Maryland State

CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Mild temps Saturday, a fine start to the weekend

BALTIMORE-- It is, weather-wise, a fine start to the weekend. The headline for today is "milder, nice."  There is a cold front out to our West that will bring us some showers later tomorrow, though clouds ahead of the front will begin to stream into the Mid-Atlantic this afternoon. And behind that front we will see some cooler temps, the low 70's, as we move into next week.  But today we begin a two day mild up, or if you prefer a warm up. Both are correct. Yesterday our high was 69°, today our forecast high is 73°, tomorrow bump the forecast high up to 78°. Our averages are now 77° dayside, 56° overnight.  The tropics are active.  Just as we are saying goodbye to Fiona we will say hello to Ian. (Since Fiona we have had two named storms that have not played into the Western Atlantic, Gaston and Hermine.) Ian is expected to slide up the West coast of Florida as, potentially, a Cat 1. By NEXT weekend his remnants could bring us clouds and rain. We will watch this closely over the next few days.  Enjoy your Saturday. Have fun and be safe!     Marty B!
WTOP

Strong thunderstorms possible in DC region on Sunday afternoon

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for the entire D.C. region. Increasing clouds throughout the day. Afternoon showers and potentially thunderstorms. Breezy, winds blowing 10-20 mph. Warmer temperatures, highs in the upper 70s. Clouds will increase throughout the day Sunday with showers arriving in the afternoon....
WTOP

Stormy weather and showers to return to DC area Sunday

The weekend had a pleasant start in the D.C. region but the weather will become unsettled Sunday with rain showers and thunderstorms back in the forecast. Increasing clouds throughout the day. Afternoon showers and potentially thunderstorms. Breezy, winds blowing 10-20 mph. Warmer temperatures, highs in the upper 70s. Clouds will...
WTOP

Fall colors emerging in Western Maryland

It’s the point in the autumn season where leaf peepers dust off their cameras and plan trips to find the best fall foliage in Maryland and Virginia. The color is starting to come alive in Western Maryland, and the upcoming pattern is the perfect recipe for vibrant foliage. The...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning prompts an Alert Day Sunday

BALTIMORE-- Today is a WJZ Alert Day as strong to severe storms are set to move through Maryland this afternoon and evening.As of 11:40 a.m. Baltimore and surrounding counties are under severe thunderstorm warning until 7 p.m. Sunday.The National Weather Service initially issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Anne Arundel County until 5:15 p.m. That warning has ended.Additionally, the Maryland Department of Emergency Management alerted people to a severe thunderstorm warning for Kent, Queen Anne's, and Talbot County that will last until 5:30 p.m. That warning has ended too.A warm front has lifted across the state and a cold front...
NBC Washington

Local Red Cross Deploys Resources to Florida Ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

People and resources from our area are heading south to respond to Tropical Storm Ian. Though it may be days before the storm makes landfall, it’s not too early to prepare. The Red Cross is always looking for volunteers and blood donations, and the need for both can grow at times like this. They will also be deploying into the storm’s wake about 300 trained relief workers who will be poised to move in as soon as Ian moves out. Seven of the relief workers are from the Red Cross of the National Capital and Greater Chesapeake region.
PhillyBite

5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland

Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Thunderstorms will sweep over the region on Thursday

BALTIMORE -- Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a low of around 68 degrees.The day could start out wet and by the end of it, people could wind up drenched. The chance of precipitation is 30%, according to the National Weather Service.Scattered showers are expected to sprinkle rain across the region after 4 a.m. After that, the drizzling could turn into thunderstorms.The possibility for storm activity will increase between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.The temperature high is expected to be 81 degrees.Accompanying winds will be blowing 7–14 miles per hour.But wind gusts could be as high as 28  miles per hour.
WBOC

Maryland's Move Over Law Expansion Takes Effect This Saturday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Starting this Saturday, Oct. 1, Maryland's move over law will law will expand to require motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals. According to the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office, warning signals include:. Hazard...
Register Citizen

NWS: Wind and thunderstorms expected Sunday

The first Saturday of autumn delighted with sunshine and a reprieve from cold wind gusts, but the blustery conditions could return with stormy weather Sunday, the National Weather Service says. According to the NWS, Sunday will see a mix of clouds in the morning and thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon...
CBS Baltimore

Marylanders watch SpaceX rocket slide across the sky Saturday

BALTIMORE  -- A mysterious object lit up the night sky in Maryland on Saturday night.It wasn't a bird or a plane—or even an asteroid.It was a rocket that had been launched from Florida around 7:30 p.m.The SpaceX Falcon 9 left the earth carrying 52 starling satellites from Cape Canaveral.The partially resuable launch vehicle was designed to carry crew and cargo into Earth's orbit and beyond, according to the SpaceX website.Reportedly, the mission went smoothly.
WBOC

Delmarva Power Reminds People to Stay Prepared for Severe Weather

DELAWARE/MARYLAND- Delmarva Power is reminding people to be prepared for severe weather and other emergencies, as communities in the Caribbean recover from Hurricane Fiona. As part of preparation efforts, Delmarva Power invests millions of dollars each year to modernize the local energy grid and harden its system against severe weather. The energy company has been inspecting existing infrastructure, replacing aging infrastructure, trimming trees that could potentially impact the system, building new underground equipment and installing smart technology that can automatically restore service more quickly or isolate damage. These efforts have resulted in the most reliable service in the company's history in recent years.
