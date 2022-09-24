ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Details spill on Celtics staffer tied to Ime Udoka scandal – including past contact with Nia Long

The NBA season is fast approaching, and yet all anybody can talk about is Ime Udoka. Information has trickled out on the nature of the Boston Celtics head coach’s transgressions against the team’s code of conduct, but one detail that continues to elude fans and observers – likely for the best – is the identity of the female staffer involved in the whole fiasco.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Jhonkensy Noel may be the power hitter of the future for the Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians have a hard-hitting prospect to keep an eye on. Not since Travis Hafner have the Cleveland Guardians had such an obvious power-hitting prospect with some gaping holes in their swing. That’s the best way to describe 21-year-old, minor league prospect Jhonkensy Noel, who was recently called up to Triple-A Columbus to help fill the numerous voids that the team is having after Cleveland called up most of their best talent.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
FanSided

3 Reasons the Cleveland Browns will win vs. the Atlanta Falcons

The Cleveland Browns have the Atlanta Falcons to worry about this Sunday. The Cleveland Browns are riding high at 2-1, and while there was a lot of luck to get to the top of the division, they’re still the team to be in the AFC North. Nick Chubb is having an MVP season for the ages, and with the sudden and depressing decline of Derrick Henry, Chubb has the chance to win the rushing title without having to take on any more carries than necessary.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Kevin Love is correct with his “four All-Star” comments

Kevin Love believes the Cleveland Cavaliers will have four All-Star and he probably isn’t wrong. It feels like the tide has turned for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They easily won the offseason by trading for Donovan Mitchell and re-signing Ricky Rubio to a multi-year deal, while not losing too much value in the process. They also were a play-in team last year and had the NBA not done such a dumb decision to even do a play-in tournament, the Cavs would’ve been in the playoffs.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The Guardians Are Lining Up Their Playoff Rotation

The Cleveland Guardians are the champions of the American League Central. With a win over the Texas Rangers and a Chicago White Sox loss against the Detroit Tigers, the race for the AL Central title came to an end. The Guardians, who nobody expected to contend this year, finished on...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lottery#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Eastern Conference
FanSided

Carmelo Anthony could make sense for the Cleveland Cavaliers down the line

Carmelo Anthony could make sense for the Cleveland Cavaliers but not right now. It doesn’t seem that long ago when Carmelo Anthony was asking his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates if they thought he should come off the bench. This was of course following the trade from the New York Knicks when Anthony was still seen as a viable co-star. Those days are gone and now Anthony’s legacy is that of a shot-chucker. A guy who shot more than he ever should have and had poor efficiency numbers.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

FanSided

287K+
Followers
542K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy