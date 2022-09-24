Kyle Busch’s miserable September continued Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway with an exit from the NASCAR Cup Series race after 48 laps. Busch spun in Turn 4 and hit the wall in his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Running in the resin, the car got away from him and backed into the outside wall. He was running in the fourth position before the crash.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO