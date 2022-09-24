Read full article on original website
Related
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
Daily Beast
Father and Son Charged in $100 Million Sandwich Scheme
It was the caper of the century: a minuscule New Jersey deli not only became a publicly traded entity but mysteriously grew to have a market value north of $100 million. Now, three men are being charged with illegally pumping up the company’s stock, with the goal of dumping their shares and absconding with the profits. They never even had the chance to pocket their ill-gotten bread.
Ant Anstead Demands Legal Custody Of 3-Year-Old Son With Christina Haack To Block Ex From 'Exploiting' Toddler
Ant Anstead has demanded legal custody of his 3-year-old shared with ex Christina Haack, telling the court he fears the reality star will "exploit" their young son, RadarOnline.com can confirm. This development comes after a California judge previously denied his emergency order request in April due to an "insufficient" showing...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
61K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0