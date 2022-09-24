Read full article on original website
Wisconsin man wanted in connection with multi-county theft string
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. — A Wisconsin man is wanted in connection to multiple alleged thefts that police said occurred across multiple counties. Seth Genereau, 23, was identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last Tuesday. Officers in Outagamie County tried to question Generau, but he allegedly ran away. He then allegedly stole multiple items and a vehicle from Hortonville. Police said he later approached a person in Clintonville and allegedly stole a minivan by force.
WBAY Green Bay
Man wanted for Clintonville carjacking no longer believed to be in woods
BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials in Northwestern Wisconsin say they’ve received no reports since Friday about a man suspected in a carjacking in Clintonville. Seth Genereau, 23, was captured on a trail camera Friday, Sept. 23, in the Washburn area in Bayfield County. He had escaped into some...
Wausau man convicted in east-side shooting
A 31-year-old Wausau man accused of firing an illegally-owned firearm at a couple on the city’s northeast side was convicted this week on two felony charges, court records show. The shooting, which happened in November 2020, was reported in the 2500 block of North Sixth Street in Wausau. Officers...
2 Wisconsin Drunk Drivers Got Their 6th OWI In September While Speeding Over 100MPH
Two separate men have been charged in separate incidents for their 6th OWI each after being pulled over by the Wisconsin State Patrol in just a matter of weeks. At first, it was hard to believe. Really? Two people drove over 100 miles per hour while drunk and got caught? But it is true. One of the arrests was made this week in Waushara County.
CBS 58
Man charged after allegedly transporting nearly 50 puppies into Wisconsin illegally
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Hubertus man has been formally charged after allegedly transporting close to 50 puppies across state lines illegally in the bed of his truck. Colton Brooder, 34, is charged with three counts operating as a dog breeder or dealer without a license and three...
wearegreenbay.com
Driver leads police on 10-mile chase in northern Wisconsin, temporarily escapes in farm field
SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver in northern Wisconsin is facing multiple charges after refusing to get out of the vehicle during a traffic stop, and speeding away from authorities. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, an impaired driver was arrested after running away from authorities earlier in September....
wearegreenbay.com
‘Well-known source of meth’: Wisconsin man receives sentence for distributing
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A 31-year-old from Wausau, was sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine. According to a release, Jacob Ring was sentenced on September 21 to seven years, followed by five years of supervised release. Law enforcement says that they developed Ring as a suspected methamphetamine dealer...
For the Record: Can a governor actually halt paroles in Wisconsin?
FTR: Defense attorney weighs in on historic charges against DCI agent in Quadren Wilson shooting. Quadren Wilson’s attorney Steve Eisenberg sat down with Naomi Kowles on For the Record to discuss the second-degree reckless endangerment charge against the DCI agent involved in Wilson’s shooting. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says it’s the first time a DCI agent has been charged for use of force in the line of duty.
wiproud.com
Driving with a cracked windshield? Wisconsin State Patrol reminds drivers of what’s legal
(WFRV) – Ever driven past a vehicle with an excessively cracked windshield and wonder if that was illegal? Well, the Wisconsin State Patrol wants to remind motorists of the law following an incident on I-43. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident involving a smashed windshield. A trooper stopped a vehicle that was driving on I-43 in a work zone with a smashed windshield.
b93radio.com
Glaring Sun Implicated in Second East-Central Wisconsin Traffic Fatality on Equinox
A second traffic fatality on the Autumnal Equinox has officials in east-central Wisconsin putting at least partial blame on a glaring sun. The incident, brought to light last Friday by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, happened just before sunset Thursday evening. A 48-year-old St. Nazianz man was westbound on Manitowoc County Highway “C” near Rangeline Road in the Township of Liberty when his vehicle collided with a semi-tanker unit that was parked partially in the westbound lane of traffic. The semi operator had deployed warning devices in the roadway ahead of the scene and the truck’s hazard lights were activated, however the setting sun was almost directly in the line-of-sight at that time. Investigators believe that blinded the driver of the SUV who died at the scene in the collision.
wpr.org
House surfing and living in abandoned buildings, Wisconsin's rural homeless population is underserved
Homelessness is often seen as an urban problem, but evictions, deteriorating housing and a lack of rentals have left people throughout rural Wisconsin without a home and many miles from the nearest shelter. Until this year, there were no shelters in Taylor County, a rural county west of Wausau with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin police chases; 3 separate communities, hours apart
MILWAUKEE - A teenager behind the wheel of a stolen car took police on a high-speed chase from Glendale to Milwaukee. But that is not the only police chase being investigated on Monday, Sept. 26. Shortly after high winds swept through southeast Wisconsin Sunday night, Glendale police spotted a stolen...
voiceofalexandria.com
See the former jobs of the governor of Wisconsin
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Wisconsin using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Nursing home complaints rise in Wisconsin, staffing is cited
Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year as the state struggles to find enough nurses and nursing home inspectors. State officials have contracted with two private companies to help inspect nursing homes that have complaints against them. The rise in complaints comes as the nursing home industry continues to deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic that in some cases have left facilities without enough staff to properly care for residents. About two in five Wisconsin nursing homes reported a shortage of nurses earlier this month, worse than during the height of the pandemic, according to data submitted by the facilities to the federal government.
drydenwire.com
DNR To Lift Deer Baiting & Feeding Bans In Washburn, Barron, Polk Counties In October; Burnett County Ban To Remain
BURNETT COUNTY — As Burnett County hunters prepare for an active fall hunting season, your conservation wardens remind all the baiting and feeding ban for the county remains in effect for another year. While the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will allow the baiting and feeding bans to...
New study reveals Wisconsin is the 4th hardest state to vote in
In 2020, out of 50 states, Wisconsin was the 38th easiest state to cast your ballot. In the 2022 edition of Cost of Voting in America, Wisconsin fell to 47th. It is now the 4th hardest state to vote in.
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Terrance Harris, Convicted in Murder of Laquann Moore, 13, as She Sat On Milwaukee Porch | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #18
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Terrance Harris was one of them. His release was discretionary. 18th in the...
WEAU-TV 13
U.S. Marshals task force capture 15 fugitives in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force for the Western District of Wisconsin captured and arrested 15 violent fugitives in Wisconsin during a four-day warrant sweep across the state, the U.S. Marshal Service announced Thursday. The mission, called “Operation hot shot,” closed 24 state...
nbc15.com
Free at home COVID tests and booster shots available
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reminding residents that at-home tests and boosters are still available with no out-of-pocket cost. The updated COVID booster shot is now available in Wisconsin and vaccination appointments can be made at pharmacies, health centers, and clinics. Vaccination sites can be found by going to the CDC’s vaccination website.
cwbradio.com
Officials Identify Body Found in Rib Mountain
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Officials have identified the body that was found in Rib Mountain last month as that of a man who hadn't been seen by his family in decades. They belonged to 74-year-old Robert Wenitschka, and according to the Marathon County Sheriff's office it's unclear how long he had been in Central Wisconsin and how he got there, in fact not even his family knew of his whereabouts until they were contacted by investigators for DNA samples to confirm him remains.
