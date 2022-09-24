Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, sunny and chilly here in Maryland
Meteorologist Ava Marie is watching Hurricane Ian as it makes it way towards Florida as it is sunny and cooler here in Maryland. Expect it to be sunny and breezy over the next couple of days with temps in the upper 60's. The rain from Ian will not hit this area until this weekend.
Wbaltv.com
Ian could bring rain to Maryland, Tony shows when
Meteorologist Tony Pann shows when Maryland could see rain from what will be left over from Hurricane Ian. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||
foxbaltimore.com
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Landfall In Florida this week with Maryland impact expected
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The National Hurricane Center upgraded Hurricane Ian to a Category 2 Monday afternoon. The storm is approaching Cuba and will move into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico over the next day or two. The path of the storm will take it over very warm waters of...
Maryland Weather: Mild temps Saturday, a fine start to the weekend
BALTIMORE-- It is, weather-wise, a fine start to the weekend. The headline for today is "milder, nice." There is a cold front out to our West that will bring us some showers later tomorrow, though clouds ahead of the front will begin to stream into the Mid-Atlantic this afternoon. And behind that front we will see some cooler temps, the low 70's, as we move into next week. But today we begin a two day mild up, or if you prefer a warm up. Both are correct. Yesterday our high was 69°, today our forecast high is 73°, tomorrow bump the forecast high up to 78°. Our averages are now 77° dayside, 56° overnight. The tropics are active. Just as we are saying goodbye to Fiona we will say hello to Ian. (Since Fiona we have had two named storms that have not played into the Western Atlantic, Gaston and Hermine.) Ian is expected to slide up the West coast of Florida as, potentially, a Cat 1. By NEXT weekend his remnants could bring us clouds and rain. We will watch this closely over the next few days. Enjoy your Saturday. Have fun and be safe! Marty B!
WTOP
Strong thunderstorms possible in DC region on Sunday afternoon
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for the entire D.C. region. Increasing clouds throughout the day. Afternoon showers and potentially thunderstorms. Breezy, winds blowing 10-20 mph. Warmer temperatures, highs in the upper 70s. Clouds will increase throughout the day Sunday with showers arriving in the afternoon....
WTOP
Stormy weather and showers to return to DC area Sunday
The weekend had a pleasant start in the D.C. region but the weather will become unsettled Sunday with rain showers and thunderstorms back in the forecast. Increasing clouds throughout the day. Afternoon showers and potentially thunderstorms. Breezy, winds blowing 10-20 mph. Warmer temperatures, highs in the upper 70s. Clouds will...
foxbaltimore.com
Tropical Storm Ian to rapidly intensify before approaching Florida late this week
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Tropical Storm Ian continues to pose a threat to Florida and parts of the northern Gulf Coast, where it could make landfall as a hurricane during the second half of the week. Ian remains a tropical storm as of Sunday night, but it is forecast to...
WTOP
Fall colors emerging in Western Maryland
It’s the point in the autumn season where leaf peepers dust off their cameras and plan trips to find the best fall foliage in Maryland and Virginia. The color is starting to come alive in Western Maryland, and the upcoming pattern is the perfect recipe for vibrant foliage. The...
Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning prompts an Alert Day Sunday
BALTIMORE-- Today is a WJZ Alert Day as strong to severe storms are set to move through Maryland this afternoon and evening.As of 11:40 a.m. Baltimore and surrounding counties are under severe thunderstorm warning until 7 p.m. Sunday.The National Weather Service initially issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Anne Arundel County until 5:15 p.m. That warning has ended.Additionally, the Maryland Department of Emergency Management alerted people to a severe thunderstorm warning for Kent, Queen Anne's, and Talbot County that will last until 5:30 p.m. That warning has ended too.A warm front has lifted across the state and a cold front...
WGAL
Bright light streaks across the sky in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware
A bright light streaked across the sky in south-central Pennsylvania Saturday night, generating reports of possible meteors, comets and even UFOs, but the object wasn't any of those. Viewers sent dozens of emails, photos and videos of the object to WGAL. There were even sightings in parts of Maryland and...
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of central Pa. into Sunday evening
The National Weather Service (NWS) has placed south-central Pennsylvania under a severe thunderstorm watch through 7 p.m. Sunday evening. The watch impacts Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties, as well as most of Maryland and several counties in northern Virginia. Potential hazards include scattered tornadoes, isolated...
Several Thousand to Cross the Bay on Foot in 2022 Bay Bridge Run
Some people are afraid to drive across the Bay Bridge, as it stretches 4.3 miles across the open Chesapeake Bay and reaches a height of 186 feet above the water. And then there are those who tackle the entire bridge—from Annapolis to Kent Island—on foot. That unique experience...
NBC Washington
Local Red Cross Deploys Resources to Florida Ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
People and resources from our area are heading south to respond to Tropical Storm Ian. Though it may be days before the storm makes landfall, it’s not too early to prepare. The Red Cross is always looking for volunteers and blood donations, and the need for both can grow at times like this. They will also be deploying into the storm’s wake about 300 trained relief workers who will be poised to move in as soon as Ian moves out. Seven of the relief workers are from the Red Cross of the National Capital and Greater Chesapeake region.
PhillyBite
Maryland Weather: Thunderstorms will sweep over the region on Thursday
BALTIMORE -- Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a low of around 68 degrees.The day could start out wet and by the end of it, people could wind up drenched. The chance of precipitation is 30%, according to the National Weather Service.Scattered showers are expected to sprinkle rain across the region after 4 a.m. After that, the drizzling could turn into thunderstorms.The possibility for storm activity will increase between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.The temperature high is expected to be 81 degrees.Accompanying winds will be blowing 7–14 miles per hour.But wind gusts could be as high as 28 miles per hour.
WBOC
Maryland's Move Over Law Expansion Takes Effect This Saturday
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Starting this Saturday, Oct. 1, Maryland's move over law will law will expand to require motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals. According to the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office, warning signals include:. Hazard...
Register Citizen
NWS: Wind and thunderstorms expected Sunday
The first Saturday of autumn delighted with sunshine and a reprieve from cold wind gusts, but the blustery conditions could return with stormy weather Sunday, the National Weather Service says. According to the NWS, Sunday will see a mix of clouds in the morning and thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon...
Marylanders watch SpaceX rocket slide across the sky Saturday
BALTIMORE -- A mysterious object lit up the night sky in Maryland on Saturday night.It wasn't a bird or a plane—or even an asteroid.It was a rocket that had been launched from Florida around 7:30 p.m.The SpaceX Falcon 9 left the earth carrying 52 starling satellites from Cape Canaveral.The partially resuable launch vehicle was designed to carry crew and cargo into Earth's orbit and beyond, according to the SpaceX website.Reportedly, the mission went smoothly.
WBOC
Delmarva Power Reminds People to Stay Prepared for Severe Weather
DELAWARE/MARYLAND- Delmarva Power is reminding people to be prepared for severe weather and other emergencies, as communities in the Caribbean recover from Hurricane Fiona. As part of preparation efforts, Delmarva Power invests millions of dollars each year to modernize the local energy grid and harden its system against severe weather. The energy company has been inspecting existing infrastructure, replacing aging infrastructure, trimming trees that could potentially impact the system, building new underground equipment and installing smart technology that can automatically restore service more quickly or isolate damage. These efforts have resulted in the most reliable service in the company's history in recent years.
