Stocks That Could Help You Retire a Millionaire
The solar power business is benefiting from two tailwinds, putting SolarEdge Technologies at center stage. Consumers have come to appreciate the ease and convenience of telehealth consultations.
Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022: Cramer encourages investors buy this tech stock now if they don't own it
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share why the latest AAII investor sentiment read of 60% bearishness has them ready to add to the portfolio. They share several stocks that are potential buys amid this weakness. They also explain why rising yields could hurt the stock market for the foreseeable future.
Stock Market Sell-Off: 2 Safe Tech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Microsoft is reaping the benefits of its diverse revenue streams, particularly from its cloud business. The services segment is buoying Apple's revenue growth, but hardware should get a lift from its recently released new models.
Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree
When it comes to building wealth over time, it's hard to beat a strategy of dollar-cost averaging into a broad index fund.
Why Apple Stock Rallied Monday Morning
The company could also benefit by producing less-costly iPhones for the world's second-largest population.
19 Best Stocks to Buy Now for High Upside Potential
If the goal is to find stocks to buy when prices are lower rather than higher, it stands to reason that the time to go looking for the best stocks to buy is right now. After all, the market is off by more than a fifth so far this year, which means it's probably safe to assume that most investors are fearful. And if most investors are fearful, well… doesn't Warren Buffett say that this is the time to get at least a little bit greedy?
Better Buy: Tesla Stock or the Entire Nasdaq?
In a battle between one of America's favorite stocks and a currently out-of-favor index, which will wind up on top?
Why Is Everyone Talking About Nvidia?
Nvidia's stock price has fallen sharply over the past year as PC sales have slowed. Plus, demand for its GPUs took a hit due to a change in the cryptocurrency market. A recent U.S. ban on exporting certain chips to China could further impact sales.
2 No-Brainer Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now
The global biotech market could be worth $3.4 trillion by 2030. Axsome's blockbuster drug has pushed its stock higher despite the bear market. Exelixis's upcoming drug pipeline could pay off for investors in the long run.
Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? 2 Valuation-Based Indicators Offer a Clear Range
It's been an abysmal year for Wall Street, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite plunging into a bear market. Two key valuation-focused metrics suggest the stock market has further to fall. However, patience has proved quite profitable for long-term investors.
My Top Auto Stock to Buy and Hold Forever
Ford's sales are down year-to-date, but August's rebound could signal an inflection point. Supply chain congestion has been the main issue holding back its business. One of this automaker's models has been the top-selling truck for 44 straight years.
