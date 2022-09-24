ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

Wisconsin man wanted in connection with multi-county theft string

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. — A Wisconsin man is wanted in connection to multiple alleged thefts that police said occurred across multiple counties. Seth Genereau, 23, was identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last Tuesday. Officers in Outagamie County tried to question Generau, but he allegedly ran away. He then allegedly stole multiple items and a vehicle from Hortonville. Police said he later approached a person in Clintonville and allegedly stole a minivan by force.
Wausau man convicted in east-side shooting

A 31-year-old Wausau man accused of firing an illegally-owned firearm at a couple on the city’s northeast side was convicted this week on two felony charges, court records show. The shooting, which happened in November 2020, was reported in the 2500 block of North Sixth Street in Wausau. Officers...
‘Well-known source of meth’: Wisconsin man receives sentence for distributing

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A 31-year-old from Wausau, was sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine. According to a release, Jacob Ring was sentenced on September 21 to seven years, followed by five years of supervised release. Law enforcement says that they developed Ring as a suspected methamphetamine dealer...
For the Record: Can a governor actually halt paroles in Wisconsin?

FTR: Defense attorney weighs in on historic charges against DCI agent in Quadren Wilson shooting. Quadren Wilson’s attorney Steve Eisenberg sat down with Naomi Kowles on For the Record to discuss the second-degree reckless endangerment charge against the DCI agent involved in Wilson’s shooting. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says it’s the first time a DCI agent has been charged for use of force in the line of duty.
Driving with a cracked windshield? Wisconsin State Patrol reminds drivers of what’s legal

(WFRV) – Ever driven past a vehicle with an excessively cracked windshield and wonder if that was illegal? Well, the Wisconsin State Patrol wants to remind motorists of the law following an incident on I-43. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident involving a smashed windshield. A trooper stopped a vehicle that was driving on I-43 in a work zone with a smashed windshield.
Glaring Sun Implicated in Second East-Central Wisconsin Traffic Fatality on Equinox

A second traffic fatality on the Autumnal Equinox has officials in east-central Wisconsin putting at least partial blame on a glaring sun. The incident, brought to light last Friday by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, happened just before sunset Thursday evening. A 48-year-old St. Nazianz man was westbound on Manitowoc County Highway “C” near Rangeline Road in the Township of Liberty when his vehicle collided with a semi-tanker unit that was parked partially in the westbound lane of traffic. The semi operator had deployed warning devices in the roadway ahead of the scene and the truck’s hazard lights were activated, however the setting sun was almost directly in the line-of-sight at that time. Investigators believe that blinded the driver of the SUV who died at the scene in the collision.
Southeast Wisconsin police chases; 3 separate communities, hours apart

MILWAUKEE - A teenager behind the wheel of a stolen car took police on a high-speed chase from Glendale to Milwaukee. But that is not the only police chase being investigated on Monday, Sept. 26. Shortly after high winds swept through southeast Wisconsin Sunday night, Glendale police spotted a stolen...
Nursing home complaints rise in Wisconsin, staffing is cited

Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year as the state struggles to find enough nurses and nursing home inspectors. State officials have contracted with two private companies to help inspect nursing homes that have complaints against them. The rise in complaints comes as the nursing home industry continues to deal  with the  effects of the coronavirus pandemic that in some cases have left facilities without enough staff to properly care for residents. About two in five Wisconsin nursing homes reported a shortage of nurses earlier this month, worse than during the height of the pandemic, according to data submitted by the facilities to the federal government.
FREED: Terrance Harris, Convicted in Murder of Laquann Moore, 13, as She Sat On Milwaukee Porch | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #18

Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Terrance Harris was one of them. His release was discretionary. 18th in the...
U.S. Marshals task force capture 15 fugitives in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force for the Western District of Wisconsin captured and arrested 15 violent fugitives in Wisconsin during a four-day warrant sweep across the state, the U.S. Marshal Service announced Thursday. The mission, called “Operation hot shot,” closed 24 state...
Free at home COVID tests and booster shots available

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reminding residents that at-home tests and boosters are still available with no out-of-pocket cost. The updated COVID booster shot is now available in Wisconsin and vaccination appointments can be made at pharmacies, health centers, and clinics. Vaccination sites can be found by going to the CDC’s vaccination website.
Officials Identify Body Found in Rib Mountain

(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Officials have identified the body that was found in Rib Mountain last month as that of a man who hadn't been seen by his family in decades. They belonged to 74-year-old Robert Wenitschka, and according to the Marathon County Sheriff's office it's unclear how long he had been in Central Wisconsin and how he got there, in fact not even his family knew of his whereabouts until they were contacted by investigators for DNA samples to confirm him remains.
