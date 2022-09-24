Read full article on original website
Breaking: NASCAR Driver Taken Into Ambulance Sunday
NASCAR driver Cody Ware, No. 51 of Rick Ware Racing, was taken away in an ambulance on Sunday afternoon. The NASCAR driver was involved in a terrifying wreck on Sunday afternoon, leading to potential injury. Ware was loaded onto a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance during Sunday's race.
Tyler Reddick wins caution-filled Round of 12 race at Texas
Tyler Reddick, eliminated from NASCAR’s postseason last week, found the checkers Sunday to win the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at
racer.com
Kyle Busch's dismal September continues at Texas; DNF again
Kyle Busch’s miserable September continued Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway with an exit from the NASCAR Cup Series race after 48 laps. Busch spun in Turn 4 and hit the wall in his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Running in the resin, the car got away from him and backed into the outside wall. He was running in the fourth position before the crash.
Yardbarker
Byron, Ty Gibbs penalized following Cup Playoff event at Texas
NASCAR announced penalties that were handed down to William Byron and Ty Gibbs following the recent Cup Series Playoff event at Texas Motor Speedway that occurred this past Sunday, September 25. Byron was fined $50,000 and docked 25 driver points for spinning Playoff rival Denny Hamlin under caution during the...
