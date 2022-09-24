Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
New Britain looking to put promising pieces together after three games
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Golden Hurricanes find themselves at 1-2 on the heels of a 28-14 loss to Danbury on Friday. Despite the two-game skid, the Canes have given fans reason to believe they’re much improved from a season ago when they finished 1-9. However, simply showing flashes of improved play won’t be enough for New Britain to compete in a currently-muddled CCC Tier 2.
New Britain Herald
Berlin and Southington football stay undefeated through Week 3
The Berlin Redcoats went on the road to defeat the Fitch Falcons 29-23 to stay perfect through three weeks of 2022. Most of the damage was done on the ground for Berlin as quarterback Lorenzo Miele only completed six passes for 57 yards and two interceptions. Senior running back Josh Clement paced the Redcoats on the ground with 142 yards on 17 rushes with three touchdowns.
NewsTimes
Ex-Hillhouse hoop standout Kaseem Johnson named head boys basketball coach at Amistad
Another member of the Hillhouse boys basketball coaching fraternity has landed a varsity head coaching job. And he remains in the Elm City. Kaseem Johnson, a former standout player and assistant with the Academics, has taken over as head coach at Amistad in New Haven. This is the first head position for Johnson, 35, who graduated from Hillhouse in 2004.
NewsTimes
Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses dies after battle with cancer
The CIAC reported Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses died on Monday. Facebook tributes began to pour in later on Monday in honor of the coach who had a A GoFundMe Page was established on Sunday revealing he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer. Moses’ death comes just six months after he coached Bloomfield to the CIAC Division IV state championship.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Communities mourn after loss of 2 teens in Glastonbury crash
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Glastonbury community remains in mourning following a deadly car crash on Sunday night. Shocked and saddened are the only two words to describe what the community is going through after the loss of two young students in the collision. As a result, grief counselors are being called into schools to […]
Eyewitness News
On this day 37 years ago, Hurricane Gloria slammed into Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Sept. 27, 1985, Connecticut endured a direct hit from a category 1 hurricane. Hurricane Gloria swept through through the state 37 years ago. Former Channel 3 reporter Brian Garnett reported from Pequot Avenue in New London. “At probably the height of Gloria’s fury, this is...
New Britain Herald
Genevieve (Doleski) Malinowski
Genevieve (Doleski) Malinowski, 99, of Newington, formerly of New Britain, died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. She was the beloved wife of the late Lucian J. Malinowski, Sr. Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Antonia (Stygar) Doleski. She resided in New Britain for most of her life before moving to Newington, and was a member of Sacred Heart Church. Gennie was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and followed UConn Men and Women's basketball.
America’s best wings are in Connecticut, says Buffalo wing festival
Two of the country’s best wing joints are right next door in Connecticut. The National Buffalo Wing Festival, hosted in Buffalo, New York, annually announced earlier this month the winners for best wing categories. The Blind Rhino sports bar located in Norwalk and Bridgeport, Connecticut, was announced first place...
Floridians fleeing to Connecticut to escape Hurricane Ian
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Travelers are eager to get out of Hurricane Ian’s path as the storm strengthened to a category 2 hurricane Monday. “We couldn’t wait to get out, and we did it just in the nick of time, but I feel bad for the people left behind,” said Kathy Bruciati, who was at […]
New Britain Herald
Windsor man gets four years in prison for fatal Southington crash
SOUTHINGTON -- A Windsor man has been sentenced to several years in prison in connection with a fatal crash in February 2021. Robert Perkins, 27, received a four-year prison term during a hearing last week in New Britain Superior Court. Following the prison term, he will serve five years of...
1 shot on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being shot early Sunday morning in Hartford, according to police. The shooting happed at about 12:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Wethersfield Avenue, according to authorities. A person arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds while officers were at the […]
New Britain Herald
Sheet left by 'Neo Nazi Extremist Group' found at Southington High School
SOUTHINGTON – A sheet, which Superintendent of Schools Steve Madancy said was left by a "Neo Nazi Extremist Group," was found at Southington High School Monday. The sheet was found hung from the fence within the school’s softball field. It had the words "Reject Degeneracy" written on it and it was tagged with "NSC 131."
New Britain Herald
Roberta Rae (Kimball) Hould
Roberta Rae (Kimball) Hould, 79, of New Britain, died Tuesday, (Sept. 27, 2022) at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain, after battling a long time illness. Born in Portland, ME, the daughter of the late Bert and Mary (Gillis) Kimball, she lived in New Britain for many years. She is the wife of the late Leonard A. Hould, who died April 24, 2016. She was employed for 33 years at the American Radio Relay League. One of her favorite hobbies was to eat out, as everyone knew she did not like to cook. She also enjoyed shopping.
Recruitment program underway at Connecticut Fire Academy
(WTNH) – Connecticut has a firefighter shortage, but the Connecticut Fire Academy is trying to fix the problem. The academy’s Recruit a Firefighter Program is underway right now in Windsor Locks. Photojournalist Rya Bernat was on hand for the start of week 5. Watch the video above for the full segment.
Conn. restaurant Villa of Lebanon makes Big E debut with ‘fresh’ alternative
Villa of Lebanon, a family-owned and operated Lebanese and Greek food restaurant based in South Windsor, Conn., has been making its Big E debut and has already been attracting many customers, old and new, to its food stall. Run by Ali Alhusseini, the business has set up operations in the...
WWLP 22News
The Big E wraps up record breaking second weekend
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E was very busy Sunday following Saturday’s record breaking number of nearly 178,000 fairgoers. The previous day’s attendance turned out to be the largest attendance of all time. “So busy it’s been a busy time…. my umbrella broke but we’re...
Moose on the Loose Outside Danbury Movie Theater
BREAKING: Moose runs wild outside AMC Lowes Theater in Danbury on Monday (9/26/22). I must give credit to the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Show Meteorologist Jack Drake AKA Jack on the Reels. Jack broke Moose-Gate on his Facebook (Danbury Weather) on Tuesday (9/27/22). In addition to Jack's work on the I-95 Morning Show, he does his own independent reporting. Jack is a real meteorologist, a WCSU grad and a cloud enthusiast. Jack posted the video with the following header:
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Loud crowds, reckless driving in small Wethersfield neighborhood prompt investigation
Meteorologist Mike Slifer tracked Ian, plus the possibility for showers later Monday. Here is his Monday noon forecast. State officials released on Monday Connecticut’s annual crime statistics report and said violent and property crimes were down. Updated: 3 hours ago. Flu season is right around the corner and a...
New Britain Herald
John E. Potetz
John E. Potetz, 68, of Plainville passed away on Sunday, (Sept. 25, 2022) surrounded by his family who loved him. Born and raised in New Britain, he attended New Britain schools. He was a long-time resident of Plainville. He was employed for many years at the Aqua Turf in Plantsville. He had been a member the Austrian Donau Club, St. Peter Church, and St. Peter Society. John was predeceased by his parents, Alice and Edwin Potetz.
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
David Osvaldo Bordelies-Santos, 29, 34 Wilcox St. Flr. 1, New Britian, second-degree failure to appear, third-degree larceny, use of drug paraphernalia, pos control substance – first offense. Nicholas Palmisano, 46, 167 Slater Rd., New Britain, second-degree breach of peace, second-degree unlawful restraint, violation of protective order. Jeffrey Joshua Chavez,...
